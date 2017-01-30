Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

  1. Mother Lode
    #2279689, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    They got guns and ammo and decided to shoot down the mosque all in a week? Wow!

    That is pretty quick to commit a crime.

    Perhaps they had just been bailed in Victoria.

  2. Gab
    #2279690, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    The D-Notice on the ACL bombing continues.

    It’s beginning to look like the Quebec City shooting will be treated the same.

  3. B Shaw
    #2279691, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Bruce of N, a close look at your gravatar tells me that “my” birds are pied. I hadn’t known.
    The young ones are brownish.
    Will report back when food is taken from my hand.
    I’m sort of confident!

  4. C.L.
    #2279692, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    ABC Online:
    Donald Trump: ‘Racist’ immigration ban must be challenged, tech giant Atlassian says.

    The photo accompanying the story indicates that non-whites are banned at Atlassian.

  5. johanna
    #2279694, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    BoN and other aviaphiles, my birdlove is being severely tested in my newish abode, which is next to an old golf course with lotsa trees, a river and plenty of adjacent bushland.

    The cockies, a 30 or 40 strong flock, wake up at the crack of dawn and wheel around overhead for a couple of hours every morning, shrieking their heads off. Nonstop. Very loud, and not in a good way.

    It’s getting old.

    It does seem to be a summer thing. When I first moved in (early Spring) it wasn’t happening. Hopefully respite is down the track.

    OTOH, I learned today that the honeyeaters who visit the giant Kangaroo Paws also sup on Agapanthus, something I had never seen or even heard of before.

    It’s a toasty 29C here in the Big Q and Canberra just now, after a 39C max. As BoN pointed out, we have a series of blocking highs. My water bill is going to be humongous, even the rose is stressed out and dropping leaves. Roses are usually indestructible.

    Still, in a month’s time we will be edging into autumn, which is the best time in this part of the world.

    While I’m on the subj of local news, most Cats and kittehs are probably unaware of the Great Potato Scallop Drought here. It’s a Thing, and badly affects a lot more Australians than The God Emperor’s latest decree about keeping terrorists out.

    Oh, and loving the Justin Trudeau (aged 12) faceplant about inviting them all in. He is a less masculine version of Angela Merkel.

    Winning! 🙂

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2279696, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Trump shuts down Obama/Clinton Foundation US Lobby in Germany

    Omid Nouripour, Iran-born deputy chair of German-Obama US parliamentary caucus and leading member the exec committee of the Atlantikbrücke (US lobby in Germany), banned from travelling to America –

    If you think it is going to be business as usual in trans-Atlantic relations, you’re dreaming.
    Trump has already said that European NATO members have to pay their way. Theresa May has already given this the nod. Advocates for the status quo will be out on their arse, so I wouldn’t put this down to unintended consequences.
    Oh, and Nouripour is a member of the fucking German Greens FFS … you reckon he is going to bat for Trump, dickhead?

  7. john constantine
    #2279697, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Happy enough to have San Diego Naval Base move to a title like Gitmo or Thule or Diago Garcia military bases in other countries, giving the swampies title to the urban part of Kalifornia as an independant megacity.

  8. Boambee John
    #2279698, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    m0nty,

    Still waiting for you to condemn the crimes of communism.

  9. miltonf
    #2279699, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Oh, and loving the Justin Trudeau (aged 12) faceplant about inviting them all in. He is a less masculine version of Angela Merkel.

    The dauphin.

  10. calli
    #2279701, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Joh, your roses will be fine. Water, thick mulch around the root run and water again. Don’t worry about the tops burning off. Just hope the cockies don’t find them.

    I have been known to soak bedsheets and drape them over tender plants during a heatwave. 🌺😃

  11. rickw
    #2279702, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    “The Muslim community, they need to reach out and educate society and the public about the real teachings of Islam.”

    People don’t need to know shit about the real teachings of Islam.

    34,000 dead since 911 to the screams of “allens snackbar” is all they need to know.

  12. C.L.
    #2279703, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Justin Trudeau tells Trump that he is skilled in the arts of war and military tactics:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5hkrdYno2E

  13. B Shaw
    #2279704, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Yes, autumn is the best time.
    Last year in our state, we missed out on autumn. Summer just kept on and on.

  14. Nic
    #2279705, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The sheer chutzpah of the Left so that events conform to their own narrative:

    Trump did it Vs the reality of the event occurring in Canada, a seperate nation.
    Trump’s border policies did it Vs the reality of Canada having more own borders, crowing about it.
    Trumps ‘ actions will encourage the victimisation of Muslms Vs the reality of the event involving, it would appear, Muslim on Muslim violence.
    Trump hates refugees Vs the protagonists being recent refugees.

  15. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2279706, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    One downside of a religion that preaches the use of deception to advance the cause (particularly when force is not a viable option) is that your pronouncements tend to be met with suspicion!

    The situation in a nutshell.

  16. Boambee John
    #2279709, posted on January 30, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    john constantine,

    To put it more plainly, the loss of a mainland US naval access point in the Pacific would give Australia some interesting defence challenges.

    That said, while California has an overall lefty electoral bend, parts of northern California have had new state movements for a while, iirc in part to get away from the lefties, while Oregon is not that far away from the general US trend, and might not wish to join California and Washington state(the latter has parts almost as PC as California).

