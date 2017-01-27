President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, has announced that the US-Mexican wall will be paid by a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico (ie: a tariff). He said
If you tax that $50 billion at 20 per cent of imports – which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous.
If this is reflective of the Trump administration, their grasp of economics 101 is appalling. I know that some of the Trump apologists at the cat will pounce on me, but protectionism is going to ensure that the US becomes a second-rate power.
Not only is this proposal a breach of WTO rules (and Trump probably doesn’t care) but it will be the US citizens that will be paying for the wall. Don’t they understand the incidence of tariffs and taxes? Don’t they understand that if you increase the price of a good or service the quantity demanded will fall (with the exception of luxury goods)?
If this is an example of the type of policies we will get from the new administration, it will be a very expensive four years.
And the American people – those workers whose incomes have fallen in real terms – the Trump supporters – will wake up in four years and wonder why so many goods are so expensive.
He’s not actually going to bring in tariffs but Mexico needs to be punished heavily.
He’d be better off bombing a few of their power stations or major dams. Less cost involved and US companies could tender to fix them.
Well, there’s $3 billion dollars that was going to the UN for climate change that is now up for grabs. Also, folk forget that the fence was approved by Congress in 2006 and supported by Obama and Clinton and signed into law by President Bush. It is already partly funded. Fun facts.
These are the same people who have watched in anger as the rule of law has been abandoned as illegal immigrants trash their country. I don’t think they’ll give a fuck. They drink Pabst not Corona.
Read some VDH and his essays about the dystopian nightmare of rural California wrought by the coastal elite.
“….it will be the US citizens that will be paying for the wall.”
Yeah, that’s what I thought when I heard the news. Those who buy those Mexican products will pay the special import duty and presumably, those people are Americans.
Nobody imagined that Mexico would actually hand over a cheque for the money – but imposing a tax on imported goods from Mexico seems a bit of a pyrrhic victory to me.
At least they’ll wake up in an America filled with fellow Americans, which for Trump’s supporters is more important than having more purchasing power.
The Donald is out-mercantilising the most mercantilist of mercantilists. What a joke.
I suspect 50% of Cat readership are just happy to see a guy willing to kick heads.
Bringing corrupt narco states to heel is fun.
Those burrow fuckers will have to cave first.
Luckily they will be able to pay the higher costs because they have employment.
Or is it better than a Corona is $1 cheaper but you’re on welfare.
You fuckheads realy need to get your nose out of the economic theory books and get out into the real world because you have no fucking idea.
Your assumption is that there are no substitutes for these products, which in the huge and fiercely competitive US market is simply wrong.
Selective tariffs (if that is what happens) will punish selectively. Smart US companies have already worked this out, hence the spate of announcements of job retention/expansion by some firms since reality dawned on them.
Across the board tariffs are one thing, selective tariffs are another, especially in a market which is so large and diverse.
Your Trump hating is, once again, leading you into the realms of wishful thinking.
Shut up, loser. And apologise now.
Sheesh, what utter bollocks.
Talk to us about policy when you have worked in the real world for at least 20 years.
I would have thought that if there is a20% tariff on Mexican goods then less of those goods will be bought, and sold by Mexico. This will impact Mexico directly.
While this will raise the price of some goods in the US, I think that Mexico is going to suffer more.
Perhaps they might want to consider contributing to the wall, so as to avoid the tax on their goods.
Lucius, like some economists, does not see the big picture or is using this as some sort of argument to support open borders. (this argument is run constantly by lefty economists in Australia). The current Mexican President was elected on the back of huge donations from the cartels running the people smuggling operations.
Illegal immigration costs the US billions each year and Mexico does nothing to stop it. Some economic pain may help Mexico become a good neighbor to the US.
The short term cost will result in huge cost savings later on when the people smuggling trade has stopped.
Meh, there is no Trump tariff on imports from Mexico.
There is a Trump threat of putting in place a tariff on imports from Mexico in an ongoing, very public, negotiation. But at present there is no tariff.
But of course there are those who immediately want to restrict the available arsenal of penalties that may be used here – taking tariffs off the table. It is like unilaterally disarming. I guess you have to be an egghead to think that signalling unwillingness to act harshly is a good idea in a negotiation.
So there are no tariffs at present and we are talking purely hypothetical here, but if if if if those tariffs were to come into effect:
To state that “Americans will pay for that tariff” is of course a silly simplification. Who pays for what of course depends on the alternatives available. If there is a locally manifactured substitute for the Mexican import, the product itself is perhaps more expensive but it would get people off the unemployment rolls in the US to manufacture it.
The two scenarios to compare:
1. Cheaper import from Mexico while paying for unemployment benefits for those out of that job in US
2. Tariff on import, substitution by locally manufactured product, no unemployment benefits need be paid because those guys got jobs now.
If at the same time Turmp is working, as he has repeatedly stated, to cut regs and taxes so local manufacturing is becoming more competitive, this strategy may very well work if cleverly desgined – which no doubt they will.
And in 4 year people may wake up thanking Trump for higher wages in real terms and re-electing him with a slamming majority.
This is exactly what I thought. Who is going to suffer the most?
Rubbish.
If Mexico had controlled its border with the US there would be no controversy, no border tax and probably no President Donald Trump. The blame squarely falls on Mexico for failing to be a good neighbour.
Of course Mexico just loves all the illegal immigration into the US because they are beneficiaries of vast flows of repatriated funds. Well now it’s time to pay up. Either the Mexican government does the right thing or it will be made to.
The parallel with the EU is close too. If the EU had controlled its borders, been responsible with its finances and not gone all nanny with bonkers undemocratic regulations it would not be in trouble. There would not’ve been a Brexit.
When governance is poor the responsibility is not with the people who are suffering because of it. The responsibility is with the lefty pollies who caused the mess: both the many generations of lefty Mexican governments and 25 years of the progressive EC.
It’s getting a bit tiring that globalists think that globalism is “…… economics 101…..” when in fact it is the new socialism under one glorious euphoric banner headed by rich communists and their divisive foundations.
Ah, Trump.
“I’m meeting with the Prime Minister..of Great Britain tomorrow. I’d like to have my Commerce Secretary there – they want to talk trade – but well, they (Dems) could mover faster on the other side, Mitch; so I’ll have to handle it myself. (much laughter).”
When too much winning is never enough. As was obvious 18 months ago, Trump will render politicians meaningless and anachronistic – the very essence of incompetence, the very definition of bellicose stupidity and entitlement – the ‘Big Club’. Six days in, and the world has changed forever. That’s top flight business people for you.
OnT, Mex will be smashed in so many ways they won’t stop spinning for months. Their recession comes first, if they don’t want to emulate Venezuela best shape up to the new reality.
We can only hope that Trump is offsetting this through massive downsizing of government and taxes.
However I also think these Tarriffs aren’t that bad – considering what else the government does. Yes it artificially rises prices and will overall lower economic activity and living standards. But guess what: so do regulation and licensing etc. Yet we suffer under huge amounts of that And still eek out positive economic growth.
So long as trump can remove other burdens, I am ok with him buying some votes with destructive tariffs.
The issue is that finally someone is taking a stand against illegal immigration.
The fact he is using a tariff to pay for it is not the issue – it may a tactic to get Mexico to negotiate.
In general we should consider all forms of protection as a cost to social welfare because such protection distorts consumption patterns. However, optimum tariff theory tells us that provided a country has the ability to shift the global price for a good or service then the terms of trade benefit can rise sufficiently to offset the domestic distortions created by the tariff and so raise social welfare.
For many countries, the market for any good or service is not sufficient to enable a shift in their terms of trade. However, this does not necessarily apply to large countries which can use tariffs to force foreign suppliers to absorb part of the cost of any price increase. As the largest domestic market, the US has probably the best case to impose a small tariff on certain imports, although it is uncertain, at this stage, which goods and services and the scale of any tariff which would maximize the social welfare function.
As a result, Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus is wrong to argue so categorically that a Trump tariff on Mexico will necessarily hurt the US overall. Yet blindly following Trump down the road to higher protection is equally wrong, partly because we almost certainly do not know what he has in mind at this stage, but also because whatever he has in mind, the data determining what the optimum tariff rate should be for an good or service just doesn’t exist. So we are flying blind, the Trump administration is flying blind and Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus is trying to convince us of laws in economics which just do not exist.