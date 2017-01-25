Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

  1. feelthebern
    #2276026, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I think it is spelt “Enrique Pinata”.

    LL wins the interwebs today.

  2. feelthebern
    #2276027, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Just reading Saul Eslake’s bio (don’t really know why).
    He’s on the board of Hydro Tasmania.
    What a success that turned out to be.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2276028, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    You won’t believe this but another Fairaxian is going nuts about Trump. Today’s meltdown is by bearded failure Michael Pascoe.

  4. calli
    #2276029, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I wonder if Fairfax can do a bulk deal on grief counselling?

    They should consult Trump for brokering tips.

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2276038, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Delingpole at Brietbart

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cancelled a major conference on climate change next month.

    This is unquestionably a result of the Trump Effect: the CDC is one of many US federal agencies which have been forced rapidly to adjust their priorities under a presidential administration which does not see man-made climate change as a significant issue.

  6. Jessie
    #2276041, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:29 am

    ABC reporting on side of page,
    ?calli’s link to the pink hat US marches:-

    ABC reporting.
    Some Australians not named for cultural reasons.

    Is there are a common denominator in the sample of the unphotographed/lack of photo?

    ‘These women are not just statistics’

    These Australian women all died this year. What they have in common is their partners or ex-partners have been charged in relation to their deaths or have been named as the suspect in a murder-suicide. Here, the women’s families and friends tell us the stories of their lives.

  7. dover_beach
    #2276042, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I’m currently having a twitter to and fro on abortion. You should see the rationalizations he’s offering thick and fast.

  8. johanna
    #2276043, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    In case anyone here still believes that Theresa May is anything but Tony Blair in a dress:

    British Prime Minister Theresa May used her speech in Philadelphia today to warn over climate change, call Islam a religion of peace, and hail globalist institutions such as the World Bank and United Nations.

    The full text of the speech follows:

    She wouldn’t know a principle if it bopped her on the bonce. She will just say what she thinks people want to hear. She is not fit to clean by licking the undersides of Nigel Farage’s boots.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2276044, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Trouble at the mill.

    Lee Rhiannon rejects Bob Brown’s criticism of NSW Greens

    NSW Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon has described herself as “road kill and collateral damage” in former party leader Bob Brown’s attempt to “get his way” in her home state.

    Senator Rhiannon says the Greens need to look to US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to see that people with radical and anti-establishment policies can win mass support.

    Responding to the rise of radical anti-capitalist NSW Greens faction Left Renewal, Dr Brown said Greens voters in the state had been telling him two things:

    “What a good fellow (leader) Richard Di Natale is’, and ‘When is Lee Rhiannon going?’.

    “NSW voters have often told me they won’t vote Green until Lee goes,” Dr Brown told Fairfax Media.

    Yummy stuff! Roadkill for breakfast? This next bit is especially fun:

    “When it comes to political white-anting, Lee is the Greens version of Tony Abbott.”

    That has got to be one of the most fun things Bob Brown has ever said.

  10. Tom
    #2276045, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I wonder if Fairfax can do a bulk deal on grief counselling?

    Why hasn’t JC’s Suicide Hotline got the contract?

  11. Rabz
    #2276046, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

    a presidential administration which does not see man-made climate change as a significant issue

    This is totes awesome. I’m so sick of pig ignorant politicians spouting this hysterical, fact and evidence free anti-scientific bullshit and taxing me up the wazoo to “prevent” it.

    #fattytrump4evah

  12. cohenite
    #2276047, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Jessie

    #2276024, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I believe that one of the great problems behind high levels of physical and sexual assault – besides the fact that it is widely accepted in our culture – is the fact that many outside the culture are also willing to accept this or are perhaps in denial of it because: –

    1. It is a crime committed against those of a culture not their own;
    2. Because the perpetrator is not of their own culture;
    3. Because of their own guilt having come from a culture that committed atrocities against ours;
    4. Because they have no understanding of how our culture operates;
    5. They are not willing to question our culture for all the above reasons

    Jacinta Yangapi Nampijimpa Price P18/32

    The same thing can be sent about islam.

  13. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2276048, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Australia Day luncheon at friends’ place:

    Drinks on the big new terrace overlooking the view for starters and nibbles.
    Sitting around a table in lovely garden squeezing in fourteen from 1.30 till 6.30.
    Good times.

    Discussion topics, as vaguely recalled:

    Food and how to make it like this; what wines to crack first
    Australia Day regalia and décor; suits us, hoots of fun; save the date, eff off Get Up
    Travel; who’s been where since we all last met
    Children: mostly let’s not go there, we are here to have fun; school fees
    Royal family: latest gossip, Princess Mary gets present of a Tassie island from Frederik
    Royal family: the genetic flaws in Chilla
    Movies and tele: what we saw and what we liked or didn’t like, no-one watches the ABC
    Trump: we like him now even those who didn’t; Trump Appreciation Society started
    Business and economy; ups and downs, capital markets
    Tales from the coalface of work; when to quit, how to win
    Malcolm: he’s gotta go
    Who’s died in popular culture; are we sorry or not?
    Drunken tales and double entendre time: noisy roars on the increase

    All the women were designated drivers on the way home.
    Some of us decided on taxis. 🙂

  14. Senile Old Guy
    #2276051, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Pascoe:

    The strange little cabal of Trump fans in Australia won’t notice and shouldn’t be noticed. There is no reason to them, other than an apparent unifying hatred of anything perceived liberal or “left” and a primitive fear of “the other”

    And there you have a perfect demonstration of why Fairfax is losing readers. One of its main opinion writers denigrates anyone who does not love Obama and hate Trump.

    The entire piece is an object lesson in how the left completely misses the point about the rise of Trump.

  15. lotocoti
    #2276052, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:38 am

    The Doomsday Clock is closer to midnight than it’s ever been in the lifetime of almost everyone in this room

    They must be an awfully young crowd.
    Or perhaps I just imagined all that In the Event of a Nuclear Attack paperwork flying about when the peace and freedom loving peoples of the Soviet Union decided the Communist Party of Afghanistan needed some help with their GOTV ground game.

  16. thefrolickingmole
    #2276053, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Papachango

    Id suggest ticking the top option in every question and when it comes to the interview bit telling them thats exactly what you did because you consider this a waste of your, and your companies scare resources and time.
    If you can manage an indignant “I bid you good day sir”!! in a suitably scornful tone as you close the door behind you it will be legendary.

    Either that or pull out your mobile phone and say”Beam me up Scotty, no sign of intelligent life here”..

  17. dover_beach
    #2276054, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:41 am

    The Doomsday Clock is closer to midnight than it’s ever been in the lifetime of almost everyone in this room

    Delivered to us by none other than Lawrence Krauss, infamous for asserting that something is still nothing.

  18. Myrddin Seren
    #2276055, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Patrick Kennedy, who served for nine years as the undersecretary for management, Assistant Secretaries for Administration and Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Joyce Anne Barr, and Ambassador Gentry Smith, director of the Office for Foreign Missions, were sent letters by the White House that their service was no longer required,

    Got off lightly if all they received was a polite – ‘Thanks, but no thanks’ reply to their default resignation letters.

    Patrick Kennedy, who served for nine years as the undersecretary for management,

    Managed the place so well that the SecState only performed one of her supposedly annual security updates; apparently dozed through that because she thought the “C” on classified documents was a paragraph marker; kept a computer in secure area where she wasn’t supposed to, to access email – email on her completely insecure home brew server that everyone knew about !

    Assistant Secretar(y) for Administration

    See above re administration of the Department – durka, durka, durka

    director of the Office for Foreign Missions

    Benghazi. nuff said on Foreign Missions.

    Mr Trump is a generous man – they all should have been hauled before Congress and Trey Gowdy in particular and asked to explain themselves.

  20. Fisky
    #2276057, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:42 am

    In case anyone here still believes that Theresa May is anything but Tony Blair in a dress:

    She’s a bit of a thicky, our Theresa. Remember how she voted FOR that terrible anti-Israel motion at the UN obviously not understanding what it said, then denounced John Kerry the next day for abstaining.

  21. Jessie
    #2276059, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:43 am

    cohenite @ 10.35

    The same thing can be sent about islam.

    Correct.

    The argument is interesting, few actually analyse.
    Emotions = Funding (more) or same same solutions.
    I am at loss to understand how re-tribalised part Aborigines and Aborigines fit under current development economic theories.

    Anyway here is an option for a new date for the date changers.

    Australian artiste by all accounts.

  22. classical_hero
    #2276060, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:43 am

    db, I just replied to your twitter tit for tat.

  23. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2276061, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:44 am

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cancelled a major conference on climate change next month.
    This is unquestionably a result of the Trump Effect: the CDC is one of many US federal agencies which have been forced rapidly to adjust their priorities under a presidential administration which does not see man-made climate change as a significant issue.

    Very, very good news.

    Set the ball rolling and lookee what is happening.

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2276065, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:44 am

    bearded

    Anyone with a beard is a hipster terrorist with the exception of Santa Claus, Pavarotti, and Special Forces soldiers in the Middle East.
    This is common knowledge.

  25. Baldrick
    #2276066, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Jessie
    #2276041, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:29 am
    ABC reporting.
    Some Australians not named for cultural reasons.

    A simple warning about the over-representation would have sufficed:
    “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following program may contain images of deceased persons.”

  26. C.L.
    #2276068, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I can understand why Pascoe and Fairfax are in a state of distress.
    The entire Obama ‘legacy’ has been abolished in a week.
    Barack Obama goes down in US history as the worst president ever and the most inconsequential.
    President Harrison achieved more than the Kenyan.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2276069, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:47 am

    You should see the rationalizations he’s offering thick and fast.

    Arguing about abortion is ridiculous.
    Especially with someone who wasn’t aborted.

  28. calli
    #2276070, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Why hasn’t JC’s Suicide Hotline got the contract?

    There’s an efficiency right there.

    [ring tone] JC’s Suicide Hot Line. How may we help you?

    [caller] babble, babble, Trump, babblebabble bleat, Trump, babbleTrump…

    JC’s Suicide Hot Line. How may we help you? [click]

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2276071, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Bystanders cheer & thank police who tackle anti-Trump protesters blocking traffic.

    Portland, Oregon is one of the absolutely most PC cities in the US. I have left-tinged friends there.
    Even there, the natives are showing restlessness.

    *winning*

  30. C.L.
    #2276073, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

    A no-nonsense Malcolm Turnbull swings into action against potential terrorists …
    Malcolm Turnbull calls for bollards in Melbourne to prevent more attacks.
    Bollards.

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2276076, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Bollards.

    Never mind the bollards.

  32. Jessie
    #2276077, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:51 am

    cohenite

    NPY Womens Council has been working across NT/SA/WA borders since early 1980s, fully funded on issues of women’s rights, violence ………….. and land rights.
    Read their banner.
    Lots of other groups of wymmenses and that type that hangs around them around this island and in UN too.
    All funded, or moving into education and elected positions and cultural authority.

    Nothing on the re-introduced boys circumcision and sub-incision ceremonies- horror stuff.
    Same horror stuff as is the need to produce offspring for generational land claims. And the manner in which that is done.

    Sound like islam to you ?

  33. Jessie
    #2276078, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Baldrick @ 10.45

    18C works well doesn’t it?

  34. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2276080, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Is it too early yet to mention “the winds of change?” This despite the fact there seems to be gale coming out of the White House. Presume the Waffler is still napping, and not bothered to check the anemometer for the latest spike.

  35. stackja
    #2276081, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

    C.L.
    #2276073, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:49 am
    A no-nonsense Malcolm Turnbull swings into action against potential terrorists …
    Malcolm Turnbull calls for bollards in Melbourne to prevent more attacks.
    Bollards.

    Like Morshead at Tobruk?

  36. calli
    #2276082, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

    What type of bollards?

    Can we use our politicians? They must be good for something.

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2276083, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Like Morshead at Tobruk?

    He used anti-tank mines.
    Hey I have an idea!

  38. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2276084, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Joss WhedonVerified account
    [email protected]
    We have a dictator. Wow. We’re THAT country now.
    RETWEETS
    2,146
    LIKES
    6,718
    1:26 am – 25 Jan 2017

    Needs a strong woman like Buffy to save him.

  39. H B Bear
    #2276085, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Bollards could be very useful if Lord Waffleworth somehow makes it to the next election and his minders need something to lean his political corpse against during the campaign.*

    *may not actually be a successful strategy.

  40. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2276087, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

    http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/tim-blair/nova-knows-history/news-story/f9451d306298fc6eb4dc0bc23889f855

    Seems Nova Peris fell hook line and sinker for a “General Certificate of Exemption” (supposedly issued to Aborigines) that turned out to be a newspaper commercial for an SBS television programme.

    Too. Stupid. To Survive.

  41. stackja
    #2276088, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Critics Say Bollards At Atlantic Terminal Are Bollocks: Gothamist
    Jan 6, 2010 – So they surrounded it with “14 massive coffin-shaped concrete-and-granite bollards to ward off potential, though unspecified, terror attacks,” …

    The Long Island Rail Road’s newly opened Atlantic Terminal Pavilion was decades in the making, and as such, the builders want to make sure it stands the test of time. So they surrounded it with “14 massive coffin-shaped concrete-and-granite bollards to ward off potential, though unspecified, terror attacks,” according to the Brooklyn Paper.
    Outside the glitzy $108-million terminal — where passengers can walk through a naturally lit atrium to transfer between LIRR trains and 10 subway lines — the hunks of stone take up a chunk of the sidewalk and block views, according to Councilwoman Letitia James (D-Fort Greene). “The coffins are ugly,” she said. “This is a facility that is supposed to celebrate openness, yet they put hideous barricades in front of it.” Long Island Rail Road President Helena Williams agreed that the bollards aren’t pretty, but said they are needed “in this day and age.” She added: “We worked with the NYPD and the MTA police, who assess the risks and tell us what kind of security we need. Do these bollards lack elegance? Yes. But they are necessary.”
    Architect John di Domenico said the initial plan was for “a group of low benches,” but but they were made bulkier after construction began because “[s]ecurity concerns kept increasing.” In an opinion piece and a video, the paper takes a stand against the structures, arguing that “train stations are supposed to be about magic and adventure, not paranoia and fear.” Passersby like East New York resident Jason Russell were equally peeved by the bollards. “It looks like a Greek ritual ground,” he said. “It seems like it’s just taking up space for no reason.” Meanwhile, the folks over at No Land Grab and Atlantic Yards Report find it bizarre that NYPD security experts determined that the train station needs to be defended by the bollards, but the arena component of Bruce Ratner’s nearby Atlantic Yards project doesn’t.

  43. stackja
    #2276092, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:04 am

    President Trump [email protected] 14 minutes ago
    ‘President Trump Releases National School Choice Week Proclamation’
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/26/president-trump-releases-national-school-choice-week-proclamation

  44. C.L.
    #2276094, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I’m close to experiencing an excellence/winning overload:

    Environmental Protection Agency employees have not accepted Donald Trump’s victory and are still “coming to work in tears” more than two months after the election.

    Trump’s victory has been tough for bureaucrats. The State Department held stress workshops after the election so they would not “become paralyzed by fear.” EPA employees were caught crying before, just after the election, as were White House aides. Energy Department employees were granted counseling. Sobbing staffers greeted Hillary Clinton on Capitol Hill a month after her loss.

  45. Senile Old Guy
    #2276095, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Senator Rhiannon says the Greens need to look to US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to see that people with radical and anti-establishment policies can win mass support.

    Hahahaha! Yes, he won so much mass support that the Democrats dumped him for Clinton. (Although, to be fair, she did have to cheat, according to reports.)

  46. Leo G
    #2276096, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Notice how the media is now using the phrase “invasion day” as if it’s actually a day?

    Even if you except the faulty premise that Arthur Phillip’s so-called First Fleet forcefully entered Australia as an enemy of the Aboriginal people and with hostile intent, why celebrate Invasion Day on the anniversary of 26th January 1788?
    What hostile act occurred on 26th January?
    It doesn’t mark the arrival of the fleet. The Supply arrived and set up an encampment at Le Perouse on the 18th. The only standoff with aboriginal people was on the 24th.
    The Australia Day anniversary doesn’t mark the date of the landing, doesn’t mark the date of the completed disembarkation.
    It merely marks an informal address by Phillip to fellow officers and a toast to the King at sunset on the Supply moored “ashore” (ensign toward the shoreline) in a Sydney Harbour cove.
    It seems to me that the Invasion Day protesters really oppose our celebration of Australian civilisation and oppose our common view that the civilizing influence on the aboriginal peoples was necessary and admirable.

  47. stackja
    #2276098, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:07 am

    President Trump Retweeted
    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 11 minutes ago
    Miami-Dade Mayor drops sanctuary policy. Right decision. Strong! http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article128984759.html

    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 11 minutes ago
    Miami-Dade Mayor drops sanctuary policy. Right decision. Strong! http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article128984759.html

  48. Senile Old Guy
    #2276099, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull has called for more bollards to be installed in Melbourne to prevent a repeat of the Bourke Street attack that killed five people last week. “We need to be able to ensure — as much as we can — that it is not possible to get a vehicle into that place.”

    And when the next crazy nothing-to-do-with-Islam nutter runs amok with a knife?

  49. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2276104, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Joss WhedonVerified account [email protected]
    We have a dictator. Wow. We’re THAT country now.

    He’s really not handling things well, poor man.

    Director Joss Whedon Calls Ivanka Trump a Dog

    Social media erupted after Avengers director Joss Whedon attacked President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and compared his wife, Ivanka Trump, to a dog.
    “Hey, keep your eyes on this fu*king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training,” Whedon wrote on Twitter Tuesday, sharing a photo of Jared Kushner standing next to Trump in the Oval Office.

    “Unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game,” Whedon wrote, comparing Ivanka to the dog breed.

    Probably just cost yourself $100 million pal. About half the eyeballs you’re marketing to like Trump and think Ivanka is a fine lady.

  50. srr
    #2276105, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Tailgunner
    #2276023, posted on January 27, 2017 at 10:08 am
    I might just get a t-shirt emblazoned with ..

    hey … hey … HEY!
    This is library.

    Lol!!
    Sign me up too!

    And me!

    If most are gonna keep suckholeing to the Stasi Mind Raping Status Low, at least when we’re out and about living as free citizens, we can remind the cowards that they don’t have the balls of little Asian men in front of tanks, and gangs of thugs. 🙂

  51. Snoopy
    #2276106, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Who can forget Nova’s African Journey?

    So now as we were exiting the island and walking towards the boat for our departure, Scott whisked me away to a near by table located under a beautiful big tree. He knelt down on one knee. Looked me in my eyes and said “It’s been one year to the day since I laid eyes on you, you have made me very happy and I love you. Will you marry me”? My eyes welled up with tears; it was one of the happiest days of my life. It was perfect. He then took a ring box out of his pocket and opened the box. There before my eyes one whole carrot diamond. The ring has 13 diamonds. 13 being the number that comes so often that brings me luck. Olympic gold, day 13 of the Olympics. I wore number 13, Commonwealth gold September 13th; my number was 1075, which adds up to 13.

    Of course, Nova and her beau didn’t stump up with their money to pay for this adventure.

  52. Tom
    #2276107, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Trump: we like him now even those who didn’t; Trump Appreciation Society started

    Malcolm: he’s gotta go

    The number of Australians with Trump Derangement Syndrome is around 10% of the population — the lunatic fringe who vote Filth, read Fakefacts and bathe in fake news from Their ABC.

    On the other hand, the only reason no more than about half the population think Napping Lord Waffle is a peanut is the competition from Peanut Head.

    Sadly for my entry in Philippalotto (predicting he will be gone by March), the backbench rabbits won’t move until the threat of losing their Canberra sinecures become urgent and real and that looks like it won’t happen until 2018.

  53. stackja
    #2276108, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Leo G
    #2276096, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:06 am
    Notice how the media is now using the phrase “invasion day” as if it’s actually a day?

    Even if you except the faulty premise that Arthur Phillip’s so-called First Fleet forcefully entered Australia as an enemy of the Aboriginal people and with hostile intent, why celebrate Invasion Day on the anniversary of 26th January 1788?
    What hostile act occurred on 26th January?
    It doesn’t mark the arrival of the fleet. The Supply arrived and set up an encampment at Le Perouse on the 18th. The only standoff with aboriginal people was on the 24th.
    The Australia Day anniversary doesn’t mark the date of the landing, doesn’t mark the date of the completed disembarkation.
    It merely marks an informal address by Phillip to fellow officers and a toast to the King at sunset on the Supply moored “ashore” (ensign toward the shoreline) in a Sydney Harbour cove.
    It seems to me that the Invasion Day protesters really oppose our celebration of Australian civilisation and oppose our common view that the civilizing influence on the aboriginal peoples was necessary and admirable.

    Simple, Invasion Day protesters want a communist dictatorship.

  55. Mater
    #2276114, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:15 am

    “We need to be able to ensure — as much as we can — that it is not possible to get a vehicle into that place.”

    Hey Mal, trams run side by side through the Bourke St Mall. Are you going to lock them in or out?

  56. Jessie
    #2276115, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Jacinta Price is very brave to be speaking out on violence and women’s rights.

    The word is fatwa in islam-speak.
    Not sure what it is in Walpiri speak.

    And whether this aspect of the problem has been properly reported in the MSM.

    Jacinta Price’s speech states that she has experienced threats of violence, speaks of ‘lived in darkness and fear of retaliation or meeting the same ending’, is fearful for speaking out, as are other Aboriginal women. And women fearful of “being killed as punishment’ for transgressing ceremonial grounds.

    In traditional law (sic), spearing in the leg, or even death would be used as a means of punishing perpetrators- and once this is carried out, forgiveness is reached, and everyone is expected to carry on. This logic does not work anymore. This logic does not work in a culture where there are no tools to deal with alcohol, drugs and addiction. This logic is only negated by these influence’.

    And she identifies such events. Much like her mother and father have done so in previous speeches.

  57. Grigory M
    #2276116, posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:18 am

    YouTube: Captain Kirk Meets Ashley Judd – F*#%-ing Hilarious!.

    Watch till the end.

    Couldn’t watch it right through. Too much of Ashley Judd’s over-dramatized theatrics. The kindy kids did better with Where the Wild Things Are.

