Liberty Quote
The accord between the policy-makers, who decide their electors’ payment by taxes, and the taxpayers, who cannot assess the services of monopoly government, can be judged only by the readiness to pay taxes without question.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
American Sniper
Third
All by myself
Zyconoclast is the Doomlord’s pet – to get the first 4 places
Fifth? Podium?
Me again
Ha – beat you Zulu
Well well, new fred… top ten!!
ESDST means it’s Monday…happy birthday to me.
11th
no fair taking up 4 seats!
mizaris – best wishes for your birthday
cheers fat tony
Happy Birthday, Mizaris. 21 again today?
almost the third 21st – a significant day with a zero.
Sorry, I identify as having beaten you – nice try, though.
What a great game of tennis last night.
Did I make the top 20?
Here in Perth it’s only 2120 on Sunday, so I’m cheating a bit. Getting a head start.
All good wishes for a happy birthday, Mizaris.
Happy birthday mizaris. Hope you are going to have a big party!
In today’s Oz: Abbott: scrap RET or face fury
Tony Abbott has unleashed another critique on Malcolm Turnbull, using his Achilles heel — climate change.
Why the hell didn’t Abbott scrap RET when he scrapped the carbon tax?
How convenient of Victoristan to have daylight saving, making it soooo convenient and comfortable to stay up to watch the tennis. What a battle.
He tried to and was rolled by the Turnbullians.
Jeezuz can we get some politics into this place?
Bullsh1t. Preserving the RET goes all the way back to the original legislation repealing the carbon tax Abbot knew exactly what he was doing.
“The Federal Circuit Court has placed the name of a seven-year-old Sydney girl on the airport watchlist. ”
Seven. Years. Old. In 21st century Australia. Where was the woman’s march for this?
I wish we still had corporal punishment.
From the old thread:
This is wrong, especially when it comes to people in desperate situations.
Happens *all the time*. And sometimes much worse than CC rates. The unregulated lending market is probably a lot bigger than most people realise.
26th Battalion A.I.F
OK back to my original question then.
I know single parent who recently needed 70k to buy off trustee: ex had declared self bankrupt and house still in joint names. Needed it to buy off ex’s trustee. To cut a long story short, even the sharks wouldn’t lend it to them even with their equity share of house as capital. They are now homeless. Can’t afford to rent. Basically car and tent. Yep, sharks don’t care about desparation. They only care if they can make a very big bob out of you without upsetting the tax man.
Because Abbott, like the rest of them, is a professional politician.
He did, and will continue to do, what his paymasters tell him to do.
Why the hell didn’t Abbott scrap RET when he scrapped the carbon tax?
He tried to and was rolled by the Turnbullians.
Remember Clive and Al Gore?
Mr Palmer confirmed he was committed to keeping the 41,000 gigawatt hour target for renewable energy, saying the Abbott government could only lower the target if it wins a mandate at the next election.
Loan sharks only care about capacity to pay, same as banks. Moral virtue never comes into it.
The difference is in the risk profile – a loan shark will take on riskier loans but do so at higher interest rates. People with previous judgments but who still have an income are often customers, or people who income the tax man doesn’t know about.