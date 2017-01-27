President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, has announced that the US-Mexican wall will be paid by a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico (ie: a tariff). He said
If you tax that $50 billion at 20 per cent of imports – which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous.
If this is reflective of the Trump administration, their grasp of economics 101 is appalling. I know that some of the Trump apologists at the cat will pounce on me, but protectionism is going to ensure that the US becomes a second-rate power.
Not only is this proposal a breach of WTO rules (and Trump probably doesn’t care) but it will be the US citizens that will be paying for the wall. Don’t they understand the incidence of tariffs and taxes? Don’t they understand that if you increase the price of a good or service the quantity demanded will fall (with the exception of luxury goods)?
If this is an example of the type of policies we will get from the new administration, it will be a very expensive four years.
And the American people – those workers whose incomes have fallen in real terms – the Trump supporters – will wake up in four years and wonder why so many goods are so expensive.
He’s not actually going to bring in tariffs but Mexico needs to be punished heavily.
He’d be better off bombing a few of their power stations or major dams. Less cost involved and US companies could tender to fix them.
Well, there’s $3 billion dollars that was going to the UN for climate change that is now up for grabs. Also, folk forget that the fence was approved by Congress in 2006 and supported by Obama and Clinton and signed into law by President Bush. It is already partly funded. Fun facts.
These are the same people who have watched in anger as the rule of law has been abandoned as illegal immigrants trash their country. I don’t think they’ll give a fuck. They drink Pabst not Corona.
Read some VDH and his essays about the dystopian nightmare of rural California wrought by the coastal elite.
“….it will be the US citizens that will be paying for the wall.”
Yeah, that’s what I thought when I heard the news. Those who buy those Mexican products will pay the special import duty and presumably, those people are Americans.
Nobody imagined that Mexico would actually hand over a cheque for the money – but imposing a tax on imported goods from Mexico seems a bit of a pyrrhic victory to me.
At least they’ll wake up in an America filled with fellow Americans, which for Trump’s supporters is more important than having more purchasing power.
The Donald is out-mercantilising the most mercantilist of mercantilists. What a joke.
I suspect 50% of Cat readership are just happy to see a guy willing to kick heads.
Bringing corrupt narco states to heel is fun.
Those burrow fuckers will have to cave first.
Luckily they will be able to pay the higher costs because they have employment.
Or is it better than a Corona is $1 cheaper but you’re on welfare.
You fuckheads realy need to get your nose out of the economic theory books and get out into the real world because you have no fucking idea.
Your assumption is that there are no substitutes for these products, which in the huge and fiercely competitive US market is simply wrong.
Selective tariffs (if that is what happens) will punish selectively. Smart US companies have already worked this out, hence the spate of announcements of job retention/expansion by some firms since reality dawned on them.
Across the board tariffs are one thing, selective tariffs are another, especially in a market which is so large and diverse.
Your Trump hating is, once again, leading you into the realms of wishful thinking.
Shut up, loser. And apologise now.