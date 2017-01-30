Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2280061, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Methinks the Oz journalists see “1984” as an instruction book rather than a novel.

  2. calli
    #2280062, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Thanks, guys.

    I had a look at all those quotes, but the one in the book supposedly went right back to the camps.

    Even The Guardian, in it’s article on the new meaning of the word, didn’t go back to Nazi Germany. And they would have if they could get away with it.

  3. C.L.
    #2280064, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I have searched for confirmation m0nty’s “snowflake” assertion – that it started its life as a description of the ash from Hitler’s ovens. It intrigued me.

    LOL.

    Please be advised that leftists are currently trying to undermine the “snowflake” description because it wounds them. Last week there was a piece in the SMH in which the ‘reporter’ claimed the insult arose in Fight Club. Tyler: “You’re not a beautiful and unique snowflake …”

  5. struth
    #2280067, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Look at Powderfinger.
    They had to prove their left wing credentials with a song about perceived aboriginal injustice, to prove they were lefty enough to get on the good side of Triple J and the like.
    It is accepted in the music industry that you will go nowhere unless you show your lefty credentials.
    Everyone knows how that works.
    Except most in the industry are too young to realise that it is that very same thing that will let you rise to only a certain level.
    Leftism uses taxes to lift them to nowhere.
    I made a lot more money out of music than some of my aboriginal mates who were great musicians, and were sent over the country to leftyfests everywhere and promoted by every tax payer funded organisation possible.
    But the truth is , of course, that you only ever get a certain audience.
    It’s not enough, as that audience won’t put their hand in their pocket and are only a minority of the population.
    I was a Northern Territory white bloke who refused to be political on stage and played songs people liked.
    I was easily one of the top earners in the N.T.
    Hey, it’s only the N.T, but I did alright.
    I was refused studios to record in.
    ABC radio would not promote us, (there was another act deemed too politically neutral) treated the same.
    I was once talked into going down to one of these lefty events where the local radio was promoting the local talent.
    There were about twenty acts, of which we were scheduled to be one of the first interviewed, where after a brief interview, you sang one of your originals, acoustic.
    Before we knew it, we were put back to the end of the show, as they promoted lesbian duos and others who had never even had a gig, and finished and took off before the got to us.
    But to me, it didn’t matter.
    They weren’t really promoting anyone.
    It’s a sick little scene and that little incident captures the sickness of the Australian music industry for the last twenty years.
    It is very important to Marxists that no one with a microphone gets to do anyzink but tow ze socialist line!!!

  6. Baldrick
    #2280068, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Oh no! The shooter is a white person.

    No, no. The shooter is a disenfranchised, marginalised youff with mental health issues. Nothing to do with race or religion.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2280069, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Donald J. Trump [email protected]
    If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!

    Exist really enjoying this.

  8. C.L.
    #2280071, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I sense a TV and Nike riot in the offing:

    Black Lives Matter Protesters: “WE NEED TO START KILLING PEOPLE”; Calls For Trump’s ASSASSINATION! (VIDEO).

    “White people, give your f****** money, your f****** house, your f****** property …”

    American whites already do.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2280072, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Oh no! The shooter is a white person.

    No. He’s a French-Canadian separatist.

    This just shows the dangers inherent in a non unified country with multi-culturalism enshrined in the constitution.

  10. C.L.
    #2280073, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Tucker Carlson is pretty funny:

    Tucker Carlson Destroys Open Immigration Advocate Kevin Appleby: “So Now ISIS is Really Going to Dislike Us?”

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2280074, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    “White people, give your f****** money, your f****** house, your f****** property …”

    Have you noticed these protests ever occur in places like Texas or Oklahoma?

    Where the second amendment is a way of life it guarantees decorum and civility.

  12. Grigory M
    #2280075, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I have searched for confirmation m0nty’s “snowflake” assertion – that it started its life as a description of the ash from Hitler’s ovens. It intrigued me.

    All I could come up with is this. It’s a one sentence anecdote in a novel about a new prisoner thinking it was snowing.

    I’m thinking #fakenews

    Easy to find – Auschwitz Escape – Joel C Rosenberg – page 223

    where the ovens never stopped working and the chimney never stopped belching out its black, putrid smoke along with the ashes of human bodies that fell from the sky like snowflakes morning, noon and night.

  13. struth
    #2280076, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    The other shooters were let go?
    Are they still looking for them.
    Eyewitnesses said there were more than one.

  14. Cold-Hands
    #2280077, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Hey cohenite, did you know the term “snowflake” when used as an epithet started on Nazi forums as a subtle reference to fallout from the ovens at concentration camps?

    Is it true, or did you hear it from Monty.

    This derivation seems highly dubious. It is not mentioned in the 71 definitions of “Snowflake” found at the Urban Dictionary.

  15. cohenite
    #2280078, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

    thefrolickingmole

    #2280025, posted on January 31, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Hey cohenite, did you know the term “snowflake” when used as an epithet started on Nazi forums as a subtle reference to fallout from the ovens at concentration camps?

    Is it true, or did you hear it from Monty.

    Lets not forget, monty believes he can see the heart of men and distinguish nazis who need to be beaten by brave people such as himself, as long as they dont hit back.

    And thanks to Calli and C.L. for their tireless research. I just picked up the term snowflake to describe lefties because snowflakes are so pretty and fragile and useless separately but together they can kill you in a mindless, meaningless avalanche.

    Fuck the Nazis and monty. Lefties are snowflakes.

  16. C.L.
    #2280079, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Do remember that Monty placed Custer at the Alamo.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280080, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:51 am

    More proof that Treasury is a cesspool of leftists which should be abolished.

    Treasury says tax expenditures cost $150 billion

    The family home has eclipsed superannuation as Australia’s biggest tax break, with new figures showing the capital gains tax exemption on family homes cost the budget a record $61.5 billion in 2016-17, well in excess of the $33 billion lost to superannuation tax concessions.

    So not taxing family home capital gains is seen by Treasury as a tax break?
    Ok then. If you weenies in Canberra think that family home capital gains should be taxed then it stands to reason that the family home be regarded as an investment which produces capital gains.
    Loan interest for assets which produce taxable capital gains are deductible.

    I would love to see the cost to the budget of a HC challenge forcing the ATO to allow mortgage interest on the family home to be tax deductible. It’d be a large multiple of this “saving”.

    Shut. Them. Down. Fire. Them. All.

  18. struth
    #2280081, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Do not let them try and turn the language of why we call them snow flakes.

    They are snow flakes because any opposition to their virtue signalling Marxist bullshit causes them to have a melt down.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280082, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I prefer snowflake mainly because retard sounds bad.
    And there are more retards in the world than Dues so it is a question of causing the least offence possible.
    We don’t want hurt anyone’s feelings.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2280083, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Thanks Grig for googling a passage in a book completely irrelevant to the topic at hand.

    Can you even take a shit without googling instructions?

  21. areff
    #2280084, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Monty is simply exercising his imagination (putting things politely).

    No need to extend politeness to Monty, who rather enjoys the public humiliation of making himself a spectacle. It’s a masochist thing. He wouldn’t keep putting his soiled panties on display if he didn’t crave the whipping that always follows.

    Monty, the human fart. Ignore his unpleasant eruptions and, eventually (but not soon enough), he’ll go away.

  24. miltonf
    #2280089, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Bruce Canberra is an abomination.

  25. Gab
    #2280091, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Tucker Carlson Destroys Open Immigration Advocate Kevin Appleby: “So Now ISIS is Really Going to Dislike Us?”

    The video has been removed.

  26. Roger
    #2280092, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

    No. He’s a French-Canadian separatist.

    This just shows the dangers inherent in a non unified country with multi-culturalism enshrined in the constitution.

    Yesterday I outlined the reasons why I would not be surprised if the shooter was a Quebecois nationalist – the Canadian government’s immigration policies are diluting the support for their cause and Islam is particularly odious to the Quebecois mindset. That, of course, is not to say all Quebecois nationalists would approve of this young man’s murderous actions.

  27. johanna
    #2280093, posted on January 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

    struth, in the 1970s and early 80s I had JJ, later JJJ, on all the time. They operated from a tiny space off William Street, and I lived around the corner. They had a miniscule budget, people drank and smoked on air, loudly. Vale, George Wayne and Mac Cocker. Sure,the politics was left wing, but it was mostly about music. I remember hearing Sultans of Swing, God Save the Queen (No Future), songs by the Go Betweens, Do Re Mi, H&C and many more for the first time there. Nobody else was playing them.

    I had the good sense to tape some of it. I have Mac Cocker’s Pink Floyd tribute show, which is wonderful, and George Wayne and friends getting off their faces on air while playing great music.

    But, that was then. Today, we don’t need JJJ to give us the latest in music trends. And, we certainly don’t need more taxpayer funded left wing propaganda.

  28. Fisky
    #2280094, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I think this shooting proves there is a mental health crisis among white youth, and unless we close the borders immediately, these problems can only escalate.

  29. Ubique
    #2280095, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Snowflakes instantly turn to water at the slightest encounter with heat. Trump is the heat.

  30. C.L.
    #2280096, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Custer took a crap at the Alamo.
    It was snowing at the time, as he later recalled to his pen-pal, Corporal Adolf Hitler.

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280097, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

    The actual term is “special snowflake” not just “snowflake”.

    You can’t get special snowflake from the ovens, it doesn’t make sense. But it does make sense in context with the Fight Club dialogue. It is also science based since actual snowflakes are said to be unique. And delicate.

  32. calli
    #2280099, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Hey cohenite, did you know the term “snowflake” when used as an epithet started on Nazi forums as a subtle reference to fallout from the ovens at concentration camps?

    Has m0nty been visiting Nazi forums? Those Nazis must be extremely well read.

  33. C.L.
    #2280100, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Good Lord.
    Anti-Japanese wacko Bill Shorten hits out at Trump.

  34. Grigory M
    #2280101, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

    m0nty’s “snowflake” assertion – that it started its life as a description of the ash from Hitler’s ovens

    Grigory check: True

    Score one rake to the elderly Cat lady. ;

  36. Gab
    #2280105, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Has m0nty been visiting Nazi forums?

    And why not? Monty is a socialist, the Nazis are socialists, so naturally he’d visit the forum.

  37. Roger
    #2280107, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:05 am

    The other shooters were let go?Are they still looking for them. Eyewitnesses said there were more than one.

    Struth, it is not uncommon for eyewitnesses to make this mistake in such incidents.

  38. Grigory M
    #2280108, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:05 am

    And not just the elderly Cat lady – rakes currently hitting other Cats, like a field of rat traps going off. 😉

    So fun – work calls – cheers all. 🙂

  40. dover_beach
    #2280111, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Acting Attorney General declares Justice Department won’t defend Trump’s immigration order:

    Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend challenges to President Trump’s immigration order temporarily banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world, declaring in a memo Monday she is not convinced the order is lawful.

    Yates wrote that, as the leader of the Justice Department, she must ensure the department’s position is both “legally defensible” and “consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.

    What we’ve now come to expect.

  41. C.L.
    #2280112, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Grigory was insisting last week that no lighter was held to the hair of a Trump supporter by a leftist protester.

    Washington Metropolitan Police Department:

    Person of Interest Sought in an Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Lighter) Offense.

    At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect approached the female victim and set her hair on fire.

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280113, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

    So fun – work calls – cheers all. 🙂

    I didn’t know you were here.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #2280114, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Tucker Carlson is pretty funny:

    Tucker Carlson Destroys Open Immigration Advocate Kevin Appleby: “So Now ISIS is Really Going to Dislike Us?”

    Exactly.
    This occurred to me last night watching the “warnings” on ABC.
    It was as if ISIS had been a bit like the Horsham CWA up until now, but are now armed and dangerous because … Donald.
    Of course, this is the preparatory narrative to assign responsibility for the next attack to him.

  45. Gab
    #2280116, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Here’s the Tucker Carlson video CL mentioned. Carlson leaves Appleby stuttering a number of times.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJuDoS9RlgU

  46. C.L.
    #2280117, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Peter Hartcher argues this is a golden opportunity for Australia to bring in thousands of Yemeni and Libyan scientists. Ahahahahahahahaha.

    Donald Trump’s folly is a once-in-a-century opportunity for Australia.

    … Australia’s biggest competitor for the best talent on earth is in a bit of trouble. And when your main competitor is in trouble, what do you do? You drive home your advantage.

  47. C.L.
    #2280120, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

    SMH lead:

    Obama breaks silence to back Trump protests

    Breaks silence. LOL.

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280121, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

    there is a mental health crisis among white youth

    F☆ck you Fisky you racist.
    Why did you have to go there?
    Why does everyone assume that anyone who shoots someone is mentally ill?
    It’s f☆cking offensive.

  49. Gab
    #2280122, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

    the best talent on earth

    Name these “talents”.

  50. Baldrick
    #2280123, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Fuck the Nazis and monty and Septimus. Lefties are snowflakes.

    It fixes it.

  51. Roger
    #2280125, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Peter Hartcher argues this is a golden opportunity for Australia to bring in thousands of Yemeni and Libyan scientists.

    Now that is a special type of idiocy, up there with Melbourne mayor Doyle’s enthusiasm for a Saudi funded grand mosque in Melbourne’s CBD.

  52. Grigory M
    #2280126, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Grigory was insisting last week that no lighter was held to the hair of a Trump supporter by a leftist protester.

    Nope – Grigory M said no such thing. What he did say was that it was a staged set-up.

  53. dover_beach
    #2280127, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:18 am

    m0nty’s “snowflake” assertion – that it started its life as a description of the ash from Hitler’s ovens

    Grigory check: True

    LOL. THe book you quoted was published in March 2014. The use of ‘snowflake’ or ‘special snowflake’ had already been in use such that urban dictionary had multiple entries by early 2011.

  54. johanna
    #2280129, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Just wandered by the backyard sliding doors and the honeyeaters are slurping on the Agapanthus again. About 1m away. Awesome.

    It may be that I have facilitated this. In view of the current heatwave (nothing unusual, but weeks of high temps and no rain) I put a soaker hose on the Agapanthus a few days ago. Hey, they weren’t going to die (they are unkillable) but they were flowering and it seemed like a good idea to plump up the flowers. Well, not only did the flowers plump up and multiply, it seems that they produced nectar as well. How honeyeaters detect these things on a micro level is just a reminder of how ignorant we are about the natural world.

