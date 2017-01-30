Liberty Quote
Neither fraud nor coercion is within the ethics of the market system.— George Stigler
-
Recent Comments
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- m0nty on More Fake News
- Zatara on More Fake News
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Nic on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- B Shaw on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Zatara on Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- miltonf on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- john constantine on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Zatara on Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- johanna on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- B Shaw on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- john constantine on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Tim Neilson on More Fake News
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
- Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA
- Ahmed Fahour AO
- Paying for the wall
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
- Fundamentals of Sound Economics
- Two thoughts
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Time to call out the public health boot boys and their media droogs
- David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- “If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”
- No comment
- Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
A small bit.
A very small bit
All that’s needed, really.
Presumably content is more relevant than number?
He’s been taken out of context.
And?
An Executive Order is simply an instruction under the law, specifying the manner of implementing that law. Like any manager giving written policy instructions to the staff in any organisation.
The more laws there are the more executive orders that will need to be produced.
The only issue is when a particular EO may not be authorised under the Constitution or by statute.
FDR certainly kept the printers busy. Any idea why he was so active?
FDR certainly kept the printers busy. Any idea why he was so active?
Wall Street and FDR
This will explain why.
FDR needed to ‘save’ the USA. MSM/Hollywood were in near total agreement.
I dont’ even really understand what the graph is supposed to mean, but there is a bit of a problem comparing Trump in his first week with multiterm presidents. It’s a very subtle statistical issue.
Less is more?
The Kenyan gets shit, rightly about XOs. The issue is not so much how many, but whether you’re
– doing them to administer the law, especially during national emergency and in a manner consistent with good government, OR
– doing them to circumvent the law, specifically contrary to the intent of Congress, and making a shambles of the Constitution.
I’d suggest that while Bush6666’s XOs are criticised, they would have had largely bipartisan support given the war – GOP were full of hawks, and the war was designed, legislated for and begun by the Crimton Foundation.
Conversely, the Kenyan spent the whole time doing stuff that Congress opposed, that he couldn’t get through by proper means. Stuff like a de facto ban on Da Coal through EPA measures.
Federation of American Scientists Intelligence Resource Program. Pres directives and exec orders
https://fas.org/irp/offdocs/direct.htm
A few other corrections to the table come to mind.
Yemen – 17 Killed, USS Cole bombing
Iraq – 37 Killed, USS Stark Exocet attack
Iran – 305 US and French killed, 1983 Beirut Bombings
A bit of history vs. hypocrisy.
Whoops, wrong thread. But the link still applies.