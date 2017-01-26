Happy “Invasion” Day

As always there is a kerfuffle over Australia Day – it is getting a bit boring but here are two interesting perspectives:
All Australians, including indigenous Australians, should be able to celebrate our country, its achievements and unique identity. The sentiments expressed on Australia Day are good and they’re sentiments most indigenous people share. But we can’t celebrate unity on a day representing conflict and conquest.
I want Australia Day moved — not because I don’t want to celebrate Australia but because I do.
Celebrating on a particular day does not have to be tied to historical events, even if its origins are rooted in those events. Consider the celebration of Christmas Day. Though traditionally it had religious significance (and still does for some), for many people there is no religious meaning.
Today many Australians celebrate Christmas for other reasons: family; end of another hard year; food and drink; and summer holidays. Like Christmas Day, Australia Day is a holiday where most can relax and socialise, and reflect on matters that are of importance to them.
There are fine and interesting arguments on both sides of the debate. Yet I suspect this Telstra advert captures the true spirit and meaning of the day.
To all of you who want Australia Day moved I say grow up.
Just grow up.
Do you get the feeling that we are sick of hearing the whining.?
You’re boring, sad and predictable.
Anyone believing that Australia day willl be accepted by the left on any date also is beyond naive.
Fact.
Britain founded this country.
The first settlement started on this date.
Australia when founded in 1901 was still British with the queen as head of state.
Fuck me, the British queen still is.
The truth is, if this date is wrong in your view, Australia is wrong in your view.
This year’s awards are no different to any other: people being awarded for doing the job they are paid to do; people being awarded for pursuing their own interests, such as sport, hobbies, research, and the ‘arts’; mates being looked after; and political statements being made (listen to Mark Latham’s comments last night on the Evenings radio program). There is, of course, a token smattering of awards to people who actually made sacrifices for the benefit of others – just a token.
Take a quick look at the Order of Australia list. Note some of the names and the reason they are receiving their ‘award’. What a slap in the face it is to the nation as a whole.
More bread and circuses to distract the unthinking as our country is being ruined.
FFS, Gillard was made an AC. For what? Introducing the most economy destroying plant food tax in the universe? Torpedoing the beef export industry to Indonesia? Ramping up Rudd’s already damaging open door immigration policy? How about for innovative and governance free services to the real estate industry in both the investment property and home renovation sectors?
The AD Honours List even notes her partnership at S&G, as if that was a total success. FMD!
Changing would be one more concession to add to the pile that have achieved nothing much to date. Each one presages a new demand, with the hollow promise that this next one, if granted, will kiss it all better.
haha nice trolling there Sinc!
Quite a cynical view in the advert – twee, and supportive of those who denigrate Australia Day. But – I suspect that in reality most Australians will, like me and my family, gather with friends to celebrate living in the best country in the world.
Struth is right of course. One of the features of the Aboriginal Industry is that like their ancestors, the goalposts are always on walkabout. The most recent example is Constitutional recognition morphing into a treaty. Prior to that it was variously citizenship, equal wages and land rights. All manifestly just causes (the judicial reasoning in Mabo excepted) but that have failed completely to make an iota of difference to the lives of vast numbers of aborigines who lead blighted lives arguably worse than Third World equivalents through the destructive effects of alcohol and welfare.
Like 1984’s perpetual war, the Aboriginal Industry relies on perpetual injustice for its existence. Any attempt to move or redefine Australia Day should be rejected for this reason.