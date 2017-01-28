Liberty Quote
All property and all forms of wealth are produced by man’s mind and labor. As you cannot have effects without causes, so you cannot have wealth without its source: without intelligence. You cannot force intelligence to work: those who’re able to think, will not work under compulsion; those who will, won’t produce much more than the price of the whip needed to keep them enslaved.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open Forum: January 28, 2017
The list of rogue and unofficial government agency Twitter accounts keeps growing.
These bureaucrats want their $$ but are not prepared to carry out instructions
Drain the swamp
here’s a few
Okay, if Nazis are of the left, were both sides in the Spanish Civil War leftist?
When I was teaching at the Naval College, I used to teach a Politics 101 course.
We got the trainees to analyse their own inclinations in a self-administered questionnaire, working out where they stood on law and order, economics, border control etc. At the end they could work out where they stood in the political world.
In addition to having political stance as a line, with left wing, right wing, and so on, we had a rather good circular model, which showed that totalitarianism was all about total government control of everything, and therefore the Nazis and communist groups were in fact the same.
One sign I didn’t see:
“It’s NOT YOUR LIFE To Terminate!”
No ‘pussy hats’ in the Oz Ladies Cycling ‘Elite Womens Race’?
Sorry Stimpy!
I saw the story early this morning and was interested in the photos after the horrendous piles of trash left by the wymminses march. I didn’t mention it then since there were no after action photos. I couldn’t say the March For Life was more considerate litterwise but I suspect that will be the case.
“Babies lives matter”
“A true feminist would fight for the life of unborn women”
“Gays for life”.
Great signs, just beautiful.
‘Cadel Evans Road Race’.
https://youtu.be/kHHitXxH-us
This scene from “Monty Python’s The Life of Brian” is very accurate of how the left works. The whole point of the movie was mocking left wing ideologs. Just because they have a common enemy doesn’t mean they don’t fight amongst each other. In this case it’s very similar to Islam because if you aren’t ideologically pure, then you might as well be the enemy.
Thanks for the link, USSR. This will make frazzled frightbat heads explode (if they ever read it, which they won’t). And this made me so grateful for the timeless wisdom of those founding fathers.
It’s not circular and never has been. It’s a line.
Move to the left from centre and you end up with communism and Nazism. Move along the right and you end up with Conservatism, classic liberalism, libertarianism ism and then finally anarchy – the better form of which was seen in the American West. There’s no circularity because the extreme side of the right expresses maximum personal liberty.
The Law of unintended consequences …
The “Regulatory Game Changer” That Could Wipe Out 8 Years Of Obama Regs In An Hour
After a pompous, liberal agenda was crammed down the throats of the American people during his first two years in office, President Obama suffered staggering losses in Congress for the next six years that cost Democrats control of both houses. But, heavy Democrat losses, courtesy of an electorate that vehemently rejected a far-left agenda, didn’t stop Obama from continuing to push through countless new rules and regulations from the White House all while pushing his authority to the brink of every Constitutional boundary known to man.
Of course, the problem with “legislating from the White House” is that all those rules and regulations can be undone by the next administration. And, as Kimberley Strassel points out in a Wall Street Journal Opinion piece today (pay wall), a little know tool within the Congressional Review Act could allow Republicans to wipe out 8 full years of Obama’s liberal agenda, with a simple majority vote, all while preventing similar rules from every being recreated by future administrations.
But, it gets even better:
As Strassel points out: “The entire point of the CRA was to help legislators rein in administrations that ignored statutes and the will of Congress. Few White House occupants ever showed more contempt for the law and lawmakers than Mr. Obama. Republicans if anything should take pride in using a duly passed statue to dispose of his wayward regulatory regime. It’d be a fitting and just end to Mr. Obama’s abuse of authority—and one of the better investments of time this Congress could ever make.”
TRUMP AGREES WITH BANNON:
MEDIA OPPOSITION PARTY
…
President Donald Trump is joining his chief strategist in the assessment that the media is the country’s “opposition party.”
Echoing comments made by Steve Bannon earlier this week, Trump told CBN News that he believes “the dishonesty, total deceit and deception. It makes them certainly partially the opposition party.”
…
He continues, “I think they’re much more capable than the opposition party. The opposition party is losing badly. Now the media is on the opposition party’s side.”
But he says, “The fortunate thing about me is I have a big voice. I have a voice that people understand. And you see it now.”
http://www.breitbart.com/news/the-latest-trump-says-he-agrees-media-is-opposition-party/
_________________________________
… yeah and lets face it, Leftist PC speak is too hard for even the most devout Leftists to keep up with … and that idiocy of demanding, by Law, that people say new, two and three letter pronouns for males and females, and not use the old, two and three letter pronouns for males and females, was probably where even a lot of Leftists found themselves wanting to listen to what that Trump was saying, even if only out of a sense of nostalgia for the days when English wasn’t a foreign language for English speakers. 😉 🙂
Hey just a quick product review for these guys:
vmcentral.com.au
I’m pretty happy with them, they offer a stable VM service, hosted in Australia, with decent quotas, fast ping times, at a very reasonable price. Have not tested any Microsoft servers, only Linux. Their support are quick to look into issues and get back to you, and they make a fair effort.
On the bad side, I found you have to choose from their standard systems. I tried some custom stuff with them and although they made an effort it didn’t really work. So if you want a stodgy standard pick-from-the-menu type VM this company is a good choice, but if you want to do something unusual might have to pay extra and shop elsewhere.
Winston, call in the young bloke with muscles. You should not be trying to move fridges up stairs.
Look after that precious new heart better than this.
Sorry about the broken inconvenience too. 🙂
xxx
Beyond parody! 2017 is going to be a fun year.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Thursday that a ballot initiative called “California Nation” has been approved by the state to begin collecting signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot. The effort is supported by the “Yes California” campaign, an organization that enjoys the support of the Russian government and whose founder, Louis Marinelli, now lives in Russia.
Thanks Tom 🙂 –
For some reason I couldn’t copy any of the images, which is probably a good thing, as I would found it too hard to just select only a couple or few. 🙂
egg_
How is the intravenous and other drug scene going in that coal basin area?
Well funded? And well funded legal representatives?
Do they count unemployment (like homeless) when the Greens bus in the uni students over holiday times? To chain and commit criminal damage? Putting workers lives at risk.
The Russians are hacking off lefty bits of the US now?
Oh the ironing.
They broke it. They should fix it.
Yep. Stupid Californians would rather negotiate with Putin than Trump. Perhaps they are right!
Few rellies on FB beside themselves that Trump has changed the Visa Arrangements into the USA and they are all upset because SBS site states that they might have to be interviewed to get a Visa.
Mike
vive le difference
Influenza (annual)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influenza_vaccine
Pneumococcal
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumococcal_vaccine
The link to web page posted was an anti-vaxer site.
Best to use Australian Immunisation site and because we are in the southern hemisphere.
MV, I will follow this up, especially regarding manufacturers. I suspect it would be more circumspect than you suggest. I’ve read studies demonstrating strong indications of utility for those over 65 vs a bad dose of one of the flu varieties in the vaccine. In poor health, perhaps not, no vax is good at that time. Nor under five for any vaccine that is not a major childhood killer.
It is true that the vaccines have both limited capacity to prevent illness (although they can reduce its severity) and also don’t include some of the newest and quickest influenza viral varieties, nor other respiratory diseases. It is also true that some vaccines are oversold and poorly introduced, such as the HPV vaccine, given to girls only rather than the total population. Hahahaha – wonder how the gender benders go with that.