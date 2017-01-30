Hat tip – Geoengineering

Posted on 4:38 pm, January 30, 2017 by I am Spartacus

A very interesting piece by Bjorn Lomborg in Project Syndicate on geoengineering is here.

This is one of the more interesting lines:

Research for the Copenhagen Consensus, the think tank I direct, has shown that spending just $9 billion on 1,900 seawater-spraying boats could prevent all of the global warming set to occur this century. It would generate benefits – from preventing the entire temperature increase – worth about $20 trillion. That is the equivalent of doing about $2,000 worth of good with every dollar spent.

Howz that for a return on investment!

5 Responses to Hat tip – Geoengineering

  1. NewChum
    #2279358, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Or just close down all the tax eating money wasting climate alarmist organisations, fake energy plants and energy taxes and cut the price of energy in half.

    The Keynesian multiplier on that one is off the charts.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2279359, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I could stop all the dangerous global warming this century by spending nothing at all.

  3. Delta
    #2279363, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    spending just $9 billion on 1,900 seawater-spraying boats could prevent all of the global warming set to occur this century

    ..groan..

    What a waste. As if anything needs to be done.

  4. 132andBush
    #2279364, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Anyone even contemplating this stuff needs putting in a straight jacket and locking away from society.

  5. memoryvault
    #2279367, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    This augments the naturally occurring process by which salt from the oceans provides the condensation particles for water vapor, creating and boosting the whiteness of clouds.

    Salty rainwater? A “naturally occurring process”??

