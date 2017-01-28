Open Forum: January 28, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Open Forum: January 28, 2017

  3. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2276868, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Second?

  4. Rev. Archibald
    #2276869, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I will come back later when I don’t have to stand on a podium.

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2276871, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Oh, all right then. Third?

  8. Andrew M.
    #2276874, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I’m the hateful eight.

  9. Fisky
    #2276879, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Member of Syrian parliament –

    Fares Shehabi [email protected] Jan 21
    More
    Trump must consider the “Islamic Brotherhood” as a terrorist organization for its role in producing terrorism everywhere.

    Absolutely!

  10. Fisky
    #2276881, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I love this guy. Assuming his views are representative of Assad’s, we must throw all of our support to the regime, sparing nothing –

    Fares Shehabi [email protected] Jan 21
    More
    ISIS made a huge mistake by attacking the Syrian in DeirEzzor! So far more than 500 ISIS monkeys were killed mostly Saudis.

    https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/822899186232344577

    Barrel bombs away!

  11. Fisky
    #2276885, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Fares Shehabi [email protected] Jan 20
    More
    Obama’s legacy: The destruction of Syria, Libya, & Yemen! The rise of the Islamic brotherhood! And the creation of ISIS, Nusra, & alike!

  13. Morsie
    #2276890, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Happy New Year from Kuching in Sarawak.The fireworks ( which are illegal )have just started.They will go on till about 2 am and will continue for the next 15 days.

  14. Gab
    #2276891, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I don’t care how much they pretty it up, it is just grotesque. Where will it all end?

    Dr Mengele gleefully describes the process in the vid attached to the story.

    http://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/technology/sci-tech/first-humanpig-embryos-open-route-to-growing-transplant-organs-in-chimeras-20170126-gtz621.html

  15. egg_
    #2276892, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I will come back later when I don’t have to stand on a podium.

    Yup, don’t upset the delicate flowers.

  16. egg_
    #2276893, posted on January 28, 2017 at 12:40 am

    ‘Dr Donkey Wang’ back on SBS in the Mystery of the Phantom Flame.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *