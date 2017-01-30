Hat tip – Geoengineering

A very interesting piece by Bjorn Lomborg in Project Syndicate on geoengineering is here.
This is one of the more interesting lines:
Research for the Copenhagen Consensus, the think tank I direct, has shown that spending just $9 billion on 1,900 seawater-spraying boats could prevent all of the global warming set to occur this century. It would generate benefits – from preventing the entire temperature increase – worth about $20 trillion. That is the equivalent of doing about $2,000 worth of good with every dollar spent.
Howz that for a return on investment!
