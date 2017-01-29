During the US election campaign Donald Trump promised to introduce extreme vetting on migrants and refugees coming to the US on national security grounds. Overnight he issued an executive order implementing that election promise.

The internet is on fire.

As far as I can work out the policies are temporary measures while a review is conducted. These measures in some respects appear to be less stringent than Australia’s long-standing bipartisan policies.

William Jaconson at Legal Insurrection is managing rumour control.

There are some stark policy difference about immigration and refugees over which people can disagree — those were argued at length during the election season. But the hyperbole and frenzy being exhibited in the media and by leftist pundits is hyperbole at best, fakery and lying at worst.

…

There is a postponement of entry from 7 countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) previously identified by the Obama administration as posing extraordinary risks.

…

There is a logic to the 7 countries. Six are failed states known to have large ISIS activity, and one, Iran, is a sworn enemy of the U.S. and worldwide sponsor of terrorism.

…

The EO does apply to dual nationals, but not in the way people imply, suggesting U.S. citizens would be barred from reentry. Dual nationals who are U.S. citizens are not affected. The EO only applies to dual nationals from the 7 countries who travel on the passport of another (non-U.S.) country.

Emphasis added.

This dual citizenship business may cause some excitement.

A British Tory MP – Iraqi born, now traveling on British passport – says he’s confirmed he’s been banned https://t.co/PNOpqXKbFp — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) January 28, 2017

But I don’t understand how and why a member of the UK Parliament is a dual citizen of another country. As far as I can work out the ban is on citizens not place of birth.

Breaking:

The federal court for the Eastern District of New York has officially issued an emergency stay, halting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, The Verge reported Saturday.

Update: It seems the stay only applies to individuals with an existing valid visa.