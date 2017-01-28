Liberty Quote
Government spending cannot create additional jobs. If the government provides the funds required by taxing the citizens or by borrowing from the public, it abolishes on the one hand as many jobs as it creates on the other.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: January 28, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1,031 Responses to Open Forum: January 28, 2017
Trump pointed out the piles of files on his desk in the Hannity interview.
It’s JFK’s – the one with the little secret door.
This one
Tomorrow’s Trump derangement in the Washington Post is going to be epic (WSJ):
Tailgunner, get here! Tell me how I am going to cope with eight more years of Trumpenational gloatation delivered in daily grenades!
Boris
You made a comment a few days ago that I missed responding to. It was erroneous bullshit that political ideology is circular and not a straight line left and right from the centre. I suggested it’s linear and you responded with this:
I urge you to read Durkin’s essays, which you obviously didn’t even though I suggested it then. Durkin explains that Germany’s path to industrialization wasn’t a clean one like the UK’s. It was opposed every step of the way by the aristocracy and elite. “The Right” in Germany wasn’t like the right we understand. It was a reactionary backward looking grouping having more association with other collectivists.
Careful by what you describe as the Right when its applied to some of those continental powers.
Forgive me but I’ve been out all day.
Is it true that Trump turned 7 aeroplanes back after they landed on US soil to whichever muslim country they departed?
Dunno, but I doubt, they were turned back on his specific order. They may have been turned back as the OE’s came into effect.
Seven planes or seven passengers?
This one’s better, Tom. Trump has basically told Prince Charlie to fuck off as he can’t be bothered with him and his hypocritical gas bagging about gerbil warming.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4167660/Trump-avoid-Charles-UK-visit-climate-change.html#ixzz4X8EsOZm8
Trump just doesn’t stop and take a breather.
Re Trumps desk.
Would be good if they could stage a photo with Barron in the same spot.
It would finish the left off.
Space is always at a premium on upholstered shit pipes, so that volume taken up by the kettle will have to accommodate main batteries as well as the diesels and bunkers.
Unless, of course, they throw out the Short Fin’s hydrodynamics and build something essentially different.
Also, without the spare electrical capacity of lovely nuclear power, O2 generation will have to be different too.
WTF is that thing around his face? Never seen it before. Fmd.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2728876/donald-trump-muslim-ban-airport-chaos/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/nintchdbpict000297636543.jpg?strip=all&w=960
Whoops not his face… her face…
From that Sun UK link:
Oh the enTrumpening! 😃
Trump mentioned something along those lines during the Hannity interview.
He is very Resolute in his trolling. It will happen.
😃
Nope. Mid-20s, one male one female. One Aussie, one Aussie born European.
Geez, who comes up with this tripe?
There will be lefties proclaiming they were turned back , or couldn’t get into the States for all sorts of reasons.
It will be bullshit.
They will be crying blue murder.
If Venezuela closed it’s borders tomorrow, there would not be a murmur.
Why?
Why will people that hate the USA and ridicule it so much, scream blue murder when they just feel the slightest sense they may not be able to get in?
I believe that for every celebrity that actually leaves the States that can’t stand life under Trump, they let a refugee in.
I was told 7 planes by a couple of lefties over lunch. As I didn’t know the actual facts, all I could say was “Tsk. There’s a fine line between genius and insanity”. They both choked on their salads. 🙂
This morning we have arrested two men from the Altona region who were smoking in public.i would like to thank the Armed Response Group and the Dog Squad for their support.
Yeah, I did have a quick squiz on google about the palnes being Trumped and all I could find was the Sun.co.uk. I wouldn’t believe anything that rag printed.
You should have said there were an entire fleet of planes getting turned back from the mid east. Not only would they have choked, but they would have called the hotline.
Figured I’d give you Sunday off, JC.
The Washington establishment is being dynamited by Trump’s commandos one pylon at a time. And all the military’s guns are committed to the insurgency. This is not just shock and awe. It’s shock and awesome.
The mob we pay for says six pax held a Cairo plus sundry others at US airports.
No planeloads. Yet.
It’s shock and awesome.
The best part is that wherever the MSM turn, Trump’s team have already been there laying out the claymores for the MSM to trip over.
Thanks calli.
I’d better watch the interview.
Very good calli.
Didn’t Obama also swan around the same desk?
hee hee 😀 yeah, and then there’s also this giant crater where this bastion of MSM talking points (and more importantly, Silencing Orders) used to be 😆 –
WikiLeaks [email protected] 10h10 hours ago
Google ditches Podesta after #PodestaEmails and Clinton loss according to recent filings
The same mentality that has the children at the local school acknowledging the “traditional owners of the country” – the old timers, who pioneered the district – my own grandfather among them – were quite adamant that there was no sign whatsoever of any previous inhabitation.
Hey
If anyone thinks Pi$$aGate is a real thing, do they want to explain Trump’s inaction?