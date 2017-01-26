Roundup Jan 26

Real free trade – as described by Our Man Peter Klein at Baylor versus thousands of pages of impediments.

To economists, free trade means the absence of government interference with trade: no tariffs, quotas, subsidies, or other interventions, explicit or implicit. To politicians, “free-trade” means a complex set of managed trade policies (Gardner even referred to the solemn obligation to “write the rules for global trade,” which in his mind is something either our government does or a foreign government does). Which imports will be taxed, and at what rates? Which exports will be subsidized, and at what levels? How will labor, environmental, and social policies be enforced by domestic and foreign governments? For government officials, countries are engaged in “free trade” when they agree on a complex package of explicit and implicit taxes and subsidies such that neither has a special advantage over the other, nor is disadvantaged relative to some other trading partner (however such advantages are defined).

Sam Gregg on Vernon Smith – a modern economist who redeemed economics from the “selfish” tag. Sam responds to the absurd myth about capitalism put about by the Pope.

Dan the Man in Washington DC. On occupational regulation. On cutting programs and agencies, not just freezing hires. The prospect for balancing the books in the next few years. I am a fan of Dan the Man. You can be a fan as well, just subscribe!

Prager University. Great resources, five minute briefings on a million topics. Busy Cats have to ration the number of 45-60 minute videos we watch but these are short and sharp. Send them to your friends.

For nerds. Go on, be a nerd, I dare you. The research career of Robert Higgs. Another one of those people who writes faster than we can read.

Bob is the author of numerous books including: The Transformation of the American Economy 1865–1914 (1971), Competition and Coercion: Blacks in the American Economy, 1865–1914 (1977), Crisis and Leviathan: Critical Episodes in the Growth of American Government (1987), Against Leviathan: Government Power and a Free Society (1994), Resurgence of the Warfare State: The Crisis Since 9/11 (2005), Depression, War, and Cold War: Challenging the Myths of Conflict and Prosperity (2006), Neither Liberty Nor Safety: Fear, Ideology, and the Growth of Government (2007), Delusions of Power: New Explorations of the State, War, and Economy (2012), and Taking a Stand: Reflections on Life, Liberty, and the Economy (2015).

Culture. Intellectuals and climate alarmists exhibit the recurring theme of the end of the world. In literature, The Sense of an Ending by Frank Kermode is an extended study of the theme of impeding apocalypse in literature from Plato to recent times.