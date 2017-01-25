Liberty Quote
The present-day environmentalist overlooks the power of probable but unexpected scientific advance to discover new preventives or treatments for their worst fears without equipping government with more powers that it will not relax when they are found superfluous.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
Now that most every superannuant is a capitalist, its a joyous tsunami you’re riding.
I assume m0nty has been assured his super contributions cannot be invested to support any commercial enterprise, otherwise he could be said to be one of those useful idiots for facism, capitalist types who ride the wave to lower their taxes.
Only thing I can be arsed growing are polonium grade chillis, that I’m flat out keeping the bloody brushtails from scoffing.
Possums = This
Mothballs in lidded container with largish holes on sides for prize veges, herbs and flowers?
Best meat and smoked products
Well the system already has a narrow group who pay by far the most taxes, but the reason for that is Willie Sutton’s Law and this is really tough to avoid. For example, you could find the bum sleeping in the park and beat the guy up but hardly any money will come out of him… for sure, if there WAS an easy way to get money from the poor then governments would be doing that already.
So from my perspective, if it was JUST top marginal rates that got cut and that was the entire policy then I’d be reluctant to support that. I would want to see a package of spending cuts, plus tax cuts for the middle and lower classes as well as top marginal rates cut. Of course, the guy at the bottom who hardly pays any tax will proportionally not see much difference, but increasing the tax-free threshold is best you can do for those guys. Also, make it easier for them to get jobs and work their way up.
At first I thought that was sad and pathetic but then I remembered Any Capp: women can act hot and think cold; as cold as cash but not apparently as counterfeit cash.
Engineers – what happens to “excess” power in an electricity grid? The power can’t be taken offline instantaneously, so what happens? Do they pay Snowy Hydro to pump storage (does this get implicitly priced)? etc? Or do they just use it to make cool looking Farady cage lightning?
Great, I’ve lasted two minutes watching the tennis.
FFS, nadal is a loathsome narcissist cockhead.
Stop pulling your stupid fucking shorts out of your bum crack or go and change them.
Pathetic.
This lady just likes bread, which is the white thing in the bottom of the pic. And carrots.
From about 5 minutes ago.
The vast majority of the time, electricity supply is simply matched to demand by throttling flexible power plants up and down.
Aside from throttling load-following plants, the grid has a large reserve of standby generators available to increase supply. Utilities can also take many types of generators offline as needed to reduce supply. Demand is actually pretty straightforward to predict — it follows regular patterns by time of day and day of week. So utilities are quite good at supply-matching when they are allowed to pick their own generation capacity mix.
Simian Goodes at the Oz Open, hopefully not accosted by any 13 yo girls?
Allowed in the kitchen now and again by Mrs TE, who used to be a chef.
Have just completed a bacon, potato, egg, bacon, and bacon pie.
In the oven so we shall see what we shall see. And some Austrian cabbage to go with it.
Okay, what happens if they don’t match demand well though and you get an overload?
The Jeffersonian Trump Flying Under the Media Radar….
Posted on January 27, 2017 by sundance
Crowd sizes, Russians and Torture… Oh my. {{*snicker*}} Flares. Triggers. Shiny things.
Meanwhile it takes days before anyone in the swamp, and that specifically means those who report on swamp activity, fully grasp the scope of what is actually being done. There’s a good reason President Trump put a portrait of TJ in the Oval Office:
[…] When Trump promised that as president — on “day one” — he would begin to dismantle ObamaCare, some Republicans, many members of the press and most Democrats laughed at him. They are laughing no longer because the first executive order* he signed on Jan. 20 directed those in the federal government who enforce ObamaCare to do so expecting that it will soon not exist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2vV0JD978g
Wait, what?… hang on.. huh?
*Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/27/the-jeffersonian-trump-flying-under-the-media-radar/#more-127724
I hope he was duly loudly booed.
Depends what is supplying the power; steam turbines can vent to reduce the supply; water can be choked; solar photovoltaic and wind are the hardest, especially from roof panels because of the multiple small suppliers and wind turbines are governed by Betz Law.
The whole city full of light bulbs glows that little bit brighter for a while until the guy at the power station dials the supply back just a touch.
Had a tame one called Barry at a previous place who’d clean up sny leftover fruit and veg, he’d walk up to me making odd noises, and nibble my toes. We give the local thugs any trimmings and old bread, and they still knock off my chillis. We’ve got a young ringtail in a box we’ve stuck up on the latticework on the verandahs, the crows knock them out of the palm trees. Picked up the odd baby they’ve dropped, and taken them up to the vet hospital. There’s a virus going through them ATM and there’s a lot of dead ones around.
Wow. So I’ve seen power surges actually happen.
How much tolerance does the system/appliances/machinery have?
How do you build a crankshaft?
Easy. Start with a solid core of metal and chop out the bits that aren’t crankshaft.
“In this grid if a plant stops generating electricity (due to equipment failure or some other cause), the total electricity entering the system reduces. This can be compensated by reducing the load on the grid by stopping supply to certain regions* or by bringing in electricity from other grids. But this requires a lot of grid management which is also suffering due to strike.”
*Probably what they do in SA so as not to blow the interconnector(s), which also has load matching ‘power factor correction’ (capacitor banks) of late.
Looked vulnerable and nervous when the cameras were on him – Karma.
This is what Australia is like for a young person that understands the nature of government:
On the bright side, he did win a giant banana with dreadlocks.
“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”
I hate f*cking possums.
They literally ate my sexy time candles off my forest retreat outdoor balcony spa.
I was enraged.
https://youtu.be/cHfsk8iL_C0
Prager university explains with historical examples of why the free market is better than government intervention. We’re slow learners.
Power is by definition instantaneous, so it can theoretically be taken offline instantaeously. “Excess” power in an electricity grid could only occur by increasing the energy stored in the electromagnetic fields associated with the electrical conductors and this would be a transient phenomenon instantaneously corrected by the generator excitation control systems. If the generator control system can’t manage the task in the particular circumstances an AC generator starts to lose frequency synchronisation with the grid and a serious fault ensues.
Their Lady Skeletor made a speech in America today.
I dunno if she started with an acknowledgement of country to American Indians or was just racist.
Laid down the Law to Trump, apparently.
Why would he meet with a communist united nations felching habitual leaker, betrayer and back-stabber?. [unless she would offer that Australia would pay for The Wall as a trade for becoming his Deputy?.]
My confidence in the future has been restored. We have not reached peak stupid – not by a long shot.
What is it like to be a plastic bag?
Plastic bags are capable of complex cognitive and emotional states. They can say ‘I’m here, I’m alive’ and perform ‘warm but distant dances.’ Taking an empty plastic bag as a starting point, this panel will tackle some of the fundamental questions: How is it constructed? Who is it for? What are its contents? Can it be my friend? Research Seminar. Queen Mary University of London. From Pseuds Corner. Private Eye.
There’s an awful lot of effort goes into making sure that doesn’t happen.
If your city consists of mostly resistive devices (e.g. light bulbs, space heaters, hot water systems, stove tops, fan motors, microwave ovens, pumps, etc) then the system is intrinsically stable because any of these devices will put out a little more power when the voltage goes up, and put out a little less power when the voltage goes down. Of course, the supply attempts to maintain a fixed voltage, but it isn’t perfectly fixed, it’s only near enough is good enough fixed. The generator actively tweaks output in order to keep it steady.
At a steam powered generator you have this heavy flywheel delivering synchronous AC power, that’s also intrinsically stable because if any momentary surge of power is required then the AC phase starts to lag, which pulls harder on that big steel wheel, but the wheel doesn’t care it has massive kinetic energy. Can’t stop the big wheel buddy.
The reverse happens if the load suddenly lightens up, the AC phase leads the wheel and therefore applies a reduced physical load, but again the wheel doesn’t care, it won’t speed up for a long, long time with all that inertia. Thus the very momentary fluctuations are automagically ironed out, because Tesla was right and Edison was wrong, and AC power has a bunch of good features.
Now the bad side… if you have devices like personal computers, modern TV sets (which are internally same as PC’s) and those type of things, they are constant power devices, self-regulating and they have what is known as “negative incremental impedance in transient response”, or in other words they are intrinsically unstable things to supply power to. It gets worse if a section of the grid goes into overload and then circuit breakers cut that section out because now a chunk of load is removed from the rest of the system and your guy at the power station has to dial back to adjust for that quite quickly before the next and the next sections start to drop out. There have been historic cases were cascading stability failures brought down large chunks of grid. It’s a well known problem, gets studied over and over. There’s whole research papers on ways to build control systems that can balance it up faster than it falls over.
Thanks for the replies.
My layman understanding is:
1. You might get an overload/a lot of the time these can be handled by appliances and machinery.
2. The capacitors/power correction factor systems take up some load and allow the system to wind down.
3. The system is somewhat instant, the fall in demand leads to a governor on the alternators changing their excitation settings.
4. If the above doesn’t happen, you get “serious faults”.
Okay. Do the faults occur at the generation/distribution/retail or appliance/machinery level? What blows up? Substations? What devices specifically?
Thanks. I was under the impression something like this happened most of the time, but wasn’t sure how.
Very, very interesting Tel.
Interesting watching the Trump- Hannity interview back to back with the one he gave to the ABC guy a day ago.
Hannity is very sympathetic to Trump.
The ABC guy was openly hostile.
But here is the thing: Trump was more effective at getting his message across with the hostile guy asking the questions!
This is the genius of the man.
Almost all politicians will get a bit flustered or annoyed under hostile questioning. That is why they naturally look to go on shows that are sympathetic to them.
Not Trump. His first interview as President was with a critic who attempted numerous gotchas, but instead all the journo managed to do was help Trump get his message across.
It is quite, quite brilliant.
There never has been a politician like him.
..
Do you want to borrow my .22?