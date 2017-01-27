President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, has announced that the US-Mexican wall will be paid by a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico (ie: a tariff). He said

If you tax that $50 billion at 20 per cent of imports – which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous.

If this is reflective of the Trump administration, their grasp of economics 101 is appalling. I know that some of the Trump apologists at the cat will pounce on me, but protectionism is going to ensure that the US becomes a second-rate power.

Not only is this proposal a breach of WTO rules (and Trump probably doesn’t care) but it will be the US citizens that will be paying for the wall. Don’t they understand the incidence of tariffs and taxes? Don’t they understand that if you increase the price of a good or service the quantity demanded will fall (with the exception of luxury goods)?

If this is an example of the type of policies we will get from the new administration, it will be a very expensive four years.

And the American people – those workers whose incomes have fallen in real terms – the Trump supporters – will wake up in four years and wonder why so many goods are so expensive.