Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA

Here is a nauseous press release about the very dubious but no doubt expensive G’Day USA junkets.

Originally the idea of long-forgotten South Australian premier, John Olsen, who was rewarded with a non-job as one of the High Commissioners to the US (why do these jobs exist? One ambassador in Washington is enough.)

Originally a country accountant, he thought he was something of a marketing man. G’Day USA shindigs are just insider/elite events that are part of the explanation of why Trump won. But our government just doesn’t get it. I guess Bishop and Ciobo enjoy these events, prancing around with supposed celebrities. (Who is Vance Joy?)

I’m pretty sure there has never been any evaluation of these events. Alternatively, you would not trust DFAT to undertake reliable evaluation because there are doubtless perks for some of their staff members.

All together now:

SHUT.IT.DOWN

