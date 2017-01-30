Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

583 Responses to Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2279387, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    LOL. Al Sharptonin and Whoopi “Rape Rape” Goldberg – and I’m presuming zero of them have actually left the US.

    I gather Donald Trump isn’t short of a quid. I’d offer the use of my private jet, and a limousine to take them to the airport.

  2. Rabz
    #2279388, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    MV, we don’t need anything remotely resembling conventional military hardware.

    We have whole army groups of Social Justice Warriors at the ready.

  3. slackster
    #2279389, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    http://www.tvanouvelles.ca/2017/01/30/qui-sont-les-suspects-derriere-la-fusillade-a-quebec

    “One of the two men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in a Quebec mosque would be of Quebec origin and the other would be of Arab origin, according to information obtained by Félix Séguin from our Investigative Office.”

  4. Rabz
    #2279391, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I’d offer the use of my private jet, and a limousine to take them to the airport.

    I’d offer to fire them out of a cannon across the northern border.

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2279394, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I’d offer to fire them out of a cannon across the northern border.

    Trebuchet not an option?

  6. Harlequin Decline
    #2279395, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    memoryvault
    #2279356, posted on January 30, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    On another note, I see the first of our new destroyers was released for sea trials today.

    In years to come this will look like a glorious success compared to the forthcoming submarine fuckup.

  7. memoryvault
    #2279396, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    We have whole army groups of Social Justice Warriors at the ready.

    True, Rabz. But how fast can they swim?

  8. johanna
    #2279397, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Four girls taken to hospital after a tree branch in the school playground falls on them.

    No prizes for guessing what sort of tree it is.

    Given all the hysteria about school safety from bullying, transphobia and other phantom problems, it seems odd that actual dangers like eucalypts in the school grounds continue to be ignored because native trees are good, OK. Oh, and they get checked from time to time by arborists, who apparently have second sight about these random branch drop thingies, except when they don’t.

    FMD. There are literally thousands of alternative species available which do not have the nickname “widowmaker.”

  9. Cannibal
    #2279398, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I gather Donald Trump isn’t short of a quid. I’d offer the use of my private jet, and a limousine to take them to the airport.

    Yeah but the cleaning costs!
    Better to outsource to the airlines and buy them a first class ticket to anywhere in the world. Then cancel their citizenship.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2279399, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Calli, part of what I need to write about the concept of the Holy Grail concerns the appeal or otherwise of the Christian concept of the Trinity. I find Julian of Norwich (a Medieval female anchorite) encompasses the Trinity into her mystical experiences, far more than do some other Gnostics. Her way of putting it shows the depth of her vision:

    As so our good Lord answered to all the questions and doubts which I could raise, saying most comfortingly in this fashion: I will make all things well, I shall make all things well, I may make all things well, and I can make all things well; and you will see that yourself, that all things will be well. When he says that he ‘may”, I understand this to apply to the Father; and when he says that he “can”, I understand this for the Son, and when he says “I will”, I understand this for the Holy Spirit, and when he says “I shall”, I understand this for the unity of the blessed Trinity, three persons in one truth; and when he says “You will see yourself”, I understand this for the union of all men who will be saved in the blessed Trinity. And in these five words God wishes to be enclosed in rest and in peace.

    … And you will see yourself that every kind of thing will be well. I understand this in two ways: one is that I am well content that I do not know it; and the other is that I am glad and joyful because I shall know it. It is God’s will that we should know in general that all will be well, but it is not God’s will that we should know it now except as it applies to us for the present, and that is the teaching of Holy Church.

    … All of this which I have now said and more which I shall presently say is solace against sin; for when I first saw that God does everything which is done, I did not see sin, and then I saw that all is well. But when God did show me sin, it was then that he said: All will be well.

    I have bolded the part where I think you have said something similar here fairly recently, a similar certainty. She also speaks of God the Mother as well as the Father. I certainly like the idea of all being well, as a received wisdom. Somewhat better than The Lefty Philosopher’s Buddhist idea of all being nothingness.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2279400, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Small tip for those who want to extend their mattresses life. Get an el cheapo quilt from Kmart for ten bucks. Put it on mattress then put the fitted sheet over it.

    I have a couple of them and it’s like the mattress is new again. Best $20 that I’ve spent on bedding. And if it gets worn and grotty, throw it away and get another.

  12. Mater
    #2279401, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I’d offer the use of my private jet, and a limousine to take them to the airport.

    Don’t bother Zulu, Whoopi doesn’t need your ill-gotten gains!

    “Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go,” she added.

  13. Diogenes
    #2279403, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Trebuchet not an option?

    Rather than being fired , blowing then from a gun works better for me https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blowing_from_a_gun

  14. Fisky
    #2279404, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Justin Raimondo
    [email protected]

    4) Yet there is that bothersome “Allahu Akbar” that keeps showing up in news accounts. And why no release of the names? Coulter’s law?

    Yep. The shooters are almost certainly Muslims. I bet the next Leftist campaign will be to abolish habeus corpus so that Muslim perps never have to be named. Of course it will also deny them justice, but the Left are more concerned about hiding Muslim atrocities using any means possible.

  15. Delta A
    #2279408, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Get an el cheapo quilt from Kmart for ten bucks.

    Another good, comfortable option is a foam ‘eggshell’ underlay, under $40.00 for a queen-size at Kmart.

  16. Drink Up Socrates
    #2279409, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Reuters:
    A Canadian federal Liberal legislator, Greg Fergus, tweeted: “This is an act of terrorism — the result of years of sermonizing Muslims. Words matter and hateful speeches have consequences!”
    What does that mean.

  18. B Shaw
    #2279412, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    We have a foam ‘eggshell’.
    I discovered the beauty of this underlay on a holiday at the Sunshine Coast.

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #2279413, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Yep. The shooters are almost certainly Muslims. I bet the next Leftist campaign will be to abolish habeus corpus so that Muslim perps never have to be named. Of course it will also deny them justice, but the Left are more concerned about hiding Muslim atrocities using any means possible.

    Feds : “Here sign these Mr Ahcmed.”
    Achmed : “I am not signing any confession.”
    Feds : “Oh, they’re not confessions. The first one is a deed poll form, and the blue one in triplicate is a citizenship application which you completed last Thursday, Mr Achmed … or should I say Mr MacDougald.”
    MSM : “Reports from sources close to the investigation confirm that the shooter was Canadian citizen, Hamish MacDougald.”

  20. Nic
    #2279414, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    All Jizzera, doesn’t say so directly, though creates its own ‘fact’:

    The mosque was previously targeted in an Islamophobic attack, however. In June 2016 during Ramadan, a pig’s head was left on the mosque’s doorstep along with a note that said “bon appetit”. Pork is forbdden in Islam.
    Greg Fergus, an MP in Quebec, described on Twitter the attack as “a terrorist act – the result of years of demonizing Muslims”.
    The attack comes amid widespread protests across the US in defiance of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that bans immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    Guess who the victims are ?

  21. Delta A
    #2279415, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    This is why I love the Cat: razor-sharp political comment, economic analysis and cutting edge homemaking tips.

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #2279416, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Modesty prevents me from contributing to the argument on the relative strength of mattresses.

  24. Delta A
    #2279418, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Are we ready to talk about thermomix again?

  25. B Shaw
    #2279419, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Well, I like this place when the comedians come out to play …..

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #2279420, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Mater

    #2279373, posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    16 Celebrities Who Will Leave the U.S. if Trump Wins

    The White House announced this afternoon that they had acknowledged that a number of high profile US citizens were concerned about several of Mr Trump’s policies, to the point where they had threatened to leave the US.
    Mr Trump agreed to address their concerns by placing a several one-way turnstiles in the border wall at convenient points along the Californian section of the wall.

  27. slackster
    #2279421, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Stream I linked earlier is now in English for those not fluent in French

  28. Gab
    #2279422, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    The shooters are almost certainly Muslims.

    Confirmed on news conference just now

    http://montreal.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=68596&playlistId=1.3262498&binId=1.1332485&playlistPageNum=1

    Why doesn’t the vid play?

  29. slackster
    #2279423, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Why doesn’t the vid play?

    Took about 30 sec to buffer

  30. Baldrick
    #2279425, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2279195, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    As more details come to hand, white terrorism appears to be the cause of this disaster. It seems white people can’t help themselves. Hatred is part of their nature.

    Remember the last time Leftists grouped a whole lot of people under ‘race’ back in the 1940’s?

  31. B Shaw
    #2279426, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Is this Leigh Lowe the Witty Wonder of the blog?

  32. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2279427, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Confirmed on news conference just now

    He just said defend our open society and have my condololoences.
    What the f*ck is this ethnic f*cking saying?

  33. Fisky
    #2279428, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Well well well! It was a MUSLIM after all. We win again. This fully justifies all of our views on immigration, permanently.

  34. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2279429, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Maybe the Quebec shootings was a Sunny/Shite thing ,goe on a lot with these homicidal invders .as I always say ,No muslims No muslim terrorism . Start a family and cultural reunion for them bsck where they belong re populate the shitheap countries .

  35. Fisky
    #2279430, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Game, set, match. All open borders supporters must surrender at once.

  36. Gab
    #2279431, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Fisky, not to spoil your joy but I cannot see anywhere that it was muslim on muslim violence.

  37. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2279432, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    If they are refugees Trump becomes…what is higher than God?
    Anyone?

  38. memoryvault
    #2279433, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Game, set, match. All open borders supporters must surrender at once.

    Nah, Fisky, you’ve got it all wrong.
    It would never have happened if they had just paid a $50,000 entrance fee.

    sarc/

  39. Infidel Tiger
    #2279435, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Have you noticed that leftists are more concerned about McDonald’s opening restaurants than mosques springing up everywhere?

    They are very strange people.

  40. Mater
    #2279436, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    “The Prime Minister is looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada’s immigration and refugee policy with the President when they next speak,” spokeswoman for Trudeau, Kate Purchase said.

    Oops!

    The shooters are almost certainly Muslims.
    Confirmed on news conference just now

    That could be an interesting discussion.

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #2279437, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    The shooters are being taken to a safe house with the Canberra car bomber.

  42. Helen
    #2279438, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Are we ready to talk about thermomix again?

    Dunno about that, Delta, my DIL has one and rarely uses it.

    However, I am getting a cryovac machine and a big meat saw – also ordered sausage casings, (natural, natch) enough to do 150 kg worth of sausages. I must admit I am a just a little bit excited. I already have a meat slicer and a mincer/sausage maker – and absolutely zero interest in baking cakes and so forth. Strange I know, but the world of cooks is a broad church.

  43. Louis
    #2279440, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    News.com.au still trying to imply it was Islamophobes.

  44. struth
    #2279441, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Whether the shooters are muslim or not, I’ll think I’ll just wait to get the proper story from the MSM.

    Bbhhhhhaaaaaaahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahhhahahahaah ……cough….splutter, sniff………aaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhha

  45. Helen
    #2279442, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Jesse,

    I have spent an age trying to find those reports where our Marcia shows her true colours, but no luck. Can you point more directly?

    Cheers

  46. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2279443, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    “One of the two men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in a Quebec mosque would be of Quebec origin and the other would be of Arab origin, according to information obtained by Félix Séguin from our Investigative Office.”

    Translation: Achmed number #3 was born in Quebec.

    Coz I’m struggling with your average pair of Achmeds being so matey with a white francophone named Pierre Tremblay that all three of them pop down to the mosque together for some serious shooting.

  47. Riccardo Bosi
    #2279444, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Dear MSM,

    Re Islamaphobia, you misunderstand many of us. We do not fear it. Please consult your dictionary and use another word.

  48. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2279445, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    According to The Oz, Sydney has recorded a record number of HOT nights, where the temperature remained above a sweltering 24C. Just wait for it, Monday February 29, will be the hottest of hottest ever Leap Days on record.

  49. struth
    #2279446, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    With what is going on this very minute in the world , the PM of Canada would be screaming it from the roof tops by now, if they were non muslim white guys.

  50. Gab
    #2279447, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    BOM forecasted 34deg C for Melbourneistan today. it’s barely hit 25deg C.

  51. Infidel Tiger
    #2279448, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    According to The Oz, Sydney has recorded a record number of HOT nights, where the temperature remained above a sweltering 24C. Just wait for it, Monday February 29, will be the hottest of hottest ever Leap Days on record.

    Freezing cold and raining in Perth.

    The coldest summer in living memory.

  52. Fisky
    #2279449, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Fisky, not to spoil your joy but I cannot see anywhere that it was muslim on muslim violence.

    This was undoubtedly a Muslim terrorist attack on a Muslim target. Otherwise the names would have already been released.

  53. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2279450, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Ooops going back in time, regressive that I am. Should be Saturday February 29, 2020 which is destined to fry us all.

  54. Roger
    #2279451, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    ABC early news:

    “Five people are reportedly dead in a shooting in a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. We cross now to our chief foreign correspondent Phillip Williams in Canberra.”

    LOL.

  55. Gab
    #2279452, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Please remember for future reference that the Canadian boy child PM was quick to label the Montreal shooting as a “terrorist attack on muslims”.

  56. struth
    #2279453, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Fisky, not to spoil your joy but I cannot see anywhere that it was muslim on muslim violence.

    There is your proof.
    Because you can’t see that it wasn’t.

  57. john constantine
    #2279455, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Before all the flowers are cleaned away from the melbournibad CBD, their lord mayor, the doyenne of filth himself, is reported to be excited about the chances of a huge mega-mosque to built with wahhabi funding in the bloodstained central city.

    The more wahhabi war rooms they build, the stronger yarragrad is.

  58. calli
    #2279456, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    The number of dead is now six.

  59. Mater
    #2279457, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Is this Leigh Lowe the Witty Wonder of the blog?

    He doesn’t win the internet everyday, but he rarely walks away without an honourable mention.

  60. Delta A
    #2279458, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I am getting a cryovac machine and a big meat saw

    LOL, Helen. I once thought about buying a cryovac machine to preserve my strands of parsley and rosemary and any stray leftover that seemed worthy of preservation.

    Your post shows how ridiculous these fleeting fancies truly are – and how aggressive the marketing – that us city gals * think we need these things when we can wander off to the shops on a daily basis.

    *City gals includes anyone within cooee of a supermarket, no matter how far from a city we actually live.

    Genuine country gals definitely need cryovac!

  61. Andreas
    #2279459, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Well the left do like to point out that Muslims kill Muslims more than other groups. The left should welcome Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries – it’s vital for US Muslims’ security!

  62. calli
    #2279460, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    CNN –

    One person has been arrested, the department said. A previous statement indicated that two arrests had been made. It’s not clear what caused the discrepancy.

    Curious.

  63. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2279461, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Just in case you thought the world was sane, I can persuade you otherwise:

    Student Forced to Urinate in a Bucket Wins $1.25 Million Lawsuit

    A Superior Court jury sided with the former Patrick Henry High School student who sued the district in 2012 and ordered the San Diego Unified School District to pay more than $1.25 million in damages plus $41,000 to cover past and present medical expenses, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

    Medical expenses for peeing in a bucket?

    The student filed the lawsuit after the teacher denied her request to go to the bathroom during a 25-minute advisory class and directed her to a supply closet where she urinated privately in a bucket.

    The girl said the incident prompted gossip, lewd text messages, depression, and a suicide attempt, KSWB reported.

    Ah, so she attempted suicide because she had to take a leak in a bucket in a closet? And now Uncle Sam has to pay for her medical expenses?

    She has a job and still attends therapy due to the post-traumatic stress of the incident, Watkins said.

    And she has PTSD…

    Sigh.

  64. Philippa Martyr
    #2279462, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Freezing cold and raining in Perth.

    The coldest summer in living memory.

    It’s actually rather humid and a long way from freezing cold. You are such an old nanna, IT.

    But yes, it’s definitely the mildest summer we’ve had in a while. I’m enjoying it.

  65. Roger
    #2279463, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    One person has been arrested, the department said. A previous statement indicated that two arrests had been made. It’s not clear what caused the discrepancy.

    Curious.

    The press make errors.

    The reporting of this event has so far had one shooter entering the mosque three times after leaving to re-load, two shooters and three shooters.

  66. Gab
    #2279464, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Before all the flowers are cleaned away from the melbournibad CBD, their lord mayor, the doyenne of filth himself, is reported to be excited about the chances of a huge mega-mosque to built with wahhabi funding in the bloodstained central city

    Melbourne’s future. Let’s celebrate diversity.

  67. Philippa Martyr
    #2279465, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    This is why I love the Cat: razor-sharp political comment, economic analysis and cutting edge homemaking tips.

    It’s all that and more!

  68. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2279466, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Hasn’t anyone noticed the latest dribblings from Di Natale, issued from the mushroom farm down in Green fairy-land. Tear up the Aust-US Alliance, to teach Trump a very severe lesson. With the Greens, the message however is much more sinister than anything to do with Trump.

  69. Roger
    #2279469, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Susan Carland on The Drum complaining that the US takes more Christian refugees than Muslim ones.

    In fact the whole panel is apoplectic with rage.

  70. Philippa Martyr
    #2279470, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    A quick Malotto update:

    26-Jan-17 Notafan

    Thank you for playing. This week’s remaining contestants:

    1-Feb-17 Econocrat
    3-Feb-17 P
    4-Feb-17 Cold-Hands

  71. Jimmy the Boy
    #2279471, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2279432, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm
    If they are refugees Trump becomes…what is higher than God?
    Anyone

    Monkey.In the Worlds before Monkey,
    Primal chaos reigned, Heaven sought order.
    But the Phoenix can fly only when its feathers are grown.
    The four worlds formed again and yet again,
    As endless aeons wheeled and passed.
    Time and the pure essences of Heaven,
    The moistures of the Earth,
    And the powers of the Sun and the Moon
    All worked upon a certain rock – old as Creation,
    And it magically became fertile.
    That first egg was named Thought,
    Tathagata Buddha, the Father Buddha,
    Said, ‘With our thoughts we make the world.’
    Elemantal forces caused the egg to hatch,
    from it then came a stone Monkey.
    The nature of Monkey was irrepressable!

  72. Philippa Martyr
    #2279472, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    And a mere 227 days to Potential Greatness.™

    Now that Trump is in office, surely Malcolm Turnbull will throw off his champagne-socialist chrysalis and emerge a fully-fledged fiscal conservative, who can both navigate a rapidly-changing global political order while reducing company tax, income tax and abolishing the minimum wage to put Australia back on the economic map?

    Any comments, Doomlord?

  73. Philippa Martyr
    #2279473, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    The nature of Monkey was irrepressable!

    Great. Now guess what song I’ll have playing in my head ALL. FREAKING. AFTERNOON.

  74. JC
    #2279474, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Susan Carland on The Drum complaining that the US takes more Christian refugees than Muslim ones.

    In fact the whole panel is apoplectic with rage.

    Sad they’re upset, but it’s one of the pillars to make America great again, which should lift their spirits.

  75. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2279475, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Freezing cold and raining in Perth.

    Too much moisturising makes your skin extra sensitive my delicate flower.

  76. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2279476, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    ‘…the whole panel is apoplectic with rage. Excellent news Roger. Trump has kicked another hornet’s nest.

  77. Siltstone
    #2279477, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Well the left do like to point out that Muslims kill Muslims more than other groups. The left should welcome Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries – it’s vital for US Muslims’ security!

    +1

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2279478, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Great. Now guess what song I’ll have playing in my head ALL. FREAKING. AFTERNOON.

    I have the soundtrack from Japan.
    Because I can.

  79. incoherent rambler
    #2279479, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Trebuchet not an option?

    Is an option for a defense deterrent for AU.
    We just need one big enough to throw Ayers Rock for a distance of 2 or 3000 kms.

  80. JC
    #2279480, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Can someone confirm if the Montreal attack was by muzzos? Really?

  81. Gab
    #2279481, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    No one can as yet confirm or deny it, JC.

  82. Roger
    #2279482, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Can someone confirm if the Montreal attack was by muzzos?

    What we have so far from a French Canadian reporter:

    “Un des deux hommes arrêtés dans le cadre de l’attentat terroriste survenu dans une mosquée de Québec serait d’origine québécoise et l’autre serait d’origine arabe, selon les informations obtenues par Félix Séguin de notre Bureau d’enquête.”

    Two suspects, one of Quebecois origin, one of Arab origin.

  83. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2279483, posted on January 30, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Can someone confirm if the Montreal attack was by muzzos? Really?

    What if it’s a white Muslim.
    What does that mean?
    I can’t hate someone who’s white even if they are a Muslim..
    It just feels….wrong.

