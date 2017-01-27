Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA

Here is a nauseous press release about the very dubious but no doubt expensive G’Day USA junkets.
Originally the idea of long-forgotten South Australian premier, John Olsen, who was rewarded with a non-job as one of the High Commissioners to the US (why do these jobs exist? One ambassador in Washington is enough.)
Originally a country accountant, he thought he was something of a marketing man. G’Day USA shindigs are just insider/elite events that are part of the explanation of why Trump won. But our government just doesn’t get it. I guess Bishop and Ciobo enjoy these events, prancing around with supposed celebrities. (Who is Vance Joy?)
I’m pretty sure there has never been any evaluation of these events. Alternatively, you would not trust DFAT to undertake reliable evaluation because there are doubtless perks for some of their staff members.
All together now:
SHUT.IT.DOWN
G’Day USA
Joint media release
- The Hon Julie Bishop MP, Minister for Foreign Affairs
- The Hon Steven Ciobo MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment
26 January 2017
We will visit Los Angeles from 26-29 January 2017 to promote Australian business and industry at G’Day USA, Australia’s premier public, cultural and economic diplomacy program in the United States. (OH PLEASE)
Through the G’Day USA program we will strengthen our bilateral relationship with the United States, with a particular focus on advancing mutual foreign and defence policies, and building the trade, investment, tourism and cultural links between our two countries.
Minister Bishop will deliver the keynote address to the G’Day USA Dialogue on Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific – the Australian Government’s first foreign policy address in the United States since the change of US administration.
As part of G’Day USA, Qantas will launch its new A380 aircraft hangar at Los Angeles International Airport, the first purpose-built A380 hangar in the United States. This investment reflects the importance of the United States as a source market for visitors to Australia. The US is currently Australia’s fourth largest inbound market for visitor arrivals and visitor nights, and the second largest market for total visitor spend. The market has the potential to be worth $4.5 – $5.5 billion by the year 2020.
To drive investment into Australia we will meet with business leaders, including film and television studio executives. Securing (subsidising) more film and television production in Australia will support our creative industries and create more Australian jobs. We will attend the G’Day USA Australian Film Showcase, highlighting Australia’s film industry and featuring an advance screening of The LEGO® Batman Movie, comprising animation by award-winning Australian company Animal Logic.
We will attend the G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala, showcasing Australian creative industries with a headline performance by 2015 ARIA Best Male Artist, Vance Joy. At the Gala we will honour G’Day USA awardee Ben Mendelsohn for Excellence in Film and Television, along with David Hill and Catherine Martin who will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contribution to Australia’s creative industries.
The Los Angeles Australia Day Reception, hosted by Minister Bishop with the United States Studies Centre and Perth USAsia Centre, will feature a performance by emerging Indigenous singer and 2016 X Factor Australia winner Isaiah Firebrace.
Last December we announced the new G’Day USA Champions initiative, which brings together prominent individuals to help promote Australia through their established networks and profiles. In Los Angeles we will meet several of our Champions to discuss their ideas for raising Australia’s profile in the United States.
(Just stay home next year.)
Vance Joy is a musician. Ex St Kevins College. A fine young man.
We will visit Los Angeles from 26-29 January 2017 to promote Australian business and industry at G’Day USA, Australia’s premier public, cultural and economic diplomacy program in the United States.
Translation:
We will be having a 4-day Wankfest in the US of A.
Perhaps, but it also means a major outsourcing of Qantas maintenance to non-Australians. Again.
we will meet several of our Champions to discuss their ideas for raising Australia’s profile in the United States
You could start by shutting that lying mouth of yours and not trying desperately to undermine their new president and selling us out to the chinks, stinking, socialist, scum, hypocrites. Even the Japs have you figured!
SHUT, err, STUFF THEM ALL DOWN, the drain!
Quangos was the Sir Humphrey Appleby description.
So Skeletor and Chubbio are toddling off (1st class of course) to show what big lasagnas they are in Hollywood, by letting assorted cocaine addicts just how big a sling they can expect if they part film some cretinous waste of celluloid in the Antipodean Abyss, and how they can structure it so they don’t pay tax, hire sny locals, or even use any local services. Good to see our betters working tirelessly for our benefit.
With a quick tour of Disneyland afterwards.
Will the Armani Cadaver be meeting with Trump or his cabinet?
If not then this is private business and should be paid out of her own pocket.
While they are there they can resurrect the TPP, I’m sure Trump would listen! It’s a joke of course!