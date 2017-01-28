Open Forum: January 28, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,031 Responses to Open Forum: January 28, 2017

  1. calli
    #2278305, posted on January 29, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Trump pointed out the piles of files on his desk in the Hannity interview.

    It’s JFK’s – the one with the little secret door.

  3. Tom
    #2278309, posted on January 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Tomorrow’s Trump derangement in the Washington Post is going to be epic (WSJ):

    President Donald Trump signed a trio of executive measures, including one that shuffles the members of the National Security Council to include his top adviser and strategist Steve Bannon while removing the Director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Mr Trump has picked Mike Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, to lead the NSC. Mr Flynn feuded with the then-head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence while leading the Defense Intelligence Agency before being removed from the post in 2014. He has also had disagreements with some of Mr Trump’s cabinet picks and raised concerns within various agencies that he’d consolidate power and decision-making in the council. In addition, Mr Flynn has raised eyebrows by staffing the NSC with a number of officials with military backgrounds.

    Tailgunner, get here! Tell me how I am going to cope with eight more years of Trumpenational gloatation delivered in daily grenades!

  4. JC
    #2278310, posted on January 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Boris

    You made a comment a few days ago that I missed responding to. It was erroneous bullshit that political ideology is circular and not a straight line left and right from the centre. I suggested it’s linear and you responded with this:

    BorisG
    #2277643, posted on January 28, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    It’s not circular and never has been. It’s a line.

    JC this is your way of defining the political spectrum. It is not widely accepted.

    If this were so simple, why then all the German right wing parties supported the Nazis (while detesting them as primitive plebs)?

    I urge you to read Durkin’s essays, which you obviously didn’t even though I suggested it then. Durkin explains that Germany’s path to industrialization wasn’t a clean one like the UK’s. It was opposed every step of the way by the aristocracy and elite. “The Right” in Germany wasn’t like the right we understand. It was a reactionary backward looking grouping having more association with other collectivists.

    Careful by what you describe as the Right when its applied to some of those continental powers.

  5. Gab
    #2278311, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Forgive me but I’ve been out all day.

    Is it true that Trump turned 7 aeroplanes back after they landed on US soil to whichever muslim country they departed?

  6. JC
    #2278312, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Is it true that Trump turned 7 aeroplanes back after they landed on US soil to whichever muslim country they departed?

    Dunno, but I doubt, they were turned back on his specific order. They may have been turned back as the OE’s came into effect.

  8. JC
    #2278314, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    This one’s better, Tom. Trump has basically told Prince Charlie to fuck off as he can’t be bothered with him and his hypocritical gas bagging about gerbil warming.

    Trump’s snub for the Green Prince: US President ‘will avoid Charles on state visit to the UK because he wants to escape a lecture on climate change’

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4167660/Trump-avoid-Charles-UK-visit-climate-change.html#ixzz4X8EsOZm8

    Trump just doesn’t stop and take a breather.

  9. 132andBush
    #2278315, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Re Trumps desk.

    Would be good if they could stage a photo with Barron in the same spot.

    It would finish the left off.

  10. lotocoti
    #2278316, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    The Barracuda design is going to be a disaster.

    Space is always at a premium on upholstered shit pipes, so that volume taken up by the kettle will have to accommodate main batteries as well as the diesels and bunkers.
    Unless, of course, they throw out the Short Fin’s hydrodynamics and build something essentially different.
    Also, without the spare electrical capacity of lovely nuclear power, O2 generation will have to be different too.

  13. JC
    #2278320, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Whoops not his face… her face…

  14. calli
    #2278321, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    From that Sun UK link:

    There were also fears last night that Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi, 45, will not be allowed to attend next month’s Oscars. He is up for a Best Foreign Film Academy Award for The Salesman. He won the category in 2012.

    Iran, one of the seven nations barred by Mr Trump, called the ban an insult. It vowed to block all US citizens from entering its country in response. In Turkey, PM Theresa May refused three times to condemn the US stand. But after arriving back from Ankara her spokesman said: “We do not agree with this kind of approach.”

    Trump said the ban was “working out very nicely”.

    Oh the enTrumpening! 😃

  15. calli
    #2278322, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    132andBush
    #2278315, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm
    Re Trumps desk.

    Trump mentioned something along those lines during the Hannity interview.

    He is very Resolute in his trolling. It will happen.

    😃

  16. Hydra
    #2278323, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    You’re kidding, right?

    Nope. Mid-20s, one male one female. One Aussie, one Aussie born European.

    Goes back a few years, but one of the mob came home with an assignment, to write the preamble for a Treaty between Australia and the Aborigines.

    Geez, who comes up with this tripe?

  17. struth
    #2278324, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    There will be lefties proclaiming they were turned back , or couldn’t get into the States for all sorts of reasons.
    It will be bullshit.
    They will be crying blue murder.
    If Venezuela closed it’s borders tomorrow, there would not be a murmur.
    Why?
    Why will people that hate the USA and ridicule it so much, scream blue murder when they just feel the slightest sense they may not be able to get in?
    I believe that for every celebrity that actually leaves the States that can’t stand life under Trump, they let a refugee in.

  18. Gab
    #2278325, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Seven planes or seven passengers?

    I was told 7 planes by a couple of lefties over lunch. As I didn’t know the actual facts, all I could say was “Tsk. There’s a fine line between genius and insanity”. They both choked on their salads. 🙂

  19. Nic
    #2278326, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    There’s a bit of a myth around that the fact that we’re somehow soft on crime. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

    This morning we have arrested two men from the Altona region who were smoking in public.i would like to thank the Armed Response Group and the Dog Squad for their support.

  20. Gab
    #2278327, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Yeah, I did have a quick squiz on google about the palnes being Trumped and all I could find was the Sun.co.uk. I wouldn’t believe anything that rag printed.

  21. JC
    #2278328, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    They both choked on their salads. 🙂

    You should have said there were an entire fleet of planes getting turned back from the mid east. Not only would they have choked, but they would have called the hotline.

  22. Gab
    #2278330, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Figured I’d give you Sunday off, JC.

  23. Tom
    #2278331, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The Washington establishment is being dynamited by Trump’s commandos one pylon at a time. And all the military’s guns are committed to the insurgency. This is not just shock and awe. It’s shock and awesome.

  24. calli
    #2278335, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    The mob we pay for says six pax held a Cairo plus sundry others at US airports.

    No planeloads. Yet.

  25. Makka
    #2278336, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    It’s shock and awesome.

    The best part is that wherever the MSM turn, Trump’s team have already been there laying out the claymores for the MSM to trip over.

  26. 132andBush
    #2278337, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Thanks calli.

    I’d better watch the interview.

  27. P
    #2278338, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    He is very Resolute in his trolling. It will happen.

    Very good calli.

  28. Gab
    #2278341, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Didn’t Obama also swan around the same desk?

  29. srr
    #2278342, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Makka
    #2278336, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    It’s shock and awesome.

    The best part is that wherever the MSM turn, Trump’s team have already been there laying out the claymores for the MSM to trip over.

    hee hee 😀 yeah, and then there’s also this giant crater where this bastion of MSM talking points (and more importantly, Silencing Orders) used to be 😆 –

    WikiLeaks [email protected] 10h10 hours ago

    Google ditches Podesta after #PodestaEmails and Clinton loss according to recent filings

    Google Parts With Podesta Lobbying Firm as Trump Enters Washington

    Democrat-leaning Podesta Group lost seven clients by end 2016

    National Association of Realtors was biggest spender in Q4

    https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-01-25/google-parts-with-lobbyist-amid-trump-led-shift-in-washington

  30. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2278345, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Goes back a few years, but one of the mob came home with an assignment, to write the preamble for a Treaty between Australia and the Aborigines.

    Geez, who comes up with this tripe?

    The same mentality that has the children at the local school acknowledging the “traditional owners of the country” – the old timers, who pioneered the district – my own grandfather among them – were quite adamant that there was no sign whatsoever of any previous inhabitation.

  31. .
    #2278357, posted on January 29, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Hey

    If anyone thinks Pi$$aGate is a real thing, do they want to explain Trump’s inaction?

