Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
Methinks the Oz journalists see “1984” as an instruction book rather than a novel.
Thanks, guys.
I had a look at all those quotes, but the one in the book supposedly went right back to the camps.
Even The Guardian, in it’s article on the new meaning of the word, didn’t go back to Nazi Germany. And they would have if they could get away with it.
LOL.
Please be advised that leftists are currently trying to undermine the “snowflake” description because it wounds them. Last week there was a piece in the SMH in which the ‘reporter’ claimed the insult arose in Fight Club. Tyler: “You’re not a beautiful and unique snowflake …”
Yes, really:
CNN Speaks With TERRORISTS That Say Trump’s Ban Will Help ISIS Recruitment; Protects The Identities Of The Terrorists.
Look at Powderfinger.
They had to prove their left wing credentials with a song about perceived aboriginal injustice, to prove they were lefty enough to get on the good side of Triple J and the like.
It is accepted in the music industry that you will go nowhere unless you show your lefty credentials.
Everyone knows how that works.
Except most in the industry are too young to realise that it is that very same thing that will let you rise to only a certain level.
Leftism uses taxes to lift them to nowhere.
I made a lot more money out of music than some of my aboriginal mates who were great musicians, and were sent over the country to leftyfests everywhere and promoted by every tax payer funded organisation possible.
But the truth is , of course, that you only ever get a certain audience.
It’s not enough, as that audience won’t put their hand in their pocket and are only a minority of the population.
I was a Northern Territory white bloke who refused to be political on stage and played songs people liked.
I was easily one of the top earners in the N.T.
Hey, it’s only the N.T, but I did alright.
I was refused studios to record in.
ABC radio would not promote us, (there was another act deemed too politically neutral) treated the same.
I was once talked into going down to one of these lefty events where the local radio was promoting the local talent.
There were about twenty acts, of which we were scheduled to be one of the first interviewed, where after a brief interview, you sang one of your originals, acoustic.
Before we knew it, we were put back to the end of the show, as they promoted lesbian duos and others who had never even had a gig, and finished and took off before the got to us.
But to me, it didn’t matter.
They weren’t really promoting anyone.
It’s a sick little scene and that little incident captures the sickness of the Australian music industry for the last twenty years.
It is very important to Marxists that no one with a microphone gets to do anyzink but tow ze socialist line!!!
No, no. The shooter is a disenfranchised, marginalised youff with mental health issues. Nothing to do with race or religion.
Exist really enjoying this.
I sense a TV and Nike riot in the offing:
Black Lives Matter Protesters: “WE NEED TO START KILLING PEOPLE”; Calls For Trump’s ASSASSINATION! (VIDEO).
American whites already do.
No. He’s a French-Canadian separatist.
This just shows the dangers inherent in a non unified country with multi-culturalism enshrined in the constitution.
Tucker Carlson is pretty funny:
Tucker Carlson Destroys Open Immigration Advocate Kevin Appleby: “So Now ISIS is Really Going to Dislike Us?”
Have you noticed these protests ever occur in places like Texas or Oklahoma?
Where the second amendment is a way of life it guarantees decorum and civility.
Easy to find – Auschwitz Escape – Joel C Rosenberg – page 223
The other shooters were let go?
Are they still looking for them.
Eyewitnesses said there were more than one.
This derivation seems highly dubious. It is not mentioned in the 71 definitions of “Snowflake” found at the Urban Dictionary.
And thanks to Calli and C.L. for their tireless research. I just picked up the term snowflake to describe lefties because snowflakes are so pretty and fragile and useless separately but together they can kill you in a mindless, meaningless avalanche.
Fuck the Nazis and monty. Lefties are snowflakes.
Do remember that Monty placed Custer at the Alamo.
More proof that Treasury is a cesspool of leftists which should be abolished.
Treasury says tax expenditures cost $150 billion
So not taxing family home capital gains is seen by Treasury as a tax break?
Ok then. If you weenies in Canberra think that family home capital gains should be taxed then it stands to reason that the family home be regarded as an investment which produces capital gains.
Loan interest for assets which produce taxable capital gains are deductible.
I would love to see the cost to the budget of a HC challenge forcing the ATO to allow mortgage interest on the family home to be tax deductible. It’d be a large multiple of this “saving”.
Shut. Them. Down. Fire. Them. All.
Do not let them try and turn the language of why we call them snow flakes.
They are snow flakes because any opposition to their virtue signalling Marxist bullshit causes them to have a melt down.
I prefer snowflake mainly because retard sounds bad.
And there are more retards in the world than Dues so it is a question of causing the least offence possible.
We don’t want hurt anyone’s feelings.
Thanks Grig for googling a passage in a book completely irrelevant to the topic at hand.
Can you even take a shit without googling instructions?
Monty is simply exercising his imagination (putting things politely).
No need to extend politeness to Monty, who rather enjoys the public humiliation of making himself a spectacle. It’s a masochist thing. He wouldn’t keep putting his soiled panties on display if he didn’t crave the whipping that always follows.
Monty, the human fart. Ignore his unpleasant eruptions and, eventually (but not soon enough), he’ll go away.
Empire;
fantapants?
Here you go Grig
How to take a shit.
Bruce Canberra is an abomination.
The video has been removed.
No. He’s a French-Canadian separatist.
This just shows the dangers inherent in a non unified country with multi-culturalism enshrined in the constitution.
Yesterday I outlined the reasons why I would not be surprised if the shooter was a Quebecois nationalist – the Canadian government’s immigration policies are diluting the support for their cause and Islam is particularly odious to the Quebecois mindset. That, of course, is not to say all Quebecois nationalists would approve of this young man’s murderous actions.
struth, in the 1970s and early 80s I had JJ, later JJJ, on all the time. They operated from a tiny space off William Street, and I lived around the corner. They had a miniscule budget, people drank and smoked on air, loudly. Vale, George Wayne and Mac Cocker. Sure,the politics was left wing, but it was mostly about music. I remember hearing Sultans of Swing, God Save the Queen (No Future), songs by the Go Betweens, Do Re Mi, H&C and many more for the first time there. Nobody else was playing them.
I had the good sense to tape some of it. I have Mac Cocker’s Pink Floyd tribute show, which is wonderful, and George Wayne and friends getting off their faces on air while playing great music.
But, that was then. Today, we don’t need JJJ to give us the latest in music trends. And, we certainly don’t need more taxpayer funded left wing propaganda.
I think this shooting proves there is a mental health crisis among white youth, and unless we close the borders immediately, these problems can only escalate.
Snowflakes instantly turn to water at the slightest encounter with heat. Trump is the heat.
Custer took a crap at the Alamo.
It was snowing at the time, as he later recalled to his pen-pal, Corporal Adolf Hitler.
The actual term is “special snowflake” not just “snowflake”.
You can’t get special snowflake from the ovens, it doesn’t make sense. But it does make sense in context with the Fight Club dialogue. It is also science based since actual snowflakes are said to be unique. And delicate.
Has m0nty been visiting Nazi forums? Those Nazis must be extremely well read.
Good Lord.
Anti-Japanese wacko Bill Shorten hits out at Trump.
Grigory check: True
Score one rake to the elderly Cat lady. ;
Careful old fella.
And why not? Monty is a socialist, the Nazis are socialists, so naturally he’d visit the forum.
The other shooters were let go?Are they still looking for them. Eyewitnesses said there were more than one.
Struth, it is not uncommon for eyewitnesses to make this mistake in such incidents.
And not just the elderly Cat lady – rakes currently hitting other Cats, like a field of rat traps going off. 😉
So fun – work calls – cheers all. 🙂
Imran Khan agrees with Trump’s visa ban.
Acting Attorney General declares Justice Department won’t defend Trump’s immigration order:
What we’ve now come to expect.
Grigory was insisting last week that no lighter was held to the hair of a Trump supporter by a leftist protester.
Washington Metropolitan Police Department:
Person of Interest Sought in an Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Lighter) Offense.
So fun – work calls – cheers all. 🙂
I didn’t know you were here.
Exactly.
This occurred to me last night watching the “warnings” on ABC.
It was as if ISIS had been a bit like the Horsham CWA up until now, but are now armed and dangerous because … Donald.
Of course, this is the preparatory narrative to assign responsibility for the next attack to him.
😃
Here’s the Tucker Carlson video CL mentioned. Carlson leaves Appleby stuttering a number of times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJuDoS9RlgU
Peter Hartcher argues this is a golden opportunity for Australia to bring in thousands of Yemeni and Libyan scientists. Ahahahahahahahaha.
Donald Trump’s folly is a once-in-a-century opportunity for Australia.
SMH lead:
Obama breaks silence to back Trump protests
Breaks silence. LOL.
there is a mental health crisis among white youth
F☆ck you Fisky you racist.
Why did you have to go there?
Why does everyone assume that anyone who shoots someone is mentally ill?
It’s f☆cking offensive.
Name these “talents”.
Fuck the Nazis and monty and Septimus. Lefties are snowflakes.
It fixes it.
Peter Hartcher argues this is a golden opportunity for Australia to bring in thousands of Yemeni and Libyan scientists.
Now that is a special type of idiocy, up there with Melbourne mayor Doyle’s enthusiasm for a Saudi funded grand mosque in Melbourne’s CBD.
Nope – Grigory M said no such thing. What he did say was that it was a staged set-up.
LOL. THe book you quoted was published in March 2014. The use of ‘snowflake’ or ‘special snowflake’ had already been in use such that urban dictionary had multiple entries by early 2011.
Just wandered by the backyard sliding doors and the honeyeaters are slurping on the Agapanthus again. About 1m away. Awesome.
It may be that I have facilitated this. In view of the current heatwave (nothing unusual, but weeks of high temps and no rain) I put a soaker hose on the Agapanthus a few days ago. Hey, they weren’t going to die (they are unkillable) but they were flowering and it seemed like a good idea to plump up the flowers. Well, not only did the flowers plump up and multiply, it seems that they produced nectar as well. How honeyeaters detect these things on a micro level is just a reminder of how ignorant we are about the natural world.