Surrender is victory

Ian MacFarlane is a Liberal former minister of the crown:
As we celebrate Australia Day today and reflect on what a great nation this is, we should also pause to think about what we can do to make it greater.
The starting point could be removing the barnacles of division over the date of Australia Day.
Questions about Australia Day’s timing have simmered for decades but I, like many, dismissed them without much thought.
That is from an op-ed in The Australian.
So what does MacFarlane think now? He thinks that the best way to remove “the barnacles of division” is by surrender and appeasement. How very Liberal. As the great Ronald Reagan argued:
There is no argument over the choice between peace and war, but there is only one guaranteed way you can have peace–and you can have it in the next second–surrender.
Admittedly there is a risk in any course we follow other than this, but every lesson in history tells us that the greater risk lies in appeasement, and this is the specter our well-meaning liberal friends refuse to face–that their policy of accommodation is appeasement, and it gives no choice between peace and war, only between fight and surrender. If we continue to accommodate, continue to back and retreat, eventually we have to face the final demand–the ultimatum. And what then? When Nikita Khrushchev has told his people he knows what our answer will be? He has told them that we are retreating under the pressure of the Cold War, and someday when the time comes to deliver the ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary because by that time we will have weakened from within spiritually, morally, and economically. He believes this because from our side he has heard voices pleading for “peace at any price” or “better Red than dead,” or as one commentator put it, he would rather “live on his knees than die on his feet.” And therein lies the road to war, because those voices don’t speak for the rest of us. You and I know and do not believe that life is so dear and peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery.
Caving in to lefty demands is always and everywhere a mistake. To be sure there are good and bad arguments for having Australia Day on 26 January (arguments that will intensify as the 26 falls over the weekend in the next few years) but simple surrender to remove “the barnacles of division” is never a good argument.
There’s no fool like an old fool.
It is telling that MacFarlane thought his views would pass for acceptable.
Surrender and apology are hallmarks of the left. This fellow is an embarrassment.
Isn’t this the same MacFarlane who was in the tank with Malcolm on climate change and ready to surrender to Rudd’s ETS? The term one-trick pony comes to mind.
It’s not even a good metaphor.
Macfarlane is why the Liberal Party is one electoral cycle away from irrelevance.
He is right that as recently as twenty years ago the public holiday fell on the next adjacent Monday.
I recall there was a debate between John Cain, who thought that the then arrangement should be retained, as it allowed quiet reflection of what Australia means (even if over a long weekend) and Nick Greiner, who took the view that if the day was so important, it should be celebrated on the day – otherwise axe the public holiday (Greiner was at the time on the warpath on the number of public holidays enjoyed).
At the same time, the Australia Day Councils were agitating for the day to be celebrated on the day, a view that has obviously prevailed.
It has since morphed into the somewhat self hating affair it is today at the official level, as the Left has captured the Australia Day bureaucracy as it has others.
Left to me I would keep the day, but abolish the pretentious ‘Australian of the Year’ award (I suspect that even the Left realised that appointing ‘guys’ Morrison was political correctness going beyond parody and so picked a worthy, but otherwise unknown medico) and go back to the previous arrangement of having the public holiday on the next adjacent holiday.
(To be fully clear, I wasn’t crazy when Mark Taylor got it in 1999; love my cricket captains, but that doesn’t mean he an ‘Australian of the year’)
That means it acts as the effective end of the summer break (like the American Labor Day holiday), and if most celebrate it over a barby or a beer over a long weekend……so what.
What do they stand for?
I gotta tell you guys, if I have to choose at an election between Labor and Diet Labor, then why the hell wouldn’t I just vote for the full flavoured product?
The two major parties agree on nearly everything that matters nowadays – and if I have to choose between one party that is very clear about how they’ll increase my taxes to pay for their out-of-control spending, and another that will do the same but lies to me and denies it, I’ll take the honest bastards over the dishonest ones.
As grandpa used to say “If one leans over too far backwards one eventually finishes flat on one’s face”.
I think scrap it, the division is too great now. The term “invasion day” is kind of insulting anyway to lots of us born here and yet told we don’t actually “belong” here.
I’d like to hear the end of the term “invasion day” and the demonstrations etc and put that behind us.
Like I said before, a day to celebrate Australia could be incorporated into Anzac Day for everyone of every culture/heritage to participate in.
I don’t think so. Moving forward – marching through the institutions more like it.
Ah yes, the same Ian Macfarlane who looked to jump ship to the Nationals once it appeared he couldn’t hold his seat as a Liberal. “These are my principles and if you don’t like them … well actually I don’t have any.”
How long before he goes the full Malcolm and starts doing campaign launches for Sarah Hyphen-Seapatrol?
But…I thought the starting point was the apology?
The goalposts will always be shifted after every gesture of appeasement.
Today, 26 January, I am particularly ashamed to be Australian, and sincerely wish I could claim a different nationality. This is by far the most racist country in the world, daylight second. To celebrate as a national day a day that started the horrible history of genocide and child-snatching of aboriginal children is truly shameful, but hardly surprising in a country that prides itself on its exclusionary policies.
Roger – as I noted on another post, I think you’ll find they are actually on walkabout. It is more culturally sensitive.