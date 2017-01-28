Post-modern press

Our last day in Europe and so our last day with The New York Times. And as a special full-page opinion just to mark the occasion, there is a story that I don’t need to quote from since you will already know what it’s about: “White Australia celebrates a dark day”. It comes with “The shocking affront of Trump’s C.I.A. stunt”, “The First Amendment is not enough”, “Silence on abortion equals death”, Wrong way to take on Trump” and “Smart Approaches to jobs”. This last one is by Thomas Friedman, who, in case you thought it might even be a neutral article,opens:
I’ve actually been watching the early Trump presidency rom London. (I would have gone to the moon, but I couldn’t get a ride.) Even from here I have vertigo.”
It is pathological. Now I could easily admit that I was in the same state of mind watching all eight years of Obama, but he never disappointed me even a single time, by doing something right. And as a blogger, I am expected to look at things from my own perspective. But the NYT and near enough the rest of the media – CNN is a particularly difficult trial which we stopped watching even though it’s the only station in English – is the Green-Left review. There is a terrible catastrophe that awaits us since I cannot think how we can ever get past this constant poison. It must have the same effect as reading Der Sturmer had in the 1930s. Th truth counts for nothing; all that matters is the outcome, which is hastening international socialism in a world of open borders.
Now to catch my flight.
I wouldn’t mind so much if all those who bleat about “Invasion Day”, or Columbus Day in the US, or Waitangi over the Tasman were to hand all of their land and improvements to the local “traditional owners” and emigrate (including particularly any with any non-indigenous ancestry).
Unless they do that, they are hypocritical virtue signallers who want others to show a shame they will never show.
The NYT is a joke. For some reason they have decided Oz is a target for Numpty Attack, the game that all Leftards can play. Roger Cohen, who showed some signs of sanity beneath a Swampy cloak, wrote a couple of articles re Nauru and Manus towards the end of last year which defy belief. Utter rubbish. I don’t understand why Oz is the latest Fear and Loathing. I mean, it’s not as if Chicago-land is not close by. Or SoCal. The SoCal knobjockies, prats, ponces, poonjabbers and poodle fakers voted for the Clinton Crime Syndicate. Losers? You tell me, Dig!
MSM don’t disappoint.
The truth is whatever progresses The Outcome.
Their golden logied waleed aly is celebrated as the most culturally powerful australian for having enough ‘tone’ to flaunt this publically on telly, not just lecture this to captive uni students.
Don’t forget the New York Times in the 1930s and their degenerate Stalinist correspondent Walter Duranty. And that early booster of Castro, the NYT’s Herbert Matthews.
Nasty, silly, snobby rag.
Look up the Lenape Indians of Manhattan.
The NYT building sits on land purchased from them for the present day equivalent of c. US$1000.
Hypocrisy, thy name is New York Times.
Seems tge NYT employed the redundant comrades sacked by Pravda and Izvestia when Boris Yeltsin cracked down on the communist .Lie Industry,they all migrated to New York .I suspect a lot of the former employees of KGB Dept 13 of the first chief directorate Dezinformatsi joined them the stories in NYT have that reek of their thoughts in them .