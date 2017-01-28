Open Forum: January 28, 2017

  1. OneWorldGovernment
    #2277896, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Dot,

    Imagine if Trump took back the American assets that were taken back in 1924?

  2. gabrianga
    #2277897, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Like father,like daughter?

    A young Obama protests against oil pipeline at (of course) Sundance.

    The old mantra of the comrades “give me a child” even sullies the kids of the man who once was the most “powerful” in the land.

  3. OneWorldGovernment
    #2277898, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:09 am

    The Mexican oil expropriation (Spanish: expropiación petrolera) (also petroleum expropriation, petroleum nationalization, etc.) was the expropriation of all oil reserves, facilities, and foreign oil companies in Mexico on March 18, 1938. It took place when President and General Lázaro Cárdenas declared that all mineral and oil reserves found within Mexico belong to the government.

    It is one of the Fiestas Patrias of Mexico, celebrating the date when the President, General Lázaro Cárdenas, declared that all oil reserves found in Mexican soil belonged to the government, following the principle stated in the Article 27 of the Constitution of 1917. This measure caused an international boycott of Mexican products in the following years, especially by the United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

  4. Tom
    #2277899, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Qantas released its new safety video creative this morning — extremely well done. It’s a shame, as an open borders globalist, that Dot must choose one of the desert hillbilly airlines as Qantas is dripping with nationalism and pitches itself to patriots.

  5. cohenite
    #2277900, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Stimpson J. Cat

    #2277828, posted on January 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Milo takes on heckling Muslims.

    He is great. If I can pull my finger out I should try and get him to come to Australia.

  6. cohenite
    #2277901, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:15 am

    The left do make a lot of death threats against the T. Rachel Maddow. Whoever the fuck she is.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2277903, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:16 am

    What is pretty scary about Trumpoids is that they get angry about any slight criticism of their Dear Leader.

    Boris it has only been a week.
    Give him some time to settle in and make some changes first.
    Ha ha ha ha ha!!!!

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2277904, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Spain, like Russia, stuffed up a lot of countries.

    Property rights are rule of might.

  9. srr
    #2277905, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Currently leading with comments, by far, at Breitbart –

    NAACP Vows to Oppose Trump’s Voter Fraud Investigation

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/27/naacp-vows-oppose-trumps-voter-fraud-investigation/#disqus_thread

    … FFS!, those NAACP jiggerboo’s may as well get out to Shia Labeouf, vid in the hole in the wall, and chant –

    “N I G G A’ S DEMAND THEIR RIGHT TO BE FRAUDS!
    N I G G A’ S DEMAND THEIR RIGHT TO BE SLAVES!
    N I G G A’ S DEMAND THEIR RIGHT TO BE FRAUDS!
    N I G G A’ S DEMAND THEIR RIGHT TO BE SLAVES!”

    – until someone gets down there and explains to them why their time is over …

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2277906, posted on January 29, 2017 at 11:18 am

    He is great. If I can pull my finger out I should try and get him to come to Australia.

    I am trying to attract his attention on Gab.
    It is not working because he is racist towards white bald men.
    Sad.

