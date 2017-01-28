Liberty Quote
Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory there is no survival.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- Makka on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- john constantine on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Zippy The Triumphant on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- . on Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Gab on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Post-modern press
- Delta A on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- . on Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- . on Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- . on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- . on Australia Day awards controversy
- Stackja on Australia Day awards controversy
- Roger on Post-modern press
- mosomoso on Post-modern press
- Rabz on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Delta A on Australia Day awards controversy
- john constantine on Post-modern press
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Stackja on Post-modern press
- john constantine on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- rickw on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- jupes on Australia Day awards controversy
- Snoopy on Australia Day awards controversy
- Andrew on Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- B Shaw on Australia Day awards controversy
- EB on Paying for the wall
- Snoopy on Open Forum: January 28, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
- Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA
- Ahmed Fahour AO
- Paying for the wall
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
- Fundamentals of Sound Economics
- Two thoughts
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Time to call out the public health boot boys and their media droogs
- David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- “If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”
- No comment
- Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017
- Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- “A clear and defining moment”
- Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- An education bubble?
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 28, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
508 Responses to Open Forum: January 28, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Tucker Carlson Discusses Trump Refugee Executive Order With Advocate Kevin Appleby…
Posted on January 27, 2017 by sundance
Kevin Appleby is a well known pro-refugee advocate from The Center for Migration Studies; essentially an advocate and lobbying group for the business end of refugee resettlement.
Most CTH readers are familiar with Baptist Child and Family Services (BCFS) and/or Catholic Charities, both groups gain hundreds of millions of taxpayer funds for their various refugee programs. “Hundreds of millions”. This is big business.
Tucker challenges Appleby on his expressed narrative, and by doing the well designed questioning approach – well, Appleby’s argument just collapsed. Watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JozhZThrgyw
This (also see below for data), is one of those areas where Rex Tillerson can have a massive common sense impact as *Secretary of State.
*NOTE* CTH is prudently deferring any additional research and discussion threads on the U.S. Department of State until after the Tillerson confirmation vote.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/27/tucker-carlson-discusses-trump-refugee-executive-order-with-advocate-kevin-appleby/
???
Secure the border by punching your own consumers in the gut?
The wall was already half built when Trump took office. They could fund the rest by dismissing the useless and bloated DHS.
Bye-bye Brandis? From Bolt:
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/report-turnbull-to-dump-brandis-promote-porter/news-story/f8649d3c33e340f7685ea9b10e74d092
Oh? Brandis displeased turnbull? Do tell.
Is fixed.
What is a “national financial interest”, SRR?
Trump’s best policy could be his energy policy in the first term. If he gets a likely second term, the impacts of corporate tax cuts will be in full effect.
You got to explain what those words mean in isolation and together before you start attacking it. I don’t know what you mean precisely.
They could just dronestrike the mansions of the Mexican people smugglers.
Pity the drug smugglers and people smugglers are the big donors to Mexican politics.
The simple fact is that their bought and paid for hussein obama only responded to the Mexican civil war by bringing in sanctuary cities, transporting anybody claiming to be a child to a welfare settlement plantation and dealing guns to the cartels.
Good to have somebody beyond the pissy payoffs in the White House.
Secure the border by punching your own consumers in the gut?
The wall was already half built when Trump took office. They could fund the rest by dismissing the useless and bloated DHS.
Like I said, you hate secure borders and contrive all manner of convoluted argument against it. Already Mexico wants a sit down with not even a shovel of earth moved.