Surrender is victory

Ian MacFarlane is a Liberal former minister of the crown:
As we celebrate Australia Day today and reflect on what a great nation this is, we should also pause to think about what we can do to make it greater.
The starting point could be removing the barnacles of division over the date of Australia Day.
Questions about Australia Day’s timing have simmered for decades but I, like many, dismissed them without much thought.
That is from an op-ed in The Australian.
So what does MacFarlane think now? He thinks that the best way to remove “the barnacles of division” is by surrender and appeasement. How very Liberal. As the great Ronald Reagan argued:
There is no argument over the choice between peace and war, but there is only one guaranteed way you can have peace–and you can have it in the next second–surrender.
Admittedly there is a risk in any course we follow other than this, but every lesson in history tells us that the greater risk lies in appeasement, and this is the specter our well-meaning liberal friends refuse to face–that their policy of accommodation is appeasement, and it gives no choice between peace and war, only between fight and surrender. If we continue to accommodate, continue to back and retreat, eventually we have to face the final demand–the ultimatum. And what then? When Nikita Khrushchev has told his people he knows what our answer will be? He has told them that we are retreating under the pressure of the Cold War, and someday when the time comes to deliver the ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary because by that time we will have weakened from within spiritually, morally, and economically. He believes this because from our side he has heard voices pleading for “peace at any price” or “better Red than dead,” or as one commentator put it, he would rather “live on his knees than die on his feet.” And therein lies the road to war, because those voices don’t speak for the rest of us. You and I know and do not believe that life is so dear and peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery.
Caving in to lefty demands is always and everywhere a mistake. To be sure there are good and bad arguments for having Australia Day on 26 January (arguments that will intensify as the 26 falls over the weekend in the next few years) but simple surrender to remove “the barnacles of division” is never a good argument.
There’s no fool like an old fool.
It is telling that MacFarlane thought his views would pass for acceptable.
Surrender and apology are hallmarks of the left. This fellow is an embarrassment.
Isn’t this the same MacFarlane who was in the tank with Malcolm on climate change and ready to surrender to Rudd’s ETS? The term one-trick pony comes to mind.
It’s not even a good metaphor.
Macfarlane is why the Liberal Party is one electoral cycle away from irrelevance.
He is right that as recently as twenty years ago the public holiday fell on the next adjacent Monday.
I recall there was a debate between John Cain, who thought that the then arrangement should be retained, as it allowed quiet reflection of what Australia means (even if over a long weekend) and Nick Greiner, who took the view that if the day was so important, it should be celebrated on the day – otherwise axe the public holiday (Greiner was at the time on the warpath on the number of public holidays enjoyed).
At the same time, the Australia Day Councils were agitating for the day to be celebrated on the day, a view that has obviously prevailed.
It has since morphed into the somewhat self hating affair it is today at the official level, as the Left has captured the Australia Day bureaucracy as it has others.
Left to me I would keep the day, but abolish the pretentious ‘Australian of the Year’ award (I suspect that even the Left realised that appointing ‘guys’ Morrison was political correctness going beyond parody and so picked a worthy, but otherwise unknown medico) and go back to the previous arrangement of having the public holiday on the next adjacent holiday.
(To be fully clear, I wasn’t crazy when Mark Taylor got it in 1999; love my cricket captains, but that doesn’t mean he an ‘Australian of the year’)
That means it acts as the effective end of the summer break (like the American Labor Day holiday), and if most celebrate it over a barby or a beer over a long weekend……so what.
What do they stand for?
I gotta tell you guys, if I have to choose at an election between Labor and Diet Labor, then why the hell wouldn’t I just vote for the full flavoured product?
The two major parties agree on nearly everything that matters nowadays – and if I have to choose between one party that is very clear about how they’ll increase my taxes to pay for their out-of-control spending, and another that will do the same but lies to me and denies it, I’ll take the honest bastards over the dishonest ones.
As grandpa used to say “If one leans over too far backwards one eventually finishes flat on one’s face”.
I think scrap it, the division is too great now. The term “invasion day” is kind of insulting anyway to lots of us born here and yet told we don’t actually “belong” here.
I’d like to hear the end of the term “invasion day” and the demonstrations etc and put that behind us.
Like I said before, a day to celebrate Australia could be incorporated into Anzac Day for everyone of every culture/heritage to participate in.
I don’t think so. Moving forward – marching through the institutions more like it.
Ah yes, the same Ian Macfarlane who looked to jump ship to the Nationals once it appeared he couldn’t hold his seat as a Liberal. “These are my principles and if you don’t like them … well actually I don’t have any.”
How long before he goes the full Malcolm and starts doing campaign launches for Sarah Hyphen-Seapatrol?
But…I thought the starting point was the apology?
The goalposts will always be shifted after every gesture of appeasement.
Today, 26 January, I am particularly ashamed to be Australian, and sincerely wish I could claim a different nationality. This is by far the most racist country in the world, daylight second. To celebrate as a national day a day that started the horrible history of genocide and child-snatching of aboriginal children is truly shameful, but hardly surprising in a country that prides itself on its exclusionary policies.
Roger – as I noted on another post, I think you’ll find they are actually on walkabout. It is more culturally sensitive.
C’mon Crank you can do better than that. Paint by numbers trolling is so unbecoming.
Yes, I just saw that, Bear. Aptly put.
Something I posted on the “Happy Invasion Day” thread:
Please correct me if I am wrong but I’m sure that a court deemed Australia was settled by the British, not invaded.
Correct, several times, in fact.
The indigenous acceptance of the land rights regime is a de facto recognition of the authority of the Commonwealth which derived from British settlement. They simply can’t have it both ways – either they recognise the legitimacy of British settlement and its law or they identify as an invaded people/land and resist being subjugated.
#2274917, posted on January 26, 2017 at 10:14 am
Candy, do you really believe that there’s a snowflake’s chance in hell that whichever of the 365 or 366 days were chosen for such a holiday, the grievance industry wouldn’t turn it into an industrial scale vilification of traditional Australians and denouncing of traditional Australian values (with associated demands for taxpayer funded handouts)? We should stick to the one which has some traditional connotations of national pride and gratefulness to our forbears, rather than allowing the middle class pinkos to invent an artificial patriotism-free alternative.
I think scrap it, the division is too great now.
Candy, I cannot respond to that politely, so I shan’t.
The ‘barnacles of division’ are not intended to be surmountable or resolvable, that’s the whole point. People who profess to be problem solvers, modern-day mystics and soothsayers who have the answers to our every social barrier (‘Social Justice’ Posers, for example), would be out of a job (money, ego-stroking appearances on TV/other media) if their ‘answers’ were practical and effective. Their purpose for existence would cease. So the ‘answers’ they put forward are not intended to resolve any issues or surmount any problems – real or imagined – but to keep them in the positions of power or authority (or seeking the same). It’s not that complicated to understand that most of them see these opportunities as a means of gaining self-satisfaction (however they define that), by using the safety of our system against itself. Let’s stop pretending they are noble or altruistic.
Oh, and by the way. THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD. IT’S TIME TO (metaphorically, of course), DESECRATE THE CARCASS.
alexnoaholdmate.
Love the ‘diet labor’ label. Concise, accurate, catchy.
Australia Day: Barnaby Joyce rejects calls for date change
“Today is a day about celebration,” said Mr Joyce. “I’m just sick of these people who every time they want to make us feel guilty about it. They don’t like Christmas, they don’t like Australia Day, they’re just miserable … and I wish they’d crawl under a rock and hide for a little bit.”
Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce has rejected calls for the date of Australia Day to be shifted as “political correctness gone mad” and claimed the push is championed by miserable people intent on making others feel guilty.
Treasurer Scott Morrison also rejected the push to move the date after his former cabinet colleague Ian Macfarlane embraced the call for change in order to “prevent a schism in Australia’s society” and bring people together.
But Mr Joyce told 2GB radio he was tired of the debate and argued that Australia was a democratic society where people benefited from education, sound health care, a strong defence force and welfare system.
Mr Joyce said he was sitting on his verandah with the Australian flag raised in his garden. “This is a great country. Aren’t we lucky? If this isn’t worth celebrating, what is?”
Mr Morrison said that Australian family stories dated back to well beyond the time of the first fleet, but argued this did not serve as a reason to move the date of Australia Day.
“That doesn’t mean we need to deny any parts of our heritage and parts of our history whether it’s our colonial heritage, our settlement history, our deep and long indigenous history, our post-war migration, the coming of refugees to Australia,” Mr Morrison told ABC radio.
Mr Morrison also said that in his electorate of Cook, where Botany Bay is located, Australia Day served as a day of reconciliation and the “meeting of two cultures.”
Greens Leader Richard Di Natale has written to his party’s supporters this morning urging them to sign a petition to move the date of Australia Day.
“Holding an Australia Day celebration on what is also known as Invasion Day or Survival Day is inherently divisive,” Senator Di Natale said. “Barbeque lunches, Hottest 100 countdowns, even just the day off. For many Australians, this is what today represents.”
“The trouble is, this view of January 26 requires us to completely forget what the day really commemorates: the First Fleet’s arrival at Port Jackson in 1788.”
Senator Di Natale warned the nation was ignoring that the day was an anniversary of the beginning of an invasion which ushered in a period of killing, dispossession and colonisation.
Writing in The Australian this morning, Mr Macfarlane — a former resources minister — argued that the day should be moved to stop “issues on the periphery distracting from the united, focused and concerted effort needed to fix problems in indigenous communities.”
He also posed the question: “How would my Scottish cousins feel is they had to celebrate United Kingdom day on the anniversary of the Vikings launching an amphibious attack on Arrochar, raping and pillaging, and producing Macfarlanes with blue eyes and blond hair?”
“How would my mother’s forebears, the Reids, feel if the same celebration were held on the anniversary of the Battle of Culloden, where the Highlanders were cut down by English grapeshot?”
Go back to Vietnam Frank, ffs.
JJJ news approvingly reporting MacFarlane’s comments.
Says it all, really.
This has got to be a first draft by a clever right wing troll, trolling the left and mocking them.
It was originally NSW Day and the colonists didn’t make contact with Aborigines for weeks.
When they did make contact, Aborigines integrated very quickly into Sydney society.
I’d say Germany historically is the most racist country in the world. They had gas chambers, FFS.