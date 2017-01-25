Liberty Quote
The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.— Jim Morhard
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
1,557 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
I think it is spelt “Enrique Pinata”.
LL wins the interwebs today.
Just reading Saul Eslake’s bio (don’t really know why).
He’s on the board of Hydro Tasmania.
What a success that turned out to be.
You won’t believe this but another Fairaxian is going nuts about Trump. Today’s meltdown is by bearded failure Michael Pascoe.
I wonder if Fairfax can do a bulk deal on grief counselling?
They should consult Trump for brokering tips.
Delingpole at Brietbart
ABC reporting on side of page,
?calli’s link to the pink hat US marches:-
ABC reporting.
Some Australians not named for cultural reasons.
Is there are a common denominator in the sample of the unphotographed/lack of photo?
‘These women are not just statistics’
I’m currently having a twitter to and fro on abortion. You should see the rationalizations he’s offering thick and fast.
In case anyone here still believes that Theresa May is anything but Tony Blair in a dress:
She wouldn’t know a principle if it bopped her on the bonce. She will just say what she thinks people want to hear. She is not fit to clean by licking the undersides of Nigel Farage’s boots.
Trouble at the mill.
Lee Rhiannon rejects Bob Brown’s criticism of NSW Greens
Yummy stuff! Roadkill for breakfast? This next bit is especially fun:
That has got to be one of the most fun things Bob Brown has ever said.
Why hasn’t JC’s Suicide Hotline got the contract?
This is totes awesome. I’m so sick of pig ignorant politicians spouting this hysterical, fact and evidence free anti-scientific bullshit and taxing me up the wazoo to “prevent” it.
#fattytrump4evah
The same thing can be sent about islam.
Australia Day luncheon at friends’ place:
Drinks on the big new terrace overlooking the view for starters and nibbles.
Sitting around a table in lovely garden squeezing in fourteen from 1.30 till 6.30.
Good times.
Discussion topics, as vaguely recalled:
Food and how to make it like this; what wines to crack first
Australia Day regalia and décor; suits us, hoots of fun; save the date, eff off Get Up
Travel; who’s been where since we all last met
Children: mostly let’s not go there, we are here to have fun; school fees
Royal family: latest gossip, Princess Mary gets present of a Tassie island from Frederik
Royal family: the genetic flaws in Chilla
Movies and tele: what we saw and what we liked or didn’t like, no-one watches the ABC
Trump: we like him now even those who didn’t; Trump Appreciation Society started
Business and economy; ups and downs, capital markets
Tales from the coalface of work; when to quit, how to win
Malcolm: he’s gotta go
Who’s died in popular culture; are we sorry or not?
Drunken tales and double entendre time: noisy roars on the increase
All the women were designated drivers on the way home.
Some of us decided on taxis. 🙂
Pascoe:
And there you have a perfect demonstration of why Fairfax is losing readers. One of its main opinion writers denigrates anyone who does not love Obama and hate Trump.
The entire piece is an object lesson in how the left completely misses the point about the rise of Trump.
They must be an awfully young crowd.
Or perhaps I just imagined all that In the Event of a Nuclear Attack paperwork flying about when the peace and freedom loving peoples of the Soviet Union decided the Communist Party of Afghanistan needed some help with their GOTV ground game.
Papachango
Id suggest ticking the top option in every question and when it comes to the interview bit telling them thats exactly what you did because you consider this a waste of your, and your companies scare resources and time.
If you can manage an indignant “I bid you good day sir”!! in a suitably scornful tone as you close the door behind you it will be legendary.
Either that or pull out your mobile phone and say”Beam me up Scotty, no sign of intelligent life here”..
Delivered to us by none other than Lawrence Krauss, infamous for asserting that something is still nothing.
Got off lightly if all they received was a polite – ‘Thanks, but no thanks’ reply to their default resignation letters.
Patrick Kennedy, who served for nine years as the undersecretary for management,
Managed the place so well that the SecState only performed one of her supposedly annual security updates; apparently dozed through that because she thought the “C” on classified documents was a paragraph marker; kept a computer in secure area where she wasn’t supposed to, to access email – email on her completely insecure home brew server that everyone knew about !
Assistant Secretar(y) for Administration
See above re administration of the Department – durka, durka, durka
director of the Office for Foreign Missions
Benghazi. nuff said on Foreign Missions.
Mr Trump is a generous man – they all should have been hauled before Congress and Trey Gowdy in particular and asked to explain themselves.
Bystanders cheer & thank police who tackle anti-Trump protesters blocking traffic.
She’s a bit of a thicky, our Theresa. Remember how she voted FOR that terrible anti-Israel motion at the UN obviously not understanding what it said, then denounced John Kerry the next day for abstaining.
cohenite @ 10.35
The same thing can be sent about islam.
Correct.
The argument is interesting, few actually analyse.
Emotions = Funding (more) or same same solutions.
I am at loss to understand how re-tribalised part Aborigines and Aborigines fit under current development economic theories.
Anyway here is an option for a new date for the date changers.
Australian artiste by all accounts.
db, I just replied to your twitter tit for tat.
Very, very good news.
Set the ball rolling and lookee what is happening.
bearded
Anyone with a beard is a hipster terrorist with the exception of Santa Claus, Pavarotti, and Special Forces soldiers in the Middle East.
This is common knowledge.
A simple warning about the over-representation would have sufficed:
“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following program may contain images of deceased persons.”
I can understand why Pascoe and Fairfax are in a state of distress.
The entire Obama ‘legacy’ has been abolished in a week.
Barack Obama goes down in US history as the worst president ever and the most inconsequential.
President Harrison achieved more than the Kenyan.
You should see the rationalizations he’s offering thick and fast.
Arguing about abortion is ridiculous.
Especially with someone who wasn’t aborted.
There’s an efficiency right there.
[ring tone] JC’s Suicide Hot Line. How may we help you?
[caller] babble, babble, Trump, babblebabble bleat, Trump, babbleTrump…
JC’s Suicide Hot Line. How may we help you? [click]
Portland, Oregon is one of the absolutely most PC cities in the US. I have left-tinged friends there.
Even there, the natives are showing restlessness.
*winning*
A no-nonsense Malcolm Turnbull swings into action against potential terrorists …
Malcolm Turnbull calls for bollards in Melbourne to prevent more attacks.
Bollards.
Bollards.
Never mind the bollards.
cohenite
NPY Womens Council has been working across NT/SA/WA borders since early 1980s, fully funded on issues of women’s rights, violence ………….. and land rights.
Read their banner.
Lots of other groups of wymmenses and that type that hangs around them around this island and in UN too.
All funded, or moving into education and elected positions and cultural authority.
Nothing on the re-introduced boys circumcision and sub-incision ceremonies- horror stuff.
Same horror stuff as is the need to produce offspring for generational land claims. And the manner in which that is done.
Sound like islam to you ?
Baldrick @ 10.45
18C works well doesn’t it?
Is it too early yet to mention “the winds of change?” This despite the fact there seems to be gale coming out of the White House. Presume the Waffler is still napping, and not bothered to check the anemometer for the latest spike.
Like Morshead at Tobruk?
What type of bollards?
Can we use our politicians? They must be good for something.
He used anti-tank mines.
Hey I have an idea!
Joss WhedonVerified account
[email protected]
We have a dictator. Wow. We’re THAT country now.
RETWEETS
2,146
LIKES
6,718
1:26 am – 25 Jan 2017
Needs a strong woman like Buffy to save him.
Bollards could be very useful if Lord Waffleworth somehow makes it to the next election and his minders need something to lean his political corpse against during the campaign.*
*may not actually be a successful strategy.
Seems Nova Peris fell hook line and sinker for a “General Certificate of Exemption” (supposedly issued to Aborigines) that turned out to be a newspaper commercial for an SBS television programme.
Too. Stupid. To Survive.
Ahahahahahahahaha.
Via Ace:
YouTube: Captain Kirk Meets Ashley Judd – F*#%-ing Hilarious!.
Watch till the end.
I’m close to experiencing an excellence/winning overload:
Hahahaha! Yes, he won so much mass support that the Democrats dumped him for Clinton. (Although, to be fair, she did have to cheat, according to reports.)
Even if you except the faulty premise that Arthur Phillip’s so-called First Fleet forcefully entered Australia as an enemy of the Aboriginal people and with hostile intent, why celebrate Invasion Day on the anniversary of 26th January 1788?
What hostile act occurred on 26th January?
It doesn’t mark the arrival of the fleet. The Supply arrived and set up an encampment at Le Perouse on the 18th. The only standoff with aboriginal people was on the 24th.
The Australia Day anniversary doesn’t mark the date of the landing, doesn’t mark the date of the completed disembarkation.
It merely marks an informal address by Phillip to fellow officers and a toast to the King at sunset on the Supply moored “ashore” (ensign toward the shoreline) in a Sydney Harbour cove.
It seems to me that the Invasion Day protesters really oppose our celebration of Australian civilisation and oppose our common view that the civilizing influence on the aboriginal peoples was necessary and admirable.
And when the next crazy nothing-to-do-with-Islam nutter runs amok with a knife?
He’s really not handling things well, poor man.
Director Joss Whedon Calls Ivanka Trump a Dog
Probably just cost yourself $100 million pal. About half the eyeballs you’re marketing to like Trump and think Ivanka is a fine lady.
And me!
If most are gonna keep suckholeing to the Stasi Mind Raping Status Low, at least when we’re out and about living as free citizens, we can remind the cowards that they don’t have the balls of little Asian men in front of tanks, and gangs of thugs. 🙂
Who can forget Nova’s African Journey?
Of course, Nova and her beau didn’t stump up with their money to pay for this adventure.
The number of Australians with Trump Derangement Syndrome is around 10% of the population — the lunatic fringe who vote Filth, read Fakefacts and bathe in fake news from Their ABC.
On the other hand, the only reason no more than about half the population think Napping Lord Waffle is a peanut is the competition from Peanut Head.
Sadly for my entry in Philippalotto (predicting he will be gone by March), the backbench rabbits won’t move until the threat of losing their Canberra sinecures become urgent and real and that looks like it won’t happen until 2018.
Simple, Invasion Day protesters want a communist dictatorship.
It seems that Nova Peris failed to do a bit of basic research.
So, I just had to remind her about the value of quality research.
I am sure she will be thankful. 😳
Hey Mal, trams run side by side through the Bourke St Mall. Are you going to lock them in or out?
Jacinta Price is very brave to be speaking out on violence and women’s rights.
The word is fatwa in islam-speak.
Not sure what it is in Walpiri speak.
And whether this aspect of the problem has been properly reported in the MSM.
Jacinta Price’s speech states that she has experienced threats of violence, speaks of ‘lived in darkness and fear of retaliation or meeting the same ending’, is fearful for speaking out, as are other Aboriginal women. And women fearful of “being killed as punishment’ for transgressing ceremonial grounds.
And she identifies such events. Much like her mother and father have done so in previous speeches.
Couldn’t watch it right through. Too much of Ashley Judd’s over-dramatized theatrics. The kindy kids did better with Where the Wild Things Are.