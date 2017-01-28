Australia Day awards controversy

Terry Barnes has an op-ed in the Spectator on Julia Gillard’s Australia Day award.

We should respect the office, even if we don’t respect the occupant, and therefore we should at least show some grace in an outward recognition of their undoubted contribution to Australia’s national life.

I think that’s about right – all former PM’s have tended to get an offer of the Order of Australia and its pretty hard to get too excited about what is almost certainly a semi-routine process. After all Troy Bramston reports that Tony Abbott nominated his predecessors for the award:

In 2014, as prime minister, Mr Abbott wrote two letters at the request of the Australian Honours and Awards Secretariat testifying to Mr Rudd’s and Ms Gillard’s suitability to be given the prestigious award. The letters reflected Mr Abbott’s respect for the office of prime minister and were generous in recognising what his predecessors would identify as their achievements.

Quite right. That is entirely appropriate. (As an aside, Tony Abbott himself hasn’t received the AC yet – but he is still in the Parliament and I think it is entirely appropriate for him to receive the award when he leaves the Parliament.)

There are two issues to my mind that require some explanation.

1. Kevin Rudd did not get the award. So some thoughts. Perhaps two former PMs getting the award at the same isn’t a good look and he’ll get it at the Queen’s Birthday. She gets it first because he was the most recent former PM being nominated. That works as an explanation. By contrast, perhaps he was nominated but overlooked because of the hissy fit he threw over the whole UN General Secretary business.

2. Timing. Julia Gillard wasn’t the only person to get the top gong. Martin Parkinson got one too. Now Terry Barnes argues:

… having been sacked by Tony Abbott and brought back by Malcolm Turnbull, Parkinson’s AC is a calculated insult by Turnbull to Abbott. His award is political, not personal.

To be blunt, his AC is not just an insult to Tony Abbott; it is an insult to every Liberal voter who voted against the carbon tax at the 2013 election. The Liberals have repudiated their 2013 election victory. But how does the timing work? Troy Bramston explains:

They also state that nominations are “generally processed in order of receipt” and “can take between 18 months and two years” to be processed. Ms Gillard and Mr Rudd’s nomin­ations have been with the secret­ariat for more than two years.

So if Parkinson and Gillard got the gong at the same time, who nominated Parkinson? When was he nominated?