Liberty Quote
… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.— Henry Ergas
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
1,796 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
Sure.
JC’s bottomless ignorance about politics is the kind of thing most people would not choose to advertise on a public blog. But, like a three year old who has just learned to draw a circle, he toddles into the Honours classroom, proudly presenting his work.
It has long been known that in terms of political issues that matter to the electorate, there are three or perhaps four. Everything else is background noise.
Competent politicians and their staff monitor this constantly. It is nothing new. Julius Caesar and his staff were doing that, FGS.
Go make pizza, thickhead.
Only if you go and sit on a park bench and suck up to strangers, fatso.
Obama never didn’t anything even close to this cool:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJvRUL81ZU8
Ms. Donovan doesn’t appear to be nasty. Just young and discontent.
She’ll grow out of it.
The fact that Trump carries an unsecured Android phone around the White House is not a problem, obviously. He is going to give all the state secrets to Putin anyway, so why bother with security? But it was far more important that Hillary had the only email server that wasn’t hacked.
What state secrets are left after 8 years of Obama – the worst security president in US history?
Wow, we’ve just learned from the Canberra hoover that pols like businesses conduct market research to judge/learn market reaction. This is supposedly insightful coming from someone hoovering the taxpayer most of her adult life. The useless tax grub referred to this as a sign of “competency”.
Only thing is that MS and I were discussing Adams persuasion revelation- how inundating the airwaves with policy actions causes the human brain to lose focus somewhat.
The fat, lonely drunk swine missed that of course.
The Architecture of Our Modern Non-Representative Government…
Posted on January 26, 2017 by sundance
“When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation”.
..So begins the Declaration of Independence, the foundational document of our nation. The underpinning of the sentiment was a disconnection between the ruling elite (Parliament) and those being ruled (Colonialists).
In the 250+ years that followed, our political system of government has evolved in an almost circular fashion. We find ourselves today returned to a disconnect that stirred the initial declaration; only this time our rulers are domestic. The evolution from representative aspirations toward bureaucratic institutions has determined our destiny.
When we challenge our modern structural institutions, we discover an architecture of policies, practices, constructs and self-sustaining enterprise which creates the disconnect between federal politicians and the constituents they are intended to represent. Skynet became self-aware, and now seeks to defend itself.
This is the background to the UniParty.
Understanding the fallacy of false choice: Republican or Democrat, brings clarity to how challenging it is to remove systems of mutual benefit to the organization.
…
In our desperation we have elected a singular entity who seems to uniquely understand the nature of this problem. We have issued an electoral decree to President Trump to destroy this architecture; to drain this proverbial swamp, and to reestablish a representative voice, a common sense voice, in the system. However, this is no simple task.
The architecture is so thoroughly constructed, so entirely -and exponentially- enmeshed within the system, it now organically defends itself against all opposition. Government pulsating like a looming omnipotent and virtually impenetrable organism.
In the coming days, weeks and months, as President Trump carries the Q-Beam through the swampland, will be referencing the construct of this architecture. It is important we try to understand it, and draw reference from prior failed steps upon this specific terrain.
There are very few altruistic agents willing to assist this Herculean endeavor, and even fewer politicians who shall willingly step forth from inside the construct and attack the host which has absorbed them.
Truth sharpens both the sword of righteousness and the more utilitarian machete needed for the current geography.
Keep looking for truth, questioning, or our passage will stall.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/26/the-architecture-of-our-modern-non-representative-government/
______________________
Meanwhile, as Australian’s are still coming to terms with accepting that we to suffer under a UniParty, it’s already well on the way in grooming us to accept one of its #FakeOutsiders as Our Trump.
Do Not Fall For It.
So, there were two people involved in that tripe? It must have been rehearsed over and over, and no-one thought “Hmm. It does sound a little bit like … no, a lot like … a 13 year old emo girl who has forgotten her medication.”
Whatever shitty career she has had until now is basically over.
Not only because of her warped political views, but also because of her overwrought delivery.
Teddy Roosevelt was cool:
Tough bugger.
The sad thing is monty is the best on offer from the left here. But you still can’t feel sympathy because what they lack in sense and brains they more than compensate for in irrational anger.
Utter bull dust. Security through obscurity is nonsense and any security person who mentioned it should be immmedaiely fired. The home brew server was discovered the instant Clinton had to produce an email. The stone tear reddit thing was about redacting the email address of Hillary in her own email account, because they knew the instant anyone looked at an email that it was from a non gov server. Obamas knew it and that’s why he used an alias to email Clinton. As she regularly emailed outside her circle, everyone who wanted to know if Clinton had a non gov server knew about it.
There is no evidence that they didn’t hack it. However the incompetent admins admitted to turning off the firewall when they were having trouble. The thing was about as secure as a tissue teapot. It wasn’t even in a secure building FFS.
I would not put money on the deleted emails never appearing. It is highly unlikely that state actors did not gain access to such a high prize, given how easy it would be.
Link?
Tim Blair picks up on some Trump Derangement Syndrome in share market commentary.
I have noticed this too, particularly from the ABC’s uber-idiot, Akan Kohler:-
– Market up? It’s “dangerously overheated” or “reflects opportunistic profiteering from Trump’s expected infrastructure spending”. Apparently now it is tracking the pattern of Nazi sharemarkets up to and includiing the early part of WWII.
– Market down? The market has lost confidence in Trump.
LOL. That is the weakest of weaksauce.
Meanwhile your man Trump walks around the White House with a phone so easy to hack that a teenager can do it with downloadable hacking tools.
President Donald Trump Speech – Philadelphia Republican Conference…
Posted on January 26, 2017 by sundance
Very busy day. President Donald Trump attends and speaks GOP Retreat in Philadelphia Pennsylvania:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1THYVr-q8c
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/26/president-donald-trump-speech-philadelphia-republican-conference/#more-127701
_____________________________________
hey, remember when Ant went off tap at The Last Refuge, The Conservative Treehouse?
Remember how much Ant hated, reviled, trashed and wrote it off as wrongology central?
Anyone name any Australian Political Blog that got so much so right against all the other experts, inside knowledge informed, predictions?
No, I can’t either.
Report: Russia hacked RNC, but did not leak info
Of course the Republicans denied it, as they would regardless of the truth.
He’s not being precise with this last bit. I think he’s referring to big brained mammal, Anne Applebaum’s comment.
Very true and very derogatory comparing South Africa to Victoriastan.
“Meanwhile your man Trump walks around the White House with a phone so easy to hack that a teenager can do it with downloadable hacking tools.”
Donald Trump has given up his personal smartphone ahead of his inauguration. The President-elect, who has caused endless controversy over recent months with tweets from his infamous @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, has had the Android device replaced with a more secure handset.
No wonder people treat you as an idiot Monty. Cos you are one.
Poor old Obama. Has a US president ever been so ignominiously and quickly erased from history?
The only thing left for Trump to do is issue an executive order to euthanise Bo the dog.
Here’s Anne Applebaum defending a ped.
I saw Monty on tv at the Federer match last night.
Monty
#FakeNews
Is it true or did you hear it from Monty?
monty is very, very , very angry.
Go on, prove that nobody hacked Clintons email server.
It can’t be done. You can’t prove a negative. So holding it up as some sort of positive proof that a home brew server is security through obscurity and a good thing is insanity. If anyone reading this hears something like this from their IT staff fire them on the spot and lock them out.
The funniest thing here is the tribal left is still trying to defend Clinton and her emails.
Just throw her under the bus for being the worst candidate and look forwards. Clinton delivered Trump on a platter and should be shunned twice as hard as Romney ever has been. An utter failure at everything she tried – useless and set the cause back ten to twenty years. And still the faithful defend her incompetent and criminal actions. You could have a president signing executive orders to marry trans Muslim refugees in the Whitehouse ladies toilet by now, but instead your going to watch a wall get built, your illegal voters thrown out and the Muslim invasion permanently halted. All because of Clinton.
How on earth would you know whether Hillary’s server was hacked?
CNN
Link has audio of Comey.
Is it true or did you hear it from Monty?
Anne Applebaum wrote a very good book, the Iron Curtain, about the period of High Stalinism in E.Europe from ’45-53. I was impressed with her work, but the problem is she is a pro-EU zombie who loves Angela Merkel. Also, she blocked me on Twitter.
Fair enough. There was probably nothing worth leaking.
for those celebrating CDC cancelling international conference.
Were you referring to this: ? Clinton Foundation 🙂 🙂 and many others…………….
Question 1: what was the wind direction and speed, and was the plane flying downwind at low height?
The result is a stall at unrecoverable height. 24 years ago my Dad did that.
If the pilot was being a clever dick and attempting a very tight orbit at 500 feet, in Perth sea breeze, its likely that they danced over the edge of the performance envelope because of deceptive visual cue from high groundspeed, but low airspeed.
The African National Congress – a by word for skullduggery and corruption – taking the high moral ground over anything? You couldn’t make this up…
Bolt’s blog has now been completely shut down by technical glitches. What a horrible idea it was to shift the site over to that weird format.
A world of idiotic leftist goals summarised so succinctly.
Is it the truth or did you read it on the New York Times?
Hahaha! Oh this is great stuff. I am surprised you have enough brainpower to masticate food. You blithering idiot.
#MYUNINTENDEDJOY:
AMERICANS SHOW WHY
THEY CHOOSE LIFE OVER ABORTION
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/26/abortion-myunintendedjoy-living-children/
Further from Monty’s link:
In other words, there is no problem.
A collaborative effort, perhaps; certainly a deranged delivery – the Phantom of the Trump Opera?
IIRC correctly Obama refused to give up his unsecure Blackberry and indeed used it for official communications until a modified one was made up.
Looks just like the infamous dipstick with the B-52.
From Instapundit
Waffleworth Roulette – are we still in the game or have we shot ourselves in the head ?
Today’s Trump actions expected to focus on starting bilateral trade negotiations with most of the TPP countries.
‘Most’ ?
Mastication requires no brain power which is why there are so many fat wymmuses protesting against the T.