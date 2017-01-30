Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context

Posted on 2:30 pm, January 30, 2017 by I am Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2279224, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    A very small bit

  3. Driftforge
    #2279229, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    All that’s needed, really.

  4. Anon
    #2279247, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Presumably content is more relevant than number?

  6. CountingCats
    #2279259, posted on January 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    And?

    An Executive Order is simply an instruction under the law, specifying the manner of implementing that law. Like any manager giving written policy instructions to the staff in any organisation.

    The more laws there are the more executive orders that will need to be produced.

    The only issue is when a particular EO may not be authorised under the Constitution or by statute.

  7. Anonandon
    #2279260, posted on January 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    FDR certainly kept the printers busy. Any idea why he was so active?

  8. Zyconoclast
    #2279268, posted on January 30, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    FDR certainly kept the printers busy. Any idea why he was so active?

    Wall Street and FDR

    This will explain why.

  9. Stackja
    #2279292, posted on January 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    FDR needed to ‘save’ the USA. MSM/Hollywood were in near total agreement.

  10. dan
    #2279386, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I dont’ even really understand what the graph is supposed to mean, but there is a bit of a problem comparing Trump in his first week with multiterm presidents. It’s a very subtle statistical issue.

  12. Andrew
    #2279468, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The Kenyan gets shit, rightly about XOs. The issue is not so much how many, but whether you’re
    – doing them to administer the law, especially during national emergency and in a manner consistent with good government, OR
    – doing them to circumvent the law, specifically contrary to the intent of Congress, and making a shambles of the Constitution.

    I’d suggest that while Bush6666’s XOs are criticised, they would have had largely bipartisan support given the war – GOP were full of hawks, and the war was designed, legislated for and begun by the Crimton Foundation.

    Conversely, the Kenyan spent the whole time doing stuff that Congress opposed, that he couldn’t get through by proper means. Stuff like a de facto ban on Da Coal through EPA measures.

  13. test pattern
    #2279616, posted on January 30, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Federation of American Scientists Intelligence Resource Program. Pres directives and exec orders

    https://fas.org/irp/offdocs/direct.htm

  14. Zatara
    #2279695, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    A few other corrections to the table come to mind.

    Yemen – 17 Killed, USS Cole bombing
    Iraq – 37 Killed, USS Stark Exocet attack
    Iran – 305 US and French killed, 1983 Beirut Bombings

    A bit of history vs. hypocrisy.

  15. Zatara
    #2279700, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Whoops, wrong thread. But the link still applies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *