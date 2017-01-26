Surrender is victory

Ian MacFarlane is a Liberal former minister of the crown:

As we celebrate Australia Day today and reflect on what a great nation this is, we should also pause to think about what we can do to make it greater. The starting point could be removing the barnacles of division over the date of Australia Day. Questions about Australia Day’s timing have simmered for decades but I, like many, dismissed them without much thought.

That is from an op-ed in The Australian.

So what does MacFarlane think now? He thinks that the best way to remove “the barnacles of division” is by surrender and appeasement. How very Liberal. As the great Ronald Reagan argued:

There is no argument over the choice between peace and war, but there is only one guaranteed way you can have peace–and you can have it in the next second–surrender. Admittedly there is a risk in any course we follow other than this, but every lesson in history tells us that the greater risk lies in appeasement, and this is the specter our well-meaning liberal friends refuse to face–that their policy of accommodation is appeasement, and it gives no choice between peace and war, only between fight and surrender. If we continue to accommodate, continue to back and retreat, eventually we have to face the final demand–the ultimatum. And what then? When Nikita Khrushchev has told his people he knows what our answer will be? He has told them that we are retreating under the pressure of the Cold War, and someday when the time comes to deliver the ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary because by that time we will have weakened from within spiritually, morally, and economically. He believes this because from our side he has heard voices pleading for “peace at any price” or “better Red than dead,” or as one commentator put it, he would rather “live on his knees than die on his feet.” And therein lies the road to war, because those voices don’t speak for the rest of us. You and I know and do not believe that life is so dear and peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery.

Caving in to lefty demands is always and everywhere a mistake. To be sure there are good and bad arguments for having Australia Day on 26 January (arguments that will intensify as the 26 falls over the weekend in the next few years) but simple surrender to remove “the barnacles of division” is never a good argument.