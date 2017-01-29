During the US election campaign Donald Trump promised to introduce extreme vetting on migrants and refugees coming to the US on national security grounds. Overnight he issued an executive order implementing that election promise.
The internet is on fire.
As far as I can work out the policies are temporary measures while a review is conducted. These measures in some respects appear to be less stringent than Australia’s long-standing bipartisan policies.
William Jaconson at Legal Insurrection is managing rumour control.
There are some stark policy difference about immigration and refugees over which people can disagree — those were argued at length during the election season. But the hyperbole and frenzy being exhibited in the media and by leftist pundits is hyperbole at best, fakery and lying at worst.
…
There is a postponement of entry from 7 countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) previously identified by the Obama administration as posing extraordinary risks.
…
There is a logic to the 7 countries. Six are failed states known to have large ISIS activity, and one, Iran, is a sworn enemy of the U.S. and worldwide sponsor of terrorism.
…
The EO does apply to dual nationals, but not in the way people imply, suggesting U.S. citizens would be barred from reentry.
Dual nationals who are U.S. citizens are not affected. The EO only applies to dual nationals from the 7 countries who travel on the passport of another (non-U.S.) country.
Emphasis added.
This dual citizenship business may cause some excitement.
A British Tory MP – Iraqi born, now traveling on British passport – says he’s confirmed he’s been banned https://t.co/PNOpqXKbFp
— Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) January 28, 2017
But I don’t understand how and why a member of the UK Parliament is a dual citizen of another country. As far as I can work out the ban is on citizens not place of birth.
Breaking:
The federal court for the Eastern District of New York has officially issued an emergency stay, halting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, The Verge reported Saturday.
Update: It seems the stay only applies to individuals with an existing valid visa.
I think in Oz one has to forsake the foreign citizenship to be a member of parliament if that person has dual citizenship.
Now the leftist maggots of the corrupt law trade trying to change Trumps anti terror edicts just as their UK comrades are trying to reverse Brexit . One lot of fascists trying to assist terrorists the other shower trying to put the chainsof EU fascism back on the British people .Gallows and Guillotines spring to mind , a bit of judicial cleansing is due no overdue no doubt here is the same maggots is maggots.
We will probably be on the list after Tunbulls conversation.
Makes sense. If you have a right of entry then you can still use that.
No different to US Air Marshals on flights post 911?
Can you use metal cutlery in Business Class flights these days – or still stuck with plastic sh1te?
After this first, rocket fuelled week, I’m really looking forward to the next four years.
Turning people around in transit was a major goal by the administration. Probably a result of deliberate whiteanting in the government.
Sorry – own goal
Egg,
Singapore Airlines gives you metal in cattle class.
Trump just keeps delivering!
Ensuring that US Citizens interests are the priority in the immigration and visitor program is the sort of commonsense that has been missing from this policy area since the early 1970’s.
If the left are upset by this change it’s because their #1 strategy for wrecking the west just got tipped on it’s head, what’s more, everyone who isn’t a lefty bent on destroying ones own country can see the sense in Trumps approach.
ABC Online finds a sad Syrian “refugee” … and I cal bullshit:
He was “roughed up” by somebody and left his wife and children in situ for a year?
Mmm.
Mmm.
Ragu #2278079, posted on January 29, 2017, at 1:36 pm
And is consistent with the tenor of the EO relating to dual passport holders using a US passport rather than the other one.
So I’d say no big deal, just clarification. However, images of mountains and molehills emerge from the leftist press…
Not an own goal, Fisk.
You ambit these things and let the low-hanging fruit get plucked by the ACLU.
Sudan is not a failed state. South Sudan is. But I doubt trump knows the difference.
Tillerson should know as both have lots of oil.
The injunction is based on procedural fairness. It seems fair, based on the application.
I agree with the Doomlord and John A.
I can’t get a green card and live in America, as an Australian, and understand why.
What is it with these f….ers who think it is their right to just move there?
And why do they want to?
It’s full of terrible , armed , white people.
Pretty standard conduct for a Muslim.
Epic – Is Team Trump Baiting Liberal Media and Refugee Protesters By Using Obama’s Own Policy?…
Posted on January 28, 2017 by sundance
Why would the text of President Trump’s Executive Order suspending travel visas be readily available on CNN (HERE), New York Times (HERE), Wall Street Journal (HERE), but not on White House page (HERE)?
I don’t think it’s accidental. The limiting Visa program was President Obama’s action, not President Trump.
trump-oval-office-3
If you review the actual text of the executive order (copied below in full) what you will immediately notice is the order doesn’t specify ANY countries to be included in the Visa suspension (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen).
President Trump is not suspending visas from countries his team selected, they are simply suspending visa approval from countries President Obama selected. Additionally, Trump is suspending ALL visa applications from those countries – nothing to do with Muslim applications.
• In 2013 President Obama suspended refugees from Iraq for six months. • In 2015 Congress passed, and Obama signed, a law restricting visas from states of concern; • and in 2016 Obama’s DHS, Jeh Johnson, expanded those restrictions. …. all President Trump is doing is taking the same action as Obama 2013, and applying Visa restrictions to the nation states Obama selected in 2015 and 2016.
From the Executive order:
Continue reading [all links above, here]→
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/28/epic-is-team-trump-baiting-liberal-media-and-refugee-protesters-by-using-obamas-own-policy/
If this is what has become of the temporary ban on Muslims entering the US then it looks like a broken promise.
It’s astounding that any western nation with a smigen of survival instinct would accept migrants, or even short-term entry by anyone from those seven failed fleabag footprints. I would hope the “extreme vetting” is the type applied to panlickers when they hit about nine months old.
Of course we take droves of these illititerate, sullen, hostile atavists, with the cretinous expectation of assimilation, productivity, and valuable citizenship. Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
I don’t think so Boris.
The injunction, habeas corpus and declaratory relief are fair and sensible. It only affects special cases.
Seems like you’re attacking Trump for his 2015 statements.
The Left is hell bent on trying to destroy the US. I suspect that in the long term, this will play into Trump’s hand, and the conservatives overall, as people won’t forget how the Left is totally against the average American.
Fuck off SfB
The Left is hell bent on trying to destroy the
USWest.
FIFY
Sudan is not a failed state. South Sudan is. But I doubt trump knows the difference.
Tillerson should know as both have lots of oil.
Sudan is is definitely a basket case. Large parts of Sudan are ungoverned and subject to banditry and insurrection. It depends on what you consider failed- certainly it’s not a Libya.
By far, South Sudan holds the biggest and best reserves of the 2. Lots of oil? Not really.
Being a cynical type, I’d think someone who got a touch-up from the Ba’athists would be a better than even dinar chance if being an Islamist, or at least a fellow traveller. Just the sort of potential explodey you’d want moving into the ‘burbs.
I’d hope this was just the start, followed by a policy to civilise these dumps once and for all- seal the borders, and send in ammunition.
What’s with lefties and oil?
Also, Sudan is under shariah law. Disappointing KSA isn’t on the list.
Yes