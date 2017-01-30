Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further

I have a piece on the Spectator on line addressing Tony Abbott’s latest demarche into political controversy with his weekend address to the Young Liberals. Mr Abbott continues to demonstrate his credentials as an Opposition leader addressing deregulation, Section 18C, curbing union excesses and so on.
He also gets into energy and renewables, saying the 23 per cent renewables share he negotiated is too high and is causing the demise of key industries.
He makes the point that the Liberals cannot feast off the fact that Labor is even worse than them in this vital area of the economy.
But he glosses over the fact that his government agreed to the 26-28 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions Australia signed up to in the December 2015 Paris Climate Change agreement.
That target can only by met de-industrialisation and replacement of coal by wind. He claims as a great victory that the Abbott Government reduced the renewable target to 33,000 GWh from 41,000 GWh. But, aside from the fact that this total excludes the solar roof top subsidised supply, it still means that 23 per cent of electricity comes from wind and large scale solar. Only around eight per cent of the 23 per cent total comes from commercial sources (mainly hydro). The rest is forced upon consumers by regulatory means; it costs three times as much as the coal power it replaces, while driving down the reliability of the system and requiring billions of extra spending on transmission lines.
Mr Abbott points out that the policy is bringing problems to major industrial facilities among them Alcoa, Arrium and Roxby Downs. His solution is to call for a further reduction in the RET target from the level of 23 per cent agreed to by his government.
This is not good enough! Renewables comprise nowhere near 23 per cent of supply as of now but the policy supporting them is already causing price escalation and bail-outs of prized industrial plant. If he is trying to lead the debate he must recognise that the RET as it presently stands is poisoning the productive landscape of Australia. It needs to be totally abolished with no more payments to the unwelcome, uncompetitive, high cost renewable plant it is fostering.
The lobbyists will scream “sovereign risk” at such a suggestion but they have for over a decade enriched themselves by foisting upon a hapless public their high cost product. Anything less than eliminating the toxic renewable subsidies will see a continued haemorrhaging of valued industrial and agricultural processing and the existing cost, mainly levied on households – of nearly $5 billion a year.
Since the one job he’s uniquely qualified for is LOTO, it will almost be worth a CFMEU govt to see
– TurnCoaT permanently retired
– A666ott back in his correct role
– Watching the punishment as he whales on the hapless SLF
He was well aware of that fact at the time it passed into legislation under his Prime Ministership.
Which says very little positive about his leadership either in government, or opposition – or the capacity of the rest of the vermin that infest Parliament to act in the interests of Australia.
What can one say?
It’s a pity he didn’t realise all this while PM.
Clive Palmer will help axe carbon tax but courts Al Gore in push for ETS
[ … ]
[ … ]
Imagine if Tony Abbott became leader of the Liberal Party and then won an election to become Prime Minister.
He could then address deregulation, Section 18C, curbing union excesses and so on.
What are the chances of that happening?
Imagine if …. ??
Tony Abbott would spread out his arms in priestly fashion
and reach out to all the peoples of the nation.
No thank you.