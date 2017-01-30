Liberty Quote
The circus in Copenhagen and “climategate” fed scepticism.— Julia Gillard
-
-
Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
I gather Donald Trump isn’t short of a quid. I’d offer the use of my private jet, and a limousine to take them to the airport.
MV, we don’t need anything remotely resembling conventional military hardware.
We have whole army groups of Social Justice Warriors at the ready.
http://www.tvanouvelles.ca/2017/01/30/qui-sont-les-suspects-derriere-la-fusillade-a-quebec
“One of the two men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in a Quebec mosque would be of Quebec origin and the other would be of Arab origin, according to information obtained by Félix Séguin from our Investigative Office.”
I’d offer to fire them out of a cannon across the northern border.
Trebuchet not an option?
memoryvault
#2279356, posted on January 30, 2017 at 4:58 pm
On another note, I see the first of our new destroyers was released for sea trials today.
In years to come this will look like a glorious success compared to the forthcoming submarine fuckup.
True, Rabz. But how fast can they swim?
Four girls taken to hospital after a tree branch in the school playground falls on them.
No prizes for guessing what sort of tree it is.
Given all the hysteria about school safety from bullying, transphobia and other phantom problems, it seems odd that actual dangers like eucalypts in the school grounds continue to be ignored because native trees are good, OK. Oh, and they get checked from time to time by arborists, who apparently have second sight about these random branch drop thingies, except when they don’t.
FMD. There are literally thousands of alternative species available which do not have the nickname “widowmaker.”
Yeah but the cleaning costs!
Better to outsource to the airlines and buy them a first class ticket to anywhere in the world. Then cancel their citizenship.
Calli, part of what I need to write about the concept of the Holy Grail concerns the appeal or otherwise of the Christian concept of the Trinity. I find Julian of Norwich (a Medieval female anchorite) encompasses the Trinity into her mystical experiences, far more than do some other Gnostics. Her way of putting it shows the depth of her vision:
I have bolded the part where I think you have said something similar here fairly recently, a similar certainty. She also speaks of God the Mother as well as the Father. I certainly like the idea of all being well, as a received wisdom. Somewhat better than The Lefty Philosopher’s Buddhist idea of all being nothingness.
Small tip for those who want to extend their mattresses life. Get an el cheapo quilt from Kmart for ten bucks. Put it on mattress then put the fitted sheet over it.
I have a couple of them and it’s like the mattress is new again. Best $20 that I’ve spent on bedding. And if it gets worn and grotty, throw it away and get another.
Don’t bother Zulu, Whoopi doesn’t need your ill-gotten gains!
Rather than being fired , blowing then from a gun works better for me https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blowing_from_a_gun
Yep. The shooters are almost certainly Muslims. I bet the next Leftist campaign will be to abolish habeus corpus so that Muslim perps never have to be named. Of course it will also deny them justice, but the Left are more concerned about hiding Muslim atrocities using any means possible.
Get an el cheapo quilt from Kmart for ten bucks.
Another good, comfortable option is a foam ‘eggshell’ underlay, under $40.00 for a queen-size at Kmart.
Reuters:
A Canadian federal Liberal legislator, Greg Fergus, tweeted: “This is an act of terrorism — the result of years of sermonizing Muslims. Words matter and hateful speeches have consequences!”
What does that mean.
Confirmed on news conference just now
http://montreal.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=68596&playlistId=1.3262498&binId=1.1332485&playlistPageNum=1
We have a foam ‘eggshell’.
I discovered the beauty of this underlay on a holiday at the Sunshine Coast.
Feds : “Here sign these Mr Ahcmed.”
Achmed : “I am not signing any confession.”
Feds : “Oh, they’re not confessions. The first one is a deed poll form, and the blue one in triplicate is a citizenship application which you completed last Thursday, Mr Achmed … or should I say Mr MacDougald.”
MSM : “Reports from sources close to the investigation confirm that the shooter was Canadian citizen, Hamish MacDougald.”
All Jizzera, doesn’t say so directly, though creates its own ‘fact’:
Guess who the victims are ?
This is why I love the Cat: razor-sharp political comment, economic analysis and cutting edge homemaking tips.
Modesty prevents me from contributing to the argument on the relative strength of mattresses.
Mr MacDougald
haha ha
Are we ready to talk about thermomix again?
Well, I like this place when the comedians come out to play …..
The White House announced this afternoon that they had acknowledged that a number of high profile US citizens were concerned about several of Mr Trump’s policies, to the point where they had threatened to leave the US.
Mr Trump agreed to address their concerns by placing a several one-way turnstiles in the border wall at convenient points along the Californian section of the wall.
Stream I linked earlier is now in English for those not fluent in French
Why doesn’t the vid play?
Took about 30 sec to buffer
Remember the last time Leftists grouped a whole lot of people under ‘race’ back in the 1940’s?
Is this Leigh Lowe the Witty Wonder of the blog?
Confirmed on news conference just now
He just said defend our open society and have my condololoences.
What the f*ck is this ethnic f*cking saying?
Well well well! It was a MUSLIM after all. We win again. This fully justifies all of our views on immigration, permanently.
Maybe the Quebec shootings was a Sunny/Shite thing ,goe on a lot with these homicidal invders .as I always say ,No muslims No muslim terrorism . Start a family and cultural reunion for them bsck where they belong re populate the shitheap countries .
Game, set, match. All open borders supporters must surrender at once.
Fisky, not to spoil your joy but I cannot see anywhere that it was muslim on muslim violence.
If they are refugees Trump becomes…what is higher than God?
Anyone?
Nah, Fisky, you’ve got it all wrong.
It would never have happened if they had just paid a $50,000 entrance fee.
sarc/
Have you noticed that leftists are more concerned about McDonald’s opening restaurants than mosques springing up everywhere?
They are very strange people.
Oops!
That could be an interesting discussion.
The shooters are being taken to a safe house with the Canberra car bomber.
Dunno about that, Delta, my DIL has one and rarely uses it.
However, I am getting a cryovac machine and a big meat saw – also ordered sausage casings, (natural, natch) enough to do 150 kg worth of sausages. I must admit I am a just a little bit excited. I already have a meat slicer and a mincer/sausage maker – and absolutely zero interest in baking cakes and so forth. Strange I know, but the world of cooks is a broad church.
News.com.au still trying to imply it was Islamophobes.
Whether the shooters are muslim or not, I’ll think I’ll just wait to get the proper story from the MSM.
Bbhhhhhaaaaaaahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahhhahahahaah ……cough….splutter, sniff………aaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhha
Jesse,
I have spent an age trying to find those reports where our Marcia shows her true colours, but no luck. Can you point more directly?
Cheers
Translation: Achmed number #3 was born in Quebec.
Coz I’m struggling with your average pair of Achmeds being so matey with a white francophone named Pierre Tremblay that all three of them pop down to the mosque together for some serious shooting.
Dear MSM,
Re Islamaphobia, you misunderstand many of us. We do not fear it. Please consult your dictionary and use another word.
According to The Oz, Sydney has recorded a record number of HOT nights, where the temperature remained above a sweltering 24C. Just wait for it, Monday February 29, will be the hottest of hottest ever Leap Days on record.
With what is going on this very minute in the world , the PM of Canada would be screaming it from the roof tops by now, if they were non muslim white guys.
BOM forecasted 34deg C for Melbourneistan today. it’s barely hit 25deg C.
Freezing cold and raining in Perth.
The coldest summer in living memory.
This was undoubtedly a Muslim terrorist attack on a Muslim target. Otherwise the names would have already been released.
Ooops going back in time, regressive that I am. Should be Saturday February 29, 2020 which is destined to fry us all.
ABC early news:
“Five people are reportedly dead in a shooting in a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. We cross now to our chief foreign correspondent Phillip Williams in Canberra.”
LOL.
Please remember for future reference that the Canadian boy child PM was quick to label the Montreal shooting as a “terrorist attack on muslims”.
There is your proof.
Because you can’t see that it wasn’t.
Before all the flowers are cleaned away from the melbournibad CBD, their lord mayor, the doyenne of filth himself, is reported to be excited about the chances of a huge mega-mosque to built with wahhabi funding in the bloodstained central city.
The more wahhabi war rooms they build, the stronger yarragrad is.
The number of dead is now six.
He doesn’t win the internet everyday, but he rarely walks away without an honourable mention.
I am getting a cryovac machine and a big meat saw
LOL, Helen. I once thought about buying a cryovac machine to preserve my strands of parsley and rosemary and any stray leftover that seemed worthy of preservation.
Your post shows how ridiculous these fleeting fancies truly are – and how aggressive the marketing – that us city gals * think we need these things when we can wander off to the shops on a daily basis.
*City gals includes anyone within cooee of a supermarket, no matter how far from a city we actually live.
Genuine country gals definitely need cryovac!
Well the left do like to point out that Muslims kill Muslims more than other groups. The left should welcome Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries – it’s vital for US Muslims’ security!
CNN –
Curious.
Just in case you thought the world was sane, I can persuade you otherwise:
Student Forced to Urinate in a Bucket Wins $1.25 Million Lawsuit
Medical expenses for peeing in a bucket?
Ah, so she attempted suicide because she had to take a leak in a bucket in a closet? And now Uncle Sam has to pay for her medical expenses?
And she has PTSD…
Sigh.
It’s actually rather humid and a long way from freezing cold. You are such an old nanna, IT.
But yes, it’s definitely the mildest summer we’ve had in a while. I’m enjoying it.
One person has been arrested, the department said. A previous statement indicated that two arrests had been made. It’s not clear what caused the discrepancy.
Curious.
The press make errors.
The reporting of this event has so far had one shooter entering the mosque three times after leaving to re-load, two shooters and three shooters.
Melbourne’s future. Let’s celebrate diversity.
It’s all that and more!
Hasn’t anyone noticed the latest dribblings from Di Natale, issued from the mushroom farm down in Green fairy-land. Tear up the Aust-US Alliance, to teach Trump a very severe lesson. With the Greens, the message however is much more sinister than anything to do with Trump.
Susan Carland on The Drum complaining that the US takes more Christian refugees than Muslim ones.
In fact the whole panel is apoplectic with rage.
A quick Malotto update:
26-Jan-17 Notafan
Thank you for playing. This week’s remaining contestants:
1-Feb-17 Econocrat
3-Feb-17 P
4-Feb-17 Cold-Hands
Monkey.In the Worlds before Monkey,
Primal chaos reigned, Heaven sought order.
But the Phoenix can fly only when its feathers are grown.
The four worlds formed again and yet again,
As endless aeons wheeled and passed.
Time and the pure essences of Heaven,
The moistures of the Earth,
And the powers of the Sun and the Moon
All worked upon a certain rock – old as Creation,
And it magically became fertile.
That first egg was named Thought,
Tathagata Buddha, the Father Buddha,
Said, ‘With our thoughts we make the world.’
Elemantal forces caused the egg to hatch,
from it then came a stone Monkey.
The nature of Monkey was irrepressable!
And a mere 227 days to Potential Greatness.™
Now that Trump is in office, surely Malcolm Turnbull will throw off his champagne-socialist chrysalis and emerge a fully-fledged fiscal conservative, who can both navigate a rapidly-changing global political order while reducing company tax, income tax and abolishing the minimum wage to put Australia back on the economic map?
Any comments, Doomlord?
Great. Now guess what song I’ll have playing in my head ALL. FREAKING. AFTERNOON.
Sad they’re upset, but it’s one of the pillars to make America great again, which should lift their spirits.
Freezing cold and raining in Perth.
Too much moisturising makes your skin extra sensitive my delicate flower.
‘…the whole panel is apoplectic with rage. Excellent news Roger. Trump has kicked another hornet’s nest.
Well the left do like to point out that Muslims kill Muslims more than other groups. The left should welcome Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries – it’s vital for US Muslims’ security!
+1
Great. Now guess what song I’ll have playing in my head ALL. FREAKING. AFTERNOON.
I have the soundtrack from Japan.
Because I can.
Is an option for a defense deterrent for AU.
We just need one big enough to throw Ayers Rock for a distance of 2 or 3000 kms.
Can someone confirm if the Montreal attack was by muzzos? Really?
No one can as yet confirm or deny it, JC.
Can someone confirm if the Montreal attack was by muzzos?
What we have so far from a French Canadian reporter:
“Un des deux hommes arrêtés dans le cadre de l’attentat terroriste survenu dans une mosquée de Québec serait d’origine québécoise et l’autre serait d’origine arabe, selon les informations obtenues par Félix Séguin de notre Bureau d’enquête.”
Two suspects, one of Quebecois origin, one of Arab origin.
Can someone confirm if the Montreal attack was by muzzos? Really?
What if it’s a white Muslim.
What does that mean?
I can’t hate someone who’s white even if they are a Muslim..
It just feels….wrong.