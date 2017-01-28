Open Forum: January 28, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

273 Responses to Open Forum: January 28, 2017

1 2
  1. Aussieute
    #2277244, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    The list of rogue and unofficial government agency Twitter accounts keeps growing.
    These bureaucrats want their $$ but are not prepared to carry out instructions
    Drain the swamp
    here’s a few

  2. Top Ender
    #2277245, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Okay, if Nazis are of the left, were both sides in the Spanish Civil War leftist?

    When I was teaching at the Naval College, I used to teach a Politics 101 course.

    We got the trainees to analyse their own inclinations in a self-administered questionnaire, working out where they stood on law and order, economics, border control etc. At the end they could work out where they stood in the political world.

    In addition to having political stance as a line, with left wing, right wing, and so on, we had a rather good circular model, which showed that totalitarianism was all about total government control of everything, and therefore the Nazis and communist groups were in fact the same.

  3. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2277246, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    One sign I didn’t see:
    “It’s NOT YOUR LIFE To Terminate!”

  4. egg_
    #2277248, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    No ‘pussy hats’ in the Oz Ladies Cycling ‘Elite Womens Race’?

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2277249, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Sorry Stimpy!

    I saw the story early this morning and was interested in the photos after the horrendous piles of trash left by the wymminses march. I didn’t mention it then since there were no after action photos. I couldn’t say the March For Life was more considerate litterwise but I suspect that will be the case.

  6. candy
    #2277250, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    “Babies lives matter”
    “A true feminist would fight for the life of unborn women”
    “Gays for life”.

    Great signs, just beautiful.

  7. egg_
    #2277251, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    ‘Cadel Evans Road Race’.

  8. classical_hero
    #2277252, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    https://youtu.be/kHHitXxH-us

    This scene from “Monty Python’s The Life of Brian” is very accurate of how the left works. The whole point of the movie was mocking left wing ideologs. Just because they have a common enemy doesn’t mean they don’t fight amongst each other. In this case it’s very similar to Islam because if you aren’t ideologically pure, then you might as well be the enemy.

  9. Tom
    #2277253, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Thanks for the link, USSR. This will make frazzled frightbat heads explode (if they ever read it, which they won’t). And this made me so grateful for the timeless wisdom of those founding fathers.

  10. JC
    #2277254, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    In addition to having political stance as a line, with left wing, right wing, and so on, we had a rather good circular model, which showed that totalitarianism was all about total government control of everything, and therefore the Nazis and communist groups were in fact the same.

    It’s not circular and never has been. It’s a line.

    Move to the left from centre and you end up with communism and Nazism. Move along the right and you end up with Conservatism, classic liberalism, libertarianism ism and then finally anarchy – the better form of which was seen in the American West. There’s no circularity because the extreme side of the right expresses maximum personal liberty.

  11. Aussieute
    #2277256, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    The Law of unintended consequences …
    The “Regulatory Game Changer” That Could Wipe Out 8 Years Of Obama Regs In An Hour

    After a pompous, liberal agenda was crammed down the throats of the American people during his first two years in office, President Obama suffered staggering losses in Congress for the next six years that cost Democrats control of both houses. But, heavy Democrat losses, courtesy of an electorate that vehemently rejected a far-left agenda, didn’t stop Obama from continuing to push through countless new rules and regulations from the White House all while pushing his authority to the brink of every Constitutional boundary known to man.

    Of course, the problem with “legislating from the White House” is that all those rules and regulations can be undone by the next administration. And, as Kimberley Strassel points out in a Wall Street Journal Opinion piece today (pay wall), a little know tool within the Congressional Review Act could allow Republicans to wipe out 8 full years of Obama’s liberal agenda, with a simple majority vote, all while preventing similar rules from every being recreated by future administrations.

    Todd Gaziano on Wednesday stepped into a meeting of free-market attorneys, think tankers and Republican congressional staff to unveil a big idea. By the time he stepped out, he had reset Washington’s regulatory battle lines.

    These days Mr. Gaziano is a senior fellow in constitutional law at the Pacific Legal Foundation. But in 1996 he was counsel to then-Republican Rep. David McIntosh. He was intimately involved in drafting and passing a bill Mr. McIntosh sponsored: the Congressional Review Act. No one knows the law better.

    Everyone right now is talking about the CRA, which gives Congress the ability, with simple majorities, to overrule regulations from the executive branch. Republicans are eager to use the law, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy this week unveiled the first five Obama rules that his chamber intends to nix.

    But what Mr. Gaziano told Republicans on Wednesday was that the CRA grants them far greater powers, including the extraordinary ability to overrule regulations even back to the start of the Obama administration. The CRA also would allow the GOP to dismantle these regulations quickly, and to ensure those rules can’t come back, even under a future Democratic president. No kidding.

    Here’s how it works: It turns out that the first line of the CRA requires any federal agency promulgating a rule to submit a “report” on it to the House and Senate. The 60-day clock starts either when the rule is published or when Congress receives the report—whichever comes later.

    “There was always intended to be consequences if agencies didn’t deliver these reports,” Mr. Gaziano tells me. “And while some Obama agencies may have been better at sending reports, others, through incompetence or spite, likely didn’t.” Bottom line: There are rules for which there are no reports. And if the Trump administration were now to submit those reports—for rules implemented long ago—Congress would be free to vote the regulations down.

    But, it gets even better:

    There’s more. It turns out the CRA has a expansive definition of what counts as a “rule”—and it isn’t limited to those published in the Federal Register. The CRA also applies to “guidance” that agencies issue. Think the Obama administration’s controversial guidance on transgender bathrooms in schools or on Title IX and campus sexual assault. It is highly unlikely agencies submitted reports to lawmakers on these actions.

    “If they haven’t reported it to Congress, it can now be challenged,” says Paul Larkin, a senior legal research fellow at the Heritage Foundation. Mr. Larkin, also at Wednesday’s meeting, told me challenges could be leveled against any rule or guidance back to 1996, when the CRA was passed.

    The best part? Once Congress overrides a rule, agencies cannot reissue it in “substantially the same form” unless specifically authorized by future legislation. The CRA can keep bad regs and guidance off the books even in future Democratic administrations—a far safer approach than if the Mr. Trump simply rescinded them.

    As Strassel points out: “The entire point of the CRA was to help legislators rein in administrations that ignored statutes and the will of Congress. Few White House occupants ever showed more contempt for the law and lawmakers than Mr. Obama. Republicans if anything should take pride in using a duly passed statue to dispose of his wayward regulatory regime. It’d be a fitting and just end to Mr. Obama’s abuse of authority—and one of the better investments of time this Congress could ever make.”

  12. srr
    #2277257, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    TRUMP AGREES WITH BANNON:
    MEDIA OPPOSITION PARTY

    President Donald Trump is joining his chief strategist in the assessment that the media is the country’s “opposition party.”

    Echoing comments made by Steve Bannon earlier this week, Trump told CBN News that he believes “the dishonesty, total deceit and deception. It makes them certainly partially the opposition party.”

    He continues, “I think they’re much more capable than the opposition party. The opposition party is losing badly. Now the media is on the opposition party’s side.”

    But he says, “The fortunate thing about me is I have a big voice. I have a voice that people understand. And you see it now.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/news/the-latest-trump-says-he-agrees-media-is-opposition-party/
    _________________________________

    … yeah and lets face it, Leftist PC speak is too hard for even the most devout Leftists to keep up with … and that idiocy of demanding, by Law, that people say new, two and three letter pronouns for males and females, and not use the old, two and three letter pronouns for males and females, was probably where even a lot of Leftists found themselves wanting to listen to what that Trump was saying, even if only out of a sense of nostalgia for the days when English wasn’t a foreign language for English speakers. 😉 🙂

  13. Tel
    #2277261, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Hey just a quick product review for these guys:

    vmcentral.com.au

    I’m pretty happy with them, they offer a stable VM service, hosted in Australia, with decent quotas, fast ping times, at a very reasonable price. Have not tested any Microsoft servers, only Linux. Their support are quick to look into issues and get back to you, and they make a fair effort.

    On the bad side, I found you have to choose from their standard systems. I tried some custom stuff with them and although they made an effort it didn’t really work. So if you want a stodgy standard pick-from-the-menu type VM this company is a good choice, but if you want to do something unusual might have to pay extra and shop elsewhere.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2277265, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    A fridge fell on it last Wednesday while I was getting it up some steps.
    “Dances With Fridges”
    Painful.

    Winston, call in the young bloke with muscles. You should not be trying to move fridges up stairs.
    Look after that precious new heart better than this.
    Sorry about the broken inconvenience too. 🙂
    xxx

  15. Senile Old Guy
    #2277266, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Beyond parody! 2017 is going to be a fun year.

    California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Thursday that a ballot initiative called “California Nation” has been approved by the state to begin collecting signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot. The effort is supported by the “Yes California” campaign, an organization that enjoys the support of the Russian government and whose founder, Louis Marinelli, now lives in Russia.

  16. srr
    #2277267, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Thanks Tom 🙂 –

    Tom
    #2277253, posted on January 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm
    * http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/01/28/open-forum-january-28-2017/comment-page-2/#comment-2277253

    Thanks for the link, USSR. This* will make frazzled frightbat heads explode (if they ever read it, which they won’t). And this* made me so grateful for the timeless wisdom of those founding fathers.

    For some reason I couldn’t copy any of the images, which is probably a good thing, as I would found it too hard to just select only a couple or few. 🙂

  17. Jessie
    #2277268, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    egg_

    How is the intravenous and other drug scene going in that coal basin area?
    Well funded? And well funded legal representatives?

    Do they count unemployment (like homeless) when the Greens bus in the uni students over holiday times? To chain and commit criminal damage? Putting workers lives at risk.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2277269, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    The effort is supported by the “Yes California” campaign, an organization that enjoys the support of the Russian government and whose founder, Louis Marinelli, now lives in Russia.

    The Russians are hacking off lefty bits of the US now?
    Oh the ironing.

  19. Joe
    #2277270, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    The Russians are hacking off lefty bits of the US now?

    They broke it. They should fix it.

  20. Senile Old Guy
    #2277271, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The effort is supported by the “Yes California” campaign, an organization that enjoys the support of the Russian government and whose founder, Louis Marinelli, now lives in Russia.

    The Russians are hacking off lefty bits of the US now?

    Yep. Stupid Californians would rather negotiate with Putin than Trump. Perhaps they are right!

  21. Mike of Marion
    #2277273, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Few rellies on FB beside themselves that Trump has changed the Visa Arrangements into the USA and they are all upset because SBS site states that they might have to be interviewed to get a Visa.

    Mike

  22. Jessie
    #2277274, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    vive le difference

    Influenza (annual)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influenza_vaccine
    Pneumococcal
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumococcal_vaccine

    The link to web page posted was an anti-vaxer site.

    Best to use Australian Immunisation site and because we are in the southern hemisphere.

  23. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2277275, posted on January 28, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Lizzie, if you read the published literature, including that produced by the manufacturers themselves, flu shots are already contra-indicated for those over 65, or in poor health, or under five years old. Nonetheless State Health departments go on pushing for these people to get the shots anyway, and too many GP’s are only too happy to oblige.

    MV, I will follow this up, especially regarding manufacturers. I suspect it would be more circumspect than you suggest. I’ve read studies demonstrating strong indications of utility for those over 65 vs a bad dose of one of the flu varieties in the vaccine. In poor health, perhaps not, no vax is good at that time. Nor under five for any vaccine that is not a major childhood killer.

    It is true that the vaccines have both limited capacity to prevent illness (although they can reduce its severity) and also don’t include some of the newest and quickest influenza viral varieties, nor other respiratory diseases. It is also true that some vaccines are oversold and poorly introduced, such as the HPV vaccine, given to girls only rather than the total population. Hahahaha – wonder how the gender benders go with that.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *