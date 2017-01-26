Happy “Invasion” Day

As always there is a kerfuffle over Australia Day – it is getting a bit boring but here are two interesting perspectives:

Warren Mundine

All Australians, including indigenous Australians, should be able to celebrate our country, its achievements and unique identity. The sentiments expressed on Australia Day are good and they’re sentiments most indigenous people share. But we can’t celebrate unity on a day representing conflict and conquest. I want Australia Day moved — not because I don’t want to celebrate Australia but because I do.

Anthony Dillon

Celebrating on a particular day does not have to be tied to historical events, even if its origins are rooted in those events. Consider the celebration of Christmas Day. Though traditionally it had religious significance (and still does for some), for many people there is no religious meaning. Today many Australians celebrate Christmas for other reasons: family; end of another hard year; food and drink; and summer holidays. Like Christmas Day, Australia Day is a holiday where most can relax and socialise, and reflect on matters that are of importance to them.

There are fine and interesting arguments on both sides of the debate. Yet I suspect this Telstra advert captures the true spirit and meaning of the day.