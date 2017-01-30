Liberty Quote
By definition, a government has no conscience. Sometimes it has a policy, but nothing more.— Albert Camus
Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
Mrs Queen’s house – Mrs Queen’s rules.
( She has form for dealing firmly but respectfully with a POTUS or two ).
I think you can be fairly confident that a meeting of two Heads of State will be structured to avoid any issues with the barmy heir to the Throne – probably by excluding him from the meeting on protocol grounds.
aping
RACIST!!!!!
Thanks Trump!
Actually 3 of 4.
3 Out of 4 Judges Blocking President Trump are Obama/Clinton People
The fun thing is the DHS people seem to be on the side of Trump in this crudfight.
Patriotic Customs Officials Defy Illegal Obama Judge Order
As usual Trump has hit a nice juicy soft spot in the lefty sensibility constellation. In just a week he’s worn me out and has caused an epic popcorn drought that even Tim Flannery would have a hard time finding suitable adjectives for.
Has attention whore Sam Dastyari shot himself in the foot:
“It’s so saddening that as an Australian senator, despite having taken every possible step to renounce my Iranian citizenship, I can not tell you with any certainty whether I would be allowed in the US today,” Senator Dastyari told Fairfax Media.
Why does he say “despite having taken every possible step to renounce” rather than “despite having renounced”.
Either you’ve renounced Iranian citizenship or you haven’t, Sam. Which is it? Documentation?
It’s interesting to see how often Muslims, who claim they are the just like everyone else, make others instantly know their religion as an identifiable difference (often to be treated differently)
I watched snatches of I’m a celebrity get me out of here. One of the first things that “comedian”. Nazeem, did, was to say he was a Muslim. Later, when Western pigs had an open air shower as you would at a beach, he mentioned his religion again and donned a modesty smock provided to he and other contestants.
The Australian today has a quote from English athlete, Mo Farah, calling Trumps’ ban “ignorant and predjudiced”. Below it, without any irony whatsoever, is another article about this; “woman won full custody of her seven-year-old daughter over fears her ex-husband would force the child to marry her cousin.
The girl was put on the airport watchlist in October after telling her mother she was arranged to be married during a visit to her father’s home country”
LOL, “underhanded efforts” is what conservatives call enforcing the rule of law now. Good to know.
Congress should immediately start impeachment proceedings against the judges that brought down the illegal order.
Just a note. Some Cats will know the commenter Colonel Robert Neville. He mainly commented over at Tim Blair’s, and also at Bolta’s. He had his own blog, although he hadn’t posted in years, with family and the real world getting in the way of that particular activity.
The Colonel has passed away after being ill for the past few years. He is survived by his wife and two children.
I can’t wait for Pirate Pete to don his Republic bandanna and praise Trump for standing up to Royalty.
He didn’t do it because he came out here too young, of course.
Stiff shit.
The law is the law.
He should have set his sights on a gardening job and thanked his lucky stars he was out of Iran.
I can’t go and live in the states legally.
I respect that country’s laws, and therefore I don’t just turn up and expect hugs and kisses when I get there.
Why do mussies expect to do what they like and go where they like?
Why does S. Darstedly have no respect for ours, even when he is given the gift of citizenship?
Western rules don’t apply to Muslims.
Through his actions regarding his corruption, he has shown just why those rules of our parliament are in place.
FTFY.
BoN Thanks for that background on Kaepernick
Prince Charles is doing more to turn us into a Republic than Turnbull and Bandana Man could ever do.
What a load of rubbish! The head of state in Australia is the GG. The Queen/King of GB is immaterial to the Australian situation as the Queen herself has acknowledged.
I should imagine that Private Second Class Dastiyari, S, would have a brief but spectacular term of service in the Iranian Army – mine clearance, say, or bomb disposal.
Possibly because he either:
1. Has not completed his Iranian national military service; or
2. Is trying to hang on to landed property in Iran that he owns, or might inherit.
Otherwise it appears to be a form and a fee.
They should have shoved him in the ‘Muzzo Celebrity’ exclusion section.
The IRGC is constantly seeking volunteers for the Syrian expeditionary forces.
A dick head royal is far more easy to deal with than the corrupt socialist republic of Aussiestan our elites would give us .
They won’t even stick to this constitution, .
Can you see them all sitting down like the founding fathers of the states talking about decentralising power, putting in checks and balances and divulging as much power to the people as possible?
FMD.
We’d be screwed faster then a football groupie.
Possibly because he either:
1. Has not completed his Iranian national military service; or
2. Is trying to hang on to landed property in Iran that he owns, or might inherit.
Which would explain his fear of being excluded from the US.
If he is, in actuality, a dual citizen of Australia and Iran he is disqualified from sitting in parliament.
Will the media chase this?
He’d better not sit next to the Scrote, lest they look like a giant set of genitalia.
Egg, those celebrities would be Supermax inmates.
What a load of rubbish! The head of state in Australia is the GG. The Queen/King of GB is immaterial to the Australian situation as the Queen herself has acknowledged.
“The executive power of the Commonwealth is vested in the Queen and is exercisable by the Governor‑General as the Queen’s representative, and extends to the execution and maintenance of this Constitution, and of the laws of the Commonwealth.”
Constitution of Australia, Sect. 61.
F! the media. Where and how do you get a writ to force the sod out of parliament.
After ‘pussy hats’ one wonders if his own headwear is a sign of cunning pro-feminist support.
Where and how do you get a writ to force the sod out of parliament.
I’m contacting my local member.
Dastyari needs to be put under scrutiny.
Gee, I wonder where these “online” donations came from.
Funniest photo of the day:
https://twitter.com/NYCMayorsOffice/status/825478697306173443/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Roger:
Get with the times man. The Queen herself has said that she defers to the GG in ALL decisions regarding Australia. The Section is historical non-sense in the modern interpretation of the constitution. If push came to shove, the Queen would divest her power over Australia by decree, seeding her powers to the GG and making that section of the constitution moot.
Also note that the text of the constitution above says power is invested with the Queen NOT the King. It does not say the CROWN.
Stimpson J. Cat
Reeeee!!! girl is pretty good, Im for of the “normies off my…” meme.
Written letters to the Prime Ministers office, and the G G, and speaker of the house etc.
If they don’t do something, once they have been informed by writing, they too could be seen as facilitating his crime, and also maybe liable.
I like it!
SBS2 has, in its infinite wisdom, scheduled a sci fi fantasy fillum at 12 noon opposite ABC midday news. At last something less fake than ABC News! Yay!
The fillum is the cult classic Krull.
Federal elections were held in Australia on 13 December 1975.
Australian people decided who runs Australia.
The Past Six Presidents Have All Used The Executive Power To Block Certain Classes Of Immigrants
http://dailycaller.com/2016/06/16/the-past-six-presidents-have-all-used-executive-power-to-block-certain-classes-of-immigrants/
ABC’s World Today View:
“I’ve sold all my furniture and filled out all the forms for refugee status.”
and another:
“My son needs medical treatment.”
Vox Pops selected on the ABC’s usual basis.
Bruce, can you give us a rundown on the current weather patterns. There’s a huge monsoon (the wet) in the north and a lot of hot humid air coming down our way in Sydney. But is this unusual?
They tried
Delete my last
Please note that the “Queen” directly referred to in the Constitution is Queen Victoria, not the current incumbent. Also “heirs and successors” includes blokes.
More from The World Today:
It’s all Islamophobia and xenophobia. People from those countries haven’t killed anyone in the US.
Everyone, but everyone, in America is very, very upset.
Labor here calls on Turnbull to say if he supports the measures.
The politically incorrect T.S. Eliot:
“The population should be homogeneous; where two or more cultures exist in the same place they are likely either to be fiercely self-conscious or both to become adulterate. What is still more important is unity of religious background, and reasons of race and religion combine to make any large number of free-thinking J e w s undesirable.”
After Strange Gods: A Primer of Modern Heresy [1934]
Culture derives from cult.
What, then, does the modern heresy of “multiculturalism” signify but our loss of faith in our own cult and our subsequent disconnection from the culture that derived from it.
PS
Don’t allow allegations of anti-S e m i t i s m to distract you from Eliot’s main point. It was “free thinking J e w s”, not J e w s as a race, Eliot was speaking about here (the book was a series of lectured delivered at the University of Virginia in 1933).
Come to think of it, the nation of I s r a e l may be one of the best modern illustrations of what he was advocating. Eastern European nations re-discovering their nationhood after Soviet domination and now resisting Merkel’s mass Islamic migration would be another.
Is anyone able to check to see if any of our political class has dual citizenship?
This may be just another can of worms just waiting to be opened.
Bishop: “our consular staffs are working closely with the Americans.”
(now that we have their phone numbers)
Regarding NSW Govt cabinet reshuffle.
Responsibility for Counter Terrorism removed from the Police Ministers portfolio to the Corrective Services Minister.
Simply does not make sense. Just confuses chain of command. So for instance in a Lindt Cafe siege situation will both Ministers be involved or only once proclaimed as a CT incident which police often reluctant to say at the time.
What the hell … ? There are no blondes in the Miss Universe final thirteen … 😯
Jessie – I’m not happy with Mr Kaepernick. I’ve been a follower of the 49ers since the time Don Lane introduced NFL to Aussies. I had been a fan of his and said nice things about him on this blog. But no longer. He’s a dickhead.
If you take a statistical sample n=1 of NFL watchers, ie me, you can get a feeling of why the NFL ratings have faceplanted this year big time. Sport and politics do not mix.
And now Mundine has picked up on this dumb stuff. Sheesh.
Nah – she was soiled goods. For the Donald – just another pussy to be grabbed, notch on the bedpost, etc.
If Sino Sam paid $20,000 to hand in his Iranian passport was no doubt so he didn’t have the Fatwa on his head. Probably Taqiyya anyway.
The French, fresh from the glorious reign of leftist Hollande, ( The least popular president since the war, with a satisfaction rating of 4%, Hollande conceded last month that he couldn’t run for re-election). have decided he wasnt fucktarded enough so they need to go the full brain stem and elect a mongoloid even further left as their candidate.
Benoît Hamon, the staunchly leftwing rebel outsider who wants to introduce a universal basic income, legalise cannabis and tax robots has been chosen as the French Socialist party’s presidential candidate.
Hamon secured a clear win of more than 58% over the centrist former prime minister Manuel Valls on around 42%, according to the first partial results. It was a victory for the party’s leftwing rebels against the pro-market, centre-left policies of François Hollande – a damning verdict by voters against what many on the left consider as the failed presidency of an unpopular leader.
The primary race had been a bitter and divisive fight between two warring factions of the Socialist party: the staunch left wing versus the the pro-business, Socialist party of government that aspired to New Labour-style politics.
Speaking to supporters, Hamon said the French Socialist party could “hold its head high” again, telling his supporters he represented a left that was “turned towards the future” and that “wanted to win”.
The left think people are stupid and bully them about their good sense 24/7/365, then wonder why their stupid PC polling is inaccurate and why they have become unelectable.
The left are the stupidest people ever born.
Hamon wants to reduce the working week from 35 to 32 hours, levy a tax on robots and provide a monthly universal basic income for 18 to 25-year-olds that will then be extended to all French people. His claims a universal basic income would offset dwindling work opportunities in an age of automation. It would entail paying everyone, irrespective of income, a monthly stipend that would eventually reach €750 (£640). He has accused politicians on the right and left of twisting French secularism to target French Muslims.
Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Ashton was reported yesterday denying youth crime was out of control in Melbourne, saying police made 18000 more arrests in 2016 than in 2015.
Hello, Commissioner Ashton: Isn’t that figure evidence that crime is spiralling out of control in Victoria?
If crime were under control there would actually be fewer arrests because fewer criminal offences would be being committed and the community would be safer.
Ashton is a walking, talking illustration of the failure of modern policing.
I did this back in 1990 by writing to them, posing as a journalist student, doing an article on “multicultural Australia”. I uncovered six before the pennies dropped somewhere, and the pollies stopped answering.
That’s where the problem starts. You can sue them for “100 pounds a day” in “any court of competent jurisdiction”. However, getting any lower court to agree it was “a court of competent jurisdiction”, in this matter at least, proved to be a bridge too far.
I eventually ran out of spare funds to pursue it, and dropped the matter.
Facebook virtue signalling is bad enough, but there is a stream of Linkedin contacts exposing their gullibility in believing the press about DJT.
At least I know who not to hire.
The ummah is committed to civil liberties. Everyone knows this.
Yes, in the past, police commissioners would use the increasing crime rate as an argument to increase the force. His argument would lead to a reduction in the force.
BrettW
Amazingly, the State reporter on 9News last night came right out and said that the Counter Terrorism Ministry is simply a made-up bonus prize for some factional hack.
I am assuming that this is essentially the Ministry for Bollards and that shooting hostages will remain the responsibility of NSWPol ?
The lead-in to the 9News story on Glad’s cabinet suggested that ‘Faceless Men’ had made all the decisions, but the report didn’t go on to ‘Faceless Men’. Besides – Michael Photios and Nick Campbell have well publicised faces and essentially control the NSW ‘Liberal’ Party.
Thanks to Des and Johanna for that info. Really enjoy your Canberra anecdotes.
Remember when Labor and the Greens protested about ‘American influence in our politics’ when Howard had a close relationship with G W Bush?
Where’s the left’s outrage over Islamic nations banning entry to people with Israel passports or Israeli visa stamps in their passports?
And when Gough Whitlam attempted to involve the Queen, the Palace wrote back to say that the dismissal was a matter for the Governor General to deal with.
Where’s the left’s outrage over Islamic nations banning entry to people with Israel passports or Israeli visa stamps in their passports?
Where was the Left’s outrage when Obama signed the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act in 2015?
On the plus side they think they’ve found a bit in the US Constitution they like.