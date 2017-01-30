Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

  5. Fat Tony
    #2278647, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Zyconoclast is the Doomlord’s pet – to get the first 4 places

  6. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2278648, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Fifth? Podium?

  9. mizaris
    #2278656, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Well well, new fred… top ten!!

  10. mizaris
    #2278659, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:11 am

    ESDST means it’s Monday…happy birthday to me.

  12. Mark A
    #2278664, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:13 am

    no fair taking up 4 seats!

  13. Fat Tony
    #2278666, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:15 am

    mizaris – best wishes for your birthday

  15. Cold-Hands
    #2278674, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Birthday, Mizaris. 21 again today?

  16. mizaris
    #2278681, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:18 am

    almost the third 21st – a significant day with a zero.

  17. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2278686, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Ha – beat you Zulu

    Sorry, I identify as having beaten you – nice try, though.

  18. Rossini
    #2278687, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:19 am

    What a great game of tennis last night.
    Did I make the top 20?

  19. mizaris
    #2278690, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Here in Perth it’s only 2120 on Sunday, so I’m cheating a bit. Getting a head start.

  20. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2278691, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

    almost the third 21st – a significant day with a zero.

    All good wishes for a happy birthday, Mizaris.

  21. Rossini
    #2278693, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Happy birthday mizaris. Hope you are going to have a big party!

  22. None
    #2278694, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

    In today’s Oz: Abbott: scrap RET or face fury
    Tony Abbott has unleashed anothe­r critique on Malcolm Turn­bull, using his Achilles heel — climate change.

    Why the hell didn’t Abbott scrap RET when he scrapped the carbon tax?

  23. mizaris
    #2278695, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

    How convenient of Victoristan to have daylight saving, making it soooo convenient and comfortable to stay up to watch the tennis. What a battle.

  24. twostix
    #2278705, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Why the hell didn’t Abbott scrap RET when he scrapped the carbon tax?

    He tried to and was rolled by the Turnbullians.

    Jeezuz can we get some politics into this place?

  25. memoryvault
    #2278712, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Why the hell didn’t Abbott scrap RET when he scrapped the carbon tax?
    He tried to and was rolled by the Turnbullians.

    Bullsh1t. Preserving the RET goes all the way back to the original legislation repealing the carbon tax Abbot knew exactly what he was doing.

  26. None
    #2278713, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:32 am

    “The Federal Circuit Court has placed the name of a seven-year-old Sydney girl on the airport watchlist. ”

    Seven. Years. Old. In 21st century Australia. Where was the woman’s march for this?

  27. None
    #2278714, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:33 am

    He tried to and was rolled by the Turnbullians.

    I wish we still had corporal punishment.

  28. NewChum
    #2278718, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:34 am

    From the old thread:

    No one lends out 60k at credit card rates.

    This is wrong, especially when it comes to people in desperate situations.

    Happens *all the time*. And sometimes much worse than CC rates. The unregulated lending market is probably a lot bigger than most people realise.

  29. Baldrick
    #2278719, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:34 am

    26th Battalion A.I.F

    Cherry, Percy Herbert (1895–1917)
    Cherry’s rank was confirmed in February 1917 and at Warlencourt on 1-2 March he took part in an attack on Malt Trench. When he and his men found a small gap in the enemy wire, he rushed two machine-gun posts, capturing one single-handed and turning the gun on the fleeing Germans before being wounded himself. He was to receive the Military Cross for this gallant episode, though the award was not announced until the day of his death and he never knew of it. On 26 March 1917 his battalion was ordered to storm the village of Lagnicourt. Cherry’s company encountered fierce opposition and after all the other officers had been killed or wounded, he ‘carried on with care and determination … and cleared the village of the enemy’. The Germans counter-attacked and the battle raged all day long. Though wounded in the leg, Cherry remained at his post and in the late afternoon was killed by a shell; he was buried in Quéant Road cemetery, Buissy. He was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross, an honour for which his battalion commander had recommended him for ‘bravery beyond description’.

  30. None
    #2278720, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Abbot knew exactly what he was doing.

    OK back to my original question then.

  31. None
    #2278728, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:41 am

    No one lends out 60k at credit card rates.

    This is wrong, especially when it comes to people in desperate situations.

    I know single parent who recently needed 70k to buy off trustee: ex had declared self bankrupt and house still in joint names. Needed it to buy off ex’s trustee. To cut a long story short, even the sharks wouldn’t lend it to them even with their equity share of house as capital. They are now homeless. Can’t afford to rent. Basically car and tent. Yep, sharks don’t care about desparation. They only care if they can make a very big bob out of you without upsetting the tax man.

  32. memoryvault
    #2278729, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Abbot knew exactly what he was doing.
    OK back to my original question then.

    Because Abbott, like the rest of them, is a professional politician.
    He did, and will continue to do, what his paymasters tell him to do.

  33. Zyconoclast
    #2278730, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Why the hell didn’t Abbott scrap RET when he scrapped the carbon tax?

    He tried to and was rolled by the Turnbullians.

    Remember Clive and Al Gore?

    Mr Palmer confirmed he was committed to keeping the 41,000 gigawatt hour target for renewable energy, saying the Abbott government could only lower the target if it wins a ­mandate at the next election.

  34. NewChum
    #2278734, posted on January 30, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Loan sharks only care about capacity to pay, same as banks. Moral virtue never comes into it.

    The difference is in the risk profile – a loan shark will take on riskier loans but do so at higher interest rates. People with previous judgments but who still have an income are often customers, or people who income the tax man doesn’t know about.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *