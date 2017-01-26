This just cannot be true

Can this really be true: CNN Quietly Releases Updated Pic Showing Trump’s Inaugural Crowd Size Greater than Obama’s 2009 Inaugural Crowd. It comes via Lucianne.com so someone thinks its true.
If it is, it’s the end of the line for the MSM. I know they lie, but it still seems inconceivable that they would really do this.
Found it hard to accept there were no independent photos of the crowd size,everyone has a camera these days on their phone ,Trump himself mentiones where the crowd stretched to a very long way from where he spoke it seems . Suppose the left msm still think they are the only source of information the proles get ,you know like they were in the days of marx the unwashed . The blatant lies they tell are the symptoms of a deep psychotic illness , get some help comrades before it gets too bad to treat,only thing might be hard to find a psychiatrist who isnt infected with narxism themselves ,after all they did go to universidy .