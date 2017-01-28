Open Forum: January 28, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. srr
    #2277588, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Tucker Carlson Discusses Trump Refugee Executive Order With Advocate Kevin Appleby…
    Posted on January 27, 2017 by sundance

    Kevin Appleby is a well known pro-refugee advocate from The Center for Migration Studies; essentially an advocate and lobbying group for the business end of refugee resettlement.

    Most CTH readers are familiar with Baptist Child and Family Services (BCFS) and/or Catholic Charities, both groups gain hundreds of millions of taxpayer funds for their various refugee programs. “Hundreds of millions”. This is big business.

    Tucker challenges Appleby on his expressed narrative, and by doing the well designed questioning approach – well, Appleby’s argument just collapsed. Watch:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JozhZThrgyw

    This (also see below for data), is one of those areas where Rex Tillerson can have a massive common sense impact as *Secretary of State.

    *NOTE* CTH is prudently deferring any additional research and discussion threads on the U.S. Department of State until after the Tillerson confirmation vote.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/27/tucker-carlson-discusses-trump-refugee-executive-order-with-advocate-kevin-appleby/

  2. .
    #2277589, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Makka
    #2277489, posted on January 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm
    Why not start a trade war with everyone?

    You just hate the proposition of a successful secure border. You should get used to it. It’s a trend.

    ???

    Secure the border by punching your own consumers in the gut?

    The wall was already half built when Trump took office. They could fund the rest by dismissing the useless and bloated DHS.

  4. Gab
    #2277594, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Oh? Brandis displeased turnbull? Do tell.

  5. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2277596, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Female Dutch doctor drugged a patient’s coffee
    then asked her family to hold her down
    as she fought not to be killed,
    but did not break the country’s euthanasiaEugenics laws

    Is fixed.

  6. .
    #2277597, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    What is a “national financial interest”, SRR?

    Trump’s best policy could be his energy policy in the first term. If he gets a likely second term, the impacts of corporate tax cuts will be in full effect.

    years of globalist economic advancement

    You got to explain what those words mean in isolation and together before you start attacking it. I don’t know what you mean precisely.

  7. john constantine
    #2277598, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    They could just dronestrike the mansions of the Mexican people smugglers.

    Pity the drug smugglers and people smugglers are the big donors to Mexican politics.

    The simple fact is that their bought and paid for hussein obama only responded to the Mexican civil war by bringing in sanctuary cities, transporting anybody claiming to be a child to a welfare settlement plantation and dealing guns to the cartels.

    Good to have somebody beyond the pissy payoffs in the White House.

  8. Makka
    #2277599, posted on January 28, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Secure the border by punching your own consumers in the gut?

    The wall was already half built when Trump took office. They could fund the rest by dismissing the useless and bloated DHS.

    Like I said, you hate secure borders and contrive all manner of convoluted argument against it. Already Mexico wants a sit down with not even a shovel of earth moved.

