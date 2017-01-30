Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context

Posted on 2:30 pm, January 30, 2017 by I am Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2279224, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    A very small bit

  3. Driftforge
    #2279229, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    All that’s needed, really.

  4. Anon
    #2279247, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Presumably content is more relevant than number?

  6. CountingCats
    #2279259, posted on January 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    And?

    An Executive Order is simply an instruction under the law, specifying the manner of implementing that law. Like any manager giving written policy instructions to the staff in any organisation.

    The more laws there are the more executive orders that will need to be produced.

    The only issue is when a particular EO may not be authorised under the Constitution or by statute.

  7. Anonandon
    #2279260, posted on January 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    FDR certainly kept the printers busy. Any idea why he was so active?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *