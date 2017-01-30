Liberty Quote
What, then, do they want government for? Not to regulate commerce; not to educate the people; not to teach religion; not to administer charity; not to make roads and railways; but simply to defend the natural rights of man – to protect person and property – to prevent the aggressions of the powerful upon the weak – in a word, to administer justice. This is the natural, the original, office of a government. It was not intended to do less: it ought not to be allowed to do more.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- johanna on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- King Koala on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- classical_hero on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- classical_hero on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Eddystone on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- B Shaw on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Robert Vincin on Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Linden on Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- NewChum on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Zippy The Triumphant on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- NewChum on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
- Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA
- Ahmed Fahour AO
- Paying for the wall
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
- Fundamentals of Sound Economics
- Two thoughts
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Time to call out the public health boot boys and their media droogs
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,321 Responses to Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
two Americans were killed in Yemen on Sunday — one a member of SEAL Team 6 and the other the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the New Mexico-born al Qaeda leader who himself was killed in a U.S. strike five years ago.
Thanks for the War on Terror Scoreboard Update,montel!
Great stuff.
RIP to the Seal Team operator.
That’s also the thing I like about him.
Abbott would just stand there for a week, looking like a rabbit caught in spotlights, absorbing their punches, and letting the whole damn issue turn into a festering mess.
Then he’d try to compromise.
This might have been written by Paul Kelly’s twin, who went into academia.
For example, tosh like “Narrow Nordic noses were useful too in order to warm up the air.”
Exhibit A – a photo of an Inuit (Eskimo). Yep, that nose is as narrow and Nordic as all get out.
Or how about “Some recessive traits, such as red hair, are close to being wiped out these days.” Sez who? For a start, part Aborigines with Irish names include lots of people with red-brown hair, and some with red hair. The men, and lots of European men, have red in their beards. Close to being wiped out? I don’t think so.
What about “men with a protective hairy pelts also felt the benefit of the warmer air trapped there by their bearskins.’ Good Lord, we seem to have wandered into Daily Life. How about the Mongolians and northern Chinese, who have very little body hair and live in a freezing climate? How come JC and his north African rellos look like chimpanzees?
Evolutionary biology is a complete crock of shit.
This is the most awesome Presidency ever. Fun times ahead.
I’m loving your Winning attitude,Classy, just remember we have to pace ourselves!
This one from the comments on Breitbart helps sum it up (254 likes)
I’m almost afraid to go to sleep, because I might miss some more MAGA action!
The constant winning is such a glorious feeling, huh?
It’s MAGA TIME!!!
Wait, what?
Iran conducted a missile test?
But Obama assured us that sending them a trillion US dollars (in crates) would buy peace in our time.
Trump just replaced the acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Bit of a purge going on.
Blitzkrieg
That kind of ethnic talk does not help us live down the Nazi tag guys.
Come on.
Some immigrants are terrorists. Not too bright, some of these youngsters.
No, that’s what a mob looks like.
No one has the migrate to the country of their choice. That is not a right anywhere.
Contract up for renewal?
When do they get shipped to the gulag?
Message received Stimps. 😃
Yep.
The missile was fueled by dollar bills and the oxidiser was O’Bamas credibility.
Do not let them try and turn the language of why we call them snow flakes.
Exazachary.
#MontyNews.
Proceed with caution:Rakes Ahead!
You were discussing crippled nipples?
(Great movie).
RIP to the Seal Team operator.
RIP to the little girl too Gunner.
Remember your manners.
I can beat you harder than my son because you are white.
Always remember that.
😆
I’ve heard it said that we introduced Blitzkrieg to the Germans at the Battle of Hamel and then subsequently showed them how to defeat it at Tobruk.
They don’t. The relevant historical analogy here is Nixon, not Hitler or Stalin.
Speaking of movies, yesterday you described “Krull” as a cult classic, so I downloaded it.
You owe me two hours and 51 seconds.
As the blue-eyed, fair-haired twin, appropriately named Barbara (meaning ‘stranger’),
I appreciated the interest Lizzie took in my comment regarding families, colouring, genes, et cetera.
Johanna is superb, isn’t she?
If only I had a quarter of her confidence.
C.L.
#2280288, posted on January 31, 2017 at 1:21 pm
I don’t really get the Quebec gotcha, Monty.
So it was a white Christian right-winger.
So what?
What do you think this cancels out or neutralises?
Come on CL!
you know that in a lefty’s ‘mind’, one act of terrorism by a whitey which kills 6 is infinitely ‘more hugerer and horribler’ than 30,215 terrorist acts by muslims which kill 175,000!
Get with the program, comrade.
Hmmm. Saturday Night Massacre.
Gotta love the hyperbowl. How many died?
Haha! The media all know the Canadian shooter is a switcheroo. That’s why they are running dead on the story.
What other types are there?
Six – the same number as Melbourne.
But that was a traffic accident. Apparently.
In what sense is he a switcheroo, Fisk?
It’s very suspicious!
Re Latham, as I said previously, I know some who deal with Latho. Unstable and nuttier than a tree of chipmunks. This exemplifies a problem, we will champion the first person we see with common sense ideas, despite that person being deeply flawed, because we seldom hear such sense raised. Pauline Hanson is an example, though she makes less sense.
Yemen? Now where did I just hear about that country?
Thanks for supporting Trump’s immigration policy M0nty.
#danceswithrakes
Sad days, ultra-feminism wins again.
The Cathedral has tentacles everywhere.
I’m going long wire manufacturers.
This IS the Rebellion. No Brakes.
That kind of ethnic talk does not help us live down the Nazi tag guys.
Come on.
#Hatespeech!!
Monty: two Americans were killed in Yemen on Sunday — one a member of SEAL Team 6 and the other the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the New Mexico-born al Qaeda leader who himself was killed in a U.S. strike five years ago.
Condolences for the SEAL team member.
Never noticed Monty getting upset over the 8 years Obama was droning US citizens to death.
Besides,a wahabist would point out that:
1. “The girl should have been married already”, and
2. “females do not matter anyway, so who cares”
Monty & the left have never shown the slightest interest in any of this until Trump was in the chair.
Hypocrites.
ABC Online: Get Hairy February campaign encourages women to grow body hair to support victims of violence.
The wymminses of the ALPBC probably all have a YUUUUUGE head start on this.
She knew perfectly well that she would be sacked for doing this, and that she would be sacked in due course anyway.
It’s just virtue signalling. She will regale Georgetown dinner parties for the next ten years with her story about how Trump went out of his way to sack her because she was standing up for the underdogs. But, Me! Me! Me!
I hope that some SJW outfit wastes millions of dollars to hire her, thereby flushing more of their money down the toilet.
Get Hairy February campaign encourages women to grow body hair to support victims of violence
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-31/get-hairy-february-campaign-supports-female-victims-of-violence/8226270
Breivik didn’t signify anything, only a reminder that Socialists (like Muslims) like brutally killing each other – same ideology, different sect. Most people with an IQ over 100 and a basic knowledge of history knew that already, so there was nothing new to learn.
You actually purposely tried to stand on a rake there and it completely missed you.
mole at 1335
m0nty refuses to condemn communist violence., I have been trying for days to get him to, but he regards the question as a “gotcha”.
Maybe that means that if he condemns communist violence, his lefty mates won’t invite him to their dinner parties? That would be a “gotcha”!
RIP to the Seal Team operator.
RIP to the little girl too Gunner.
++
MV. I was referring to this about Nixon, not the murders of innocent people.
Hence the “hyperbowl”.
Get Hairy February campaign encourages women to grow body hair to
support victims of violencemake normal everyday women turn into hideous deranged Frightbats thus dragging them down to the same level as the loser Feminazis who thought up this retarded campaign and satiating their desire to make the lives of everyone else as miserable and angry as theirs.
I fixes it.
In what sense is he a switcheroo,…?
Fake ‘lone wolf’ gunman?
Apologies, Calli.
What part of ‘acting’ don’t you get, Monty?
In all seriousness if Bird had an arts show reviewing TV and movies it would be incredible. I love his film reviews. We would call it Bird Watching.
It would also feature current affairs and politics.
And it would be called “Crisis Actors”.
IT :quick question.
Is your wife white and if so is it racist to call her a Tiger Mother?
The Quebec killer will be found to have no history of mental illness and be in complete control of his faculties. Has there been much meme-ing about Lone Wolves and such? I have only seen it written once.
Dare to dream. Imagine them trying to meet with no U.S. funding and no U.S. Support. Like trying to hold a wedding without a bride, like those stupid women marrying themselves.
The Chinese must be laughing and laughing. No need to even rat f*ck the Kevin rudds of the world. Though the chinese will have to start thinking of a different strategy to the one comrade Strong came up with.
The Quebec killer will be found to have no history of mental illness and be in complete control of his faculties.
We can only hope.
I am so tired of my people being victimized unfairly.
I can literally feel all of their pain.
Literally.
Stephen Bannon’s appointment to the National Security Council (NSC) is stirring alarm among former government officials who fear that crucial White House decisions could be politicized under President Trump.
—
The left has zero self-awareness.
Alexandre Bisquette story has red flags all over it. Black Hat “Jason Bourne style” operation?
Tinfoil off
His initials are the first clue.
Eric Holder was George W Bush’s Attorney General wasn’t he? Obama kept him on until he was replaced by Loretta Lynch.
We already know Alexandre Bisquette’s life story.
Still don’t anything about the ACL bomber, 32 days later.
Not all German is Nazi. The Wehrmacht is not Nazi.
Sometimes a German word is just a word. Lightning war – fast moving attack.
All SJW actions are an attempt to construct a new order where their attractiveness is increased relative to the population. Much like critical theory, their aim is to deconstruct truth and beauty to make it lose meaning. Very good looking or talented girls are never full sjw, though some will virtue signal to avoid attacks. Older cat ladies are virtually guaranteed to be SJWs. As always, socialism is the drug of the mediocre, the lazy and the unattractive.
Lysander, are you an Obama appointee awaiting the boot?
(With reference to your comment overnight about your political career coming to an end).
Eric Holder was George W Bush’s Attorney General wasn’t he? Obama kept him on until he was replaced by Loretta Lynch.
? Is this @sarc or @snark, Snoopy?
The funniest thing on Tim Blair – dear old fellow looking for a fishing mate; gets inundated with offers from thousands and thousands of lovely people.
There’s always one – a wag has expressed concern for dear old fellow – fearing there could be thousands of fishermen all over some beach in South Australia, and he might have to push through the crowds to find himself a spot.
Eric ‘Fast and Furious’ Holder?
No.
No, that would be “cultural appropriation.”
The new one is “acting” as well. Presumably the previous one defied Trump in some way. Who’s next on the chopping block?
Cradock at 1448,
I once worked with an American who told me that the exchange rate in the US Civil,Service was that it took 100 “attaboys” to wipe out one “aw sh1t”.
That acting AG over there mustn’t have been able to produce enough atta[girls] to cover her massive aw sh1t!
Tell Monty.
Sometimes a German word is just a word. Lightning war – fast moving attack.
Your lies are outrageous.
If this is true then why does Nazi mean Nazi in German?
You Nazi!
LOL. Refusing to defend properly made government policy is enough I suppose.
Senator Chuck Schumer said this in 2015.
What an hypocrite. Crocodile tears.
The next one who defies a legal order by the President of the United States of America.
Check out @SenSchumer’s Tweet: https://twitter.com/SenSchumer/status/667408740858134528?s=09
And they do have a rather formidable talent for forming new words – or, to mimic their process:
Formidablenewwordtalent
I used to work with a guy who thought English was impenetrable because of all the initialisms.
I think the German method, that of forming ever lengthening chains like intestinal worms, was inspired by a guy with a Gutenberg press who charged by the letter.
Chinese building supplies coming into this country containing asbestos
http://www.smh.com.au/business/workplace-relations/banned-asbestos-is-slipping-past-australian-customs-officials-inquiry-20170130-gu1bdl.html
Chinese standards are that a product can be declared asbestos free if it has upto 5% asbestos. Meanwhile Australian producers are held to a much higher standard but under free trade are forced to compete with chinese products that, were they manufactured here, would be illegal.
There is a real need in the Australian blogospherical ecosystem for an instapundit-like site.
So much going on but Bolt, for example, phones in about three derivative posts a day.
Nothing rolling and live.
I’m finding the Iranian Ballistic Missile test to be rather intriguing.
They’ve defied a UN treaty by testing it.
So does Trump stand back and demand that the UN enforce the treaty?
Does he go it alone with Israel and destroy the Iranian nuke facilities?
Does he use it as a reason to withdraw from the UN?
No one knows.
He’s moving the focus again.
aw, shucks.
Barbara, my best friend is a Barbara. She’s not at all pushy or flashy, but once she makes up her mind about something, you may as well try to shift Ayer’s Rock to change it. She’s a maths whiz who has been beating me at bridge for decades. She’s much brighter than me. Most importantly, she’s loyal and kind.
We all have different roles in this world. Not all of us are required to remind JC to shave his back. It doesn’t mean that you lack confidence because you don’t want to do that. It requires confidence to pursue an unpopular line of inquiry, or to raise kids decently.
You go, girl!