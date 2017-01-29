During the US election campaign Donald Trump promised to introduce extreme vetting on migrants and refugees coming to the US on national security grounds. Overnight he issued an executive order implementing that election promise.
The internet is on fire.
As far as I can work out the policies are temporary measures while a review is conducted. These measures in some respects appear to be less stringent than Australia’s long-standing bipartisan policies.
William Jacobson at Legal Insurrection is managing rumour control.
There are some stark policy difference about immigration and refugees over which people can disagree — those were argued at length during the election season. But the hyperbole and frenzy being exhibited in the media and by leftist pundits is hyperbole at best, fakery and lying at worst.
There is a postponement of entry from 7 countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) previously identified by the Obama administration as posing extraordinary risks.
There is a logic to the 7 countries. Six are failed states known to have large ISIS activity, and one, Iran, is a sworn enemy of the U.S. and worldwide sponsor of terrorism.
The EO does apply to dual nationals, but not in the way people imply, suggesting U.S. citizens would be barred from reentry.
Dual nationals who are U.S. citizens are not affected. The EO only applies to dual nationals from the 7 countries who travel on the passport of another (non-U.S.) country.
This dual citizenship business may cause some excitement.
A British Tory MP – Iraqi born, now traveling on British passport – says he’s confirmed he’s been banned https://t.co/PNOpqXKbFp
— Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) January 28, 2017
But I don’t understand how and why a member of the UK Parliament is a dual citizen of another country. As far as I can work out the ban is on citizens not place of birth.
Breaking:
The federal court for the Eastern District of New York has officially issued an emergency stay, halting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, The Verge reported Saturday.
Update I: It seems the stay only applies to individuals with an existing valid visa.
Update II: Bill Shorten got got owned.
Trump is an anti-vaxxer as well. He wouldn’t approve of your analogy.
Everyone seems to think that the ban is just about terrorism. It’s bigger than that. It’s about stopping and reversing the influence of the ME in USA via Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR etc. This is the low hanging fruit. The energy policy comes next.
This has all been worked out long ago.
If they had another election today Trump would pick up another’s three states.
People subscribe to moral fashion but don’t put it into action. They know there is no benefit-none- from letting in lots of people from these countries.
CNN shoots itself in the foot. Iraqi dude temporarily detained at JFK , loves the US and likes Trump. Watch the reaction on the face of the leftist bint beside him.
https://twitter.com/fsxrekal/status/825553821992509440
Monty, it was your ‘girl’ who kept failing stair challenges.
Um… didn’t see that country on the list. Oh right, it’s full of white folk.
No Boris, it’s not common sense. It’s conspiracy theory with no basis in fact. The vast majority of domestic terrorism in America is committed by American citizens or foreigners who are travelling on regular visas. The amount of terrorist deaths at the hands of naturalised refugee jihadists is in single figures all-time, IIRC.
You’d save far more lives by banning parents of toddlers from owning guns, given how often young kids kill with their parents’ guns.
“…hey are nowhere near as dangerous as Sunni jihadists.”
Iran is major funder of terrorist groups and is fighting plenty of proxy wars (including in Syria). They fund Hezbollah which occasionally joins ranks with Sunni groups, such as the Pallies. Hezboallah has now spread as far as South America. Sunni, Shia, even the Sufis – all mainstream Muslim sects are potential jihadis. All of them.
Monst
get used to this for the next eight years.