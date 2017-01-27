Ahmed Fahour AO

Look who got awarded an Officer in the Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours – our most highly paid public servant, Ahmed Fahour. The citation reads

For distinguished service to business, particularly in the area of postal communications, to the banking and investment sectors, and as a supporter of improved multicultural relations.

This is a man who has a salary of around $5 million when the head of La Poste in France gets EUR 740,000 and the head of the US Postal Service US$ 550,000. Isn’t that reward enough?

Doing your job is not sufficient reason to get an award. Doing your job badly is most certainly not a reason to get an award.

But at least the honours list has caused concern to Kevin Rudd who must be fuming that Gillard got a gong before him. But who would nominate Rudd anyway?