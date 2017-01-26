Helping to preserve Western civilisation

The big money is not with the supporters of free markets but with everyone lining up for government handouts, and this includes the wealthiest businesses across the capitalist world. A capacity to cover costs does not mean a will to forgo government money. Our side of the political fence – the side of personal freedom and its close relation free markets – has always had to get by with the most meagre support from the corporate world. The following is a letter I have just received that has been sent out to the subscribers of Standpoint, the successor magazine of the now defunct Encounter which was a mainstay during the Cold War (which was funded by the CIA at a time when the agency was still on our side). I am therefore putting this post up to encourage you to subscribe, and on the off chance you are an eccentric millionaire with a bit of philanthropic cash on hand, to consider thinking about what you might do for Standpoint which is a UK publication, and while you are at it, for our own Quadrant here in Australia.

We apologise to subscribers for the absence of a February issue. The next issue of Standpoint will be the March one, which will be published on February 23. All subscribers will still receive the usual ten issues a year. Subscribers and other regular readers will notice some changes in the March issue, but we hope that you will like our new, leaner look, as well as exciting new writers.

Standpoint is the only magazine that is dedicated to the defence of Western civilisation – the values we have inherited from our Judaeo-Christian, classical, medieval, Renaissance and Enlightenment past. In the nine years since it was launched, Standpoint’s print and online circulation have risen steadily to make it one of the most respected intellectual periodicals not only in Britain, but in the world.

Charles Moore describes it as “highly cultured but boldly counter-cultural – a rare and irresistible combination”. Rabbi Lord Sacks finds in it “a moral voice at a time when one is most needed. Under the expert guidance of Daniel Johnson, Standpoint helps its readers navigate through a rapidly changing world.” Americans, too, listen to this voice: John Bolton, former US ambassador to the UN, calls it “a British magazine with transatlantic, indeed global reach” that is “increasingly influential in America as well as the UK”, while the writer Cynthia Ozick sees it as “the Great Dissenter among contemporary journals”.

Covering politics, religion, science, the arts and the humanities, Standpoint is what Niall Ferguson calls “an island of seriousness in an ocean of trivia”, where readers will find essays on literature, music, philosophy or art, plus poetry and fiction, alongside analysis of Trump, Brexit and other domestic, economic or foreign affairs. Independent and non-partisan, Standpoint is seen by Sir Roger Scruton as “the only intellectual monthly of a broadly conservative outlook that we have in Britain”. Subscriptions have risen by more than 60 per cent in the past five years.

Standpoint enjoys charitable status and is heavily dependent on donations by philanthropic foundations and individuals. In 2017, total revenue is projected to be £470,000, of which donations are expected to contribute two thirds, some £315,000. We are cutting expenditure by 40 per cent to a projected £450,000, of which just over two thirds (£320,000) will be editorial costs. The magazine employs just four full-time staff. However, despite recently securing large one-off donations, Standpoint’s medium term future remains uncertain. To continue its mission, the magazine urgently needs new donors. In the era of global terrorism and uncontrolled migration, internal and external threats to our values and identity, that mission to preserve Western civilisation has never been more necessary.

Thank you for your continued support!

Daniel Johnson, Editor

STANDPOINT.