Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

  1. Tailgunner
    #2280369, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    two Americans were killed in Yemen on Sunday — one a member of SEAL Team 6 and the other the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the New Mexico-born al Qaeda leader who himself was killed in a U.S. strike five years ago.

    Thanks for the War on Terror Scoreboard Update,montel!
    Great stuff.
    RIP to the Seal Team operator.

  2. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2280372, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    That’s also the thing I like about him.
    Abbott would just stand there for a week, looking like a rabbit caught in spotlights, absorbing their punches, and letting the whole damn issue turn into a festering mess.
    Then he’d try to compromise.

  3. johanna
    #2280373, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    cousins.
    As in lots of families, there is a “stranger”; one blue-eyed, golden-haired girl, a twin.

    A dizygotic (non-identical) twin in that case. Blue eyes and very fair hair tend both to be recessive genetic traits, so unless they team up in the mitotic and meiotic mix with another similar recessive, then they will get swamped by the more dominant dark eyed and dark haired gene. That’s putting it simply. Such lack of skin melanin is probably indicative of an earlier migration of humanity into colder climes where every bit of sunlight was needed on a non-protected skin to create Vitamin D. Narrow Nordic noses were useful too in order to warm up the air, and men with a protective hairy pelts also felt the benefit of the warmer air trapped there by their bearskins. Blue eyes and perhaps lighter skin may have been selected in evolution through a process known as neoteny – the maintenance of baby characteristics into the adult form of the organism – many animals have blue eyes in the first period of life, which change later.

    Some recessive traits, such as red-hair, are close to being wiped out these days. Blondies and bluies like me could go the same way, except there are more of us around. Partly that is due to slavery, as noted above. Slavic and Nordic girls were traded extensively into the harems of Islam over a long period of time, from the early Norse traders down the Danube to Constantinople right up to the times of the Barbary Pirates seizing Saxon lasses from the coasts of southern England.

    This might have been written by Paul Kelly’s twin, who went into academia.

    For example, tosh like “Narrow Nordic noses were useful too in order to warm up the air.”

    Exhibit A – a photo of an Inuit (Eskimo). Yep, that nose is as narrow and Nordic as all get out.

    Or how about “Some recessive traits, such as red hair, are close to being wiped out these days.” Sez who? For a start, part Aborigines with Irish names include lots of people with red-brown hair, and some with red hair. The men, and lots of European men, have red in their beards. Close to being wiped out? I don’t think so.

    What about “men with a protective hairy pelts also felt the benefit of the warmer air trapped there by their bearskins.’ Good Lord, we seem to have wandered into Daily Life. How about the Mongolians and northern Chinese, who have very little body hair and live in a freezing climate? How come JC and his north African rellos look like chimpanzees?

    Evolutionary biology is a complete crock of shit.

  4. dweezy2176
    #2280374, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    This is the most awesome Presidency ever. Fun times ahead.

    I’m loving your Winning attitude,Classy, just remember we have to pace ourselves!

    This one from the comments on Breitbart helps sum it up (254 likes)

    I’m almost afraid to go to sleep, because I might miss some more MAGA action!
    The constant winning is such a glorious feeling, huh?
    It’s MAGA TIME!!!

  5. C.L.
    #2280375, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Wait, what?
    Iran conducted a missile test?
    But Obama assured us that sending them a trillion US dollars (in crates) would buy peace in our time.

  6. m0nty
    #2280376, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Trump just replaced the acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Bit of a purge going on.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280377, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Blitzkrieg

    That kind of ethnic talk does not help us live down the Nazi tag guys.
    Come on.

  8. Senile Old Guy
    #2280378, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    College students were among the crowd at Battery Park. One student in particular says she marched to show “solidarity” with those affected by the president’s immigration policy. “Racism and xenophobia are getting normalized,” Karissa Singh says. “People think immigrants are terrorists.”

    Some immigrants are terrorists. Not too bright, some of these youngsters.

    Three hours into the protest, the sea of people was still pressing on with passion, chanting while the beat of a fellow protester’s drum carried them along. “This is what democracy looks like,” they said in sync.

    No, that’s what a mob looks like.

    Julie Marro, a student at Brooklyn College, says she can’t imagine how those affected by the executive order feel right now. “I can watch it from the outside. I’m white; I was born here,” she says. “(Trump) is coming in and trying to take people’s rights, and it’s not OK.”

    No one has the migrate to the country of their choice. That is not a right anywhere.

  9. calli
    #2280379, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Trump just replaced the acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Bit of a purge going on.

    Contract up for renewal?

    When do they get shipped to the gulag?

  10. calli
    #2280381, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Message received Stimps. 😃

  11. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2280382, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Yep.
    The missile was fueled by dollar bills and the oxidiser was O’Bamas credibility.

  12. Tailgunner
    #2280383, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Do not let them try and turn the language of why we call them snow flakes.

    Exazachary.
    #MontyNews.
    Proceed with caution:Rakes Ahead!

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280386, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    RIP to the Seal Team operator.

    RIP to the little girl too Gunner.
    Remember your manners.
    I can beat you harder than my son because you are white.
    Always remember that.
    😆

  15. Mater
    #2280387, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Blitzkrieg

    I’ve heard it said that we introduced Blitzkrieg to the Germans at the Battle of Hamel and then subsequently showed them how to defeat it at Tobruk.

  16. m0nty
    #2280388, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    When do they get shipped to the gulag?

    They don’t. The relevant historical analogy here is Nixon, not Hitler or Stalin.

  17. memoryvault
    #2280389, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    Speaking of movies, yesterday you described “Krull” as a cult classic, so I downloaded it.

    You owe me two hours and 51 seconds.

  18. B Shaw
    #2280390, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    As the blue-eyed, fair-haired twin, appropriately named Barbara (meaning ‘stranger’),
    I appreciated the interest Lizzie took in my comment regarding families, colouring, genes, et cetera.

    Johanna is superb, isn’t she?
    If only I had a quarter of her confidence.

  19. Cradock's Choice
    #2280391, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    C.L.
    #2280288, posted on January 31, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    I don’t really get the Quebec gotcha, Monty.
    So it was a white Christian right-winger.
    So what?
    What do you think this cancels out or neutralises?

    Come on CL!

    you know that in a lefty’s ‘mind’, one act of terrorism by a whitey which kills 6 is infinitely ‘more hugerer and horribler’ than 30,215 terrorist acts by muslims which kill 175,000!

    Get with the program, comrade.

  20. calli
    #2280393, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Hmmm. Saturday Night Massacre.

    Gotta love the hyperbowl. How many died?

  21. Fisky
    #2280394, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Haha! The media all know the Canadian shooter is a switcheroo. That’s why they are running dead on the story.

  22. cohenite
    #2280396, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Evolutionary biology is a complete crock of shit.

    What other types are there?

  23. memoryvault
    #2280397, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Gotta love the hyperbowl. How many died?

    Six – the same number as Melbourne.
    But that was a traffic accident. Apparently.

  24. C.L.
    #2280399, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    In what sense is he a switcheroo, Fisk?

  26. Nic
    #2280401, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Re Latham, as I said previously, I know some who deal with Latho. Unstable and nuttier than a tree of chipmunks. This exemplifies a problem, we will champion the first person we see with common sense ideas, despite that person being deeply flawed, because we seldom hear such sense raised. Pauline Hanson is an example, though she makes less sense.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280402, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    SEAL, American Girl Die in First Trump-Era U.S. Military Raid
    Are you sick of #winning yet?

    Yemen? Now where did I just hear about that country?
    Thanks for supporting Trump’s immigration policy M0nty.
    #danceswithrakes

  28. Tailgunner
    #2280404, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Sad days, ultra-feminism wins again.

    The Cathedral has tentacles everywhere.
    I’m going long wire manufacturers.
    This IS the Rebellion. No Brakes.

  29. Tailgunner
    #2280406, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    That kind of ethnic talk does not help us live down the Nazi tag guys.
    Come on.

    #Hatespeech!!

  30. Cradock's Choice
    #2280407, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Monty: two Americans were killed in Yemen on Sunday — one a member of SEAL Team 6 and the other the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the New Mexico-born al Qaeda leader who himself was killed in a U.S. strike five years ago.

    Condolences for the SEAL team member.

    Never noticed Monty getting upset over the 8 years Obama was droning US citizens to death.

    Besides,a wahabist would point out that:
    1. “The girl should have been married already”, and
    2. “females do not matter anyway, so who cares”

    Monty & the left have never shown the slightest interest in any of this until Trump was in the chair.

    Hypocrites.

  31. mizaris
    #2280408, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    ABC Online: Get Hairy February campaign encourages women to grow body hair to support victims of violence.

    The wymminses of the ALPBC probably all have a YUUUUUGE head start on this.

  32. johanna
    #2280409, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    United States President Donald Trump has sacked acting Attorney-General Sally Yates after she directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend his controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

    She knew perfectly well that she would be sacked for doing this, and that she would be sacked in due course anyway.

    It’s just virtue signalling. She will regale Georgetown dinner parties for the next ten years with her story about how Trump went out of his way to sack her because she was standing up for the underdogs. But, Me! Me! Me!

    I hope that some SJW outfit wastes millions of dollars to hire her, thereby flushing more of their money down the toilet.

  33. Zyconoclast
    #2280410, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Get Hairy February campaign encourages women to grow body hair to support victims of violence

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-31/get-hairy-february-campaign-supports-female-victims-of-violence/8226270

  34. Mr Rusty
    #2280413, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Mmyes CL, it’s meaningless and signifies nothing. Just like Breivik.

    Breivik didn’t signify anything, only a reminder that Socialists (like Muslims) like brutally killing each other – same ideology, different sect. Most people with an IQ over 100 and a basic knowledge of history knew that already, so there was nothing new to learn.
    You actually purposely tried to stand on a rake there and it completely missed you.

  35. Boambee John
    #2280414, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    mole at 1335

    m0nty refuses to condemn communist violence., I have been trying for days to get him to, but he regards the question as a “gotcha”.

    Maybe that means that if he condemns communist violence, his lefty mates won’t invite him to their dinner parties? That would be a “gotcha”!

  36. Zyconoclast
    #2280417, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    RIP to the Seal Team operator.

    RIP to the little girl too Gunner.

    ++

  37. calli
    #2280418, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Six – the same number as Melbourne.
    But that was a traffic accident. Apparently.

    MV. I was referring to this about Nixon, not the murders of innocent people.

    Hence the “hyperbowl”.

  38. Mr Rusty
    #2280419, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Get Hairy February campaign encourages women to grow body hair to support victims of violence make normal everyday women turn into hideous deranged Frightbats thus dragging them down to the same level as the loser Feminazis who thought up this retarded campaign and satiating their desire to make the lives of everyone else as miserable and angry as theirs.

    I fixes it.

  39. Zyconoclast
    #2280420, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    In what sense is he a switcheroo,…?

    Fake ‘lone wolf’ gunman?

  40. memoryvault
    #2280423, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    MV. I was referring to this about Nixon, not the murders of innocent people.

    Apologies, Calli.

  41. Snoopy
    #2280424, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    m0nty
    #2280376, posted on January 31, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Trump just replaced the acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Bit of a purge going on.

    What part of ‘acting’ don’t you get, Monty?

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280425, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    In all seriousness if Bird had an arts show reviewing TV and movies it would be incredible. I love his film reviews. We would call it Bird Watching.

    It would also feature current affairs and politics.

    And it would be called “Crisis Actors”.

  43. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280426, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    IT :quick question.
    Is your wife white and if so is it racist to call her a Tiger Mother?

  44. calli
    #2280427, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    The Quebec killer will be found to have no history of mental illness and be in complete control of his faculties. Has there been much meme-ing about Lone Wolves and such? I have only seen it written once.

  45. NewChum
    #2280428, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    withdraw from the framework convention itself – the 1992 international agreement to seek a global consensus on climate change mitigation.

    Dare to dream. Imagine them trying to meet with no U.S. funding and no U.S. Support. Like trying to hold a wedding without a bride, like those stupid women marrying themselves.

    The Chinese must be laughing and laughing. No need to even rat f*ck the Kevin rudds of the world. Though the chinese will have to start thinking of a different strategy to the one comrade Strong came up with.

  46. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280429, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    The Quebec killer will be found to have no history of mental illness and be in complete control of his faculties.

    We can only hope.
    I am so tired of my people being victimized unfairly.
    I can literally feel all of their pain.
    Literally.

  47. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2280431, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Stephen Bannon’s appointment to the National Security Council (NSC) is stirring alarm among former government officials who fear that crucial White House decisions could be politicized under President Trump.


    The left has zero self-awareness.

  48. Tailgunner
    #2280432, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Alexandre Bisquette story has red flags all over it. Black Hat “Jason Bourne style” operation?
    Tinfoil off

  49. Tailgunner
    #2280433, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    His initials are the first clue.

  50. Snoopy
    #2280434, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Eric Holder was George W Bush’s Attorney General wasn’t he? Obama kept him on until he was replaced by Loretta Lynch.

  51. C.L.
    #2280435, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    We already know Alexandre Bisquette’s life story.
    Still don’t anything about the ACL bomber, 32 days later.

  52. NewChum
    #2280436, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Blitzkrieg

    Not all German is Nazi. The Wehrmacht is not Nazi.

    Sometimes a German word is just a word. Lightning war – fast moving attack.

    get hairy February

    All SJW actions are an attempt to construct a new order where their attractiveness is increased relative to the population. Much like critical theory, their aim is to deconstruct truth and beauty to make it lose meaning. Very good looking or talented girls are never full sjw, though some will virtue signal to avoid attacks. Older cat ladies are virtually guaranteed to be SJWs. As always, socialism is the drug of the mediocre, the lazy and the unattractive.

  53. feelthebern
    #2280438, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Lysander, are you an Obama appointee awaiting the boot?
    (With reference to your comment overnight about your political career coming to an end).

  54. feelthebern
    #2280440, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Eric Holder was George W Bush’s Attorney General wasn’t he? Obama kept him on until he was replaced by Loretta Lynch.

    ? Is this @sarc or @snark, Snoopy?

  55. B Shaw
    #2280441, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    The funniest thing on Tim Blair – dear old fellow looking for a fishing mate; gets inundated with offers from thousands and thousands of lovely people.
    There’s always one – a wag has expressed concern for dear old fellow – fearing there could be thousands of fishermen all over some beach in South Australia, and he might have to push through the crowds to find himself a spot.

  56. Mother Lode
    #2280442, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Eric ‘Fast and Furious’ Holder?

  57. C.L.
    #2280443, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Eric Holder was George W Bush’s Attorney General wasn’t he?

    No.

  58. Eddystone
    #2280444, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280426, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:18 pm
    IT :quick question.
    Is your wife white and if so is it racist to call her a Tiger Mother?

    No, that would be “cultural appropriation.”

  59. m0nty
    #2280445, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    What part of ‘acting’ don’t you get, Monty?

    The new one is “acting” as well. Presumably the previous one defied Trump in some way. Who’s next on the chopping block?

  60. Boambee John
    #2280446, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Cradock at 1448,

    I once worked with an American who told me that the exchange rate in the US Civil,Service was that it took 100 “attaboys” to wipe out one “aw sh1t”.

    That acting AG over there mustn’t have been able to produce enough atta[girls] to cover her massive aw sh1t!

  61. Snoopy
    #2280447, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Eric Holder was George W Bush’s Attorney General wasn’t he?

    No.

    Tell Monty.

  62. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2280448, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Sometimes a German word is just a word. Lightning war – fast moving attack.

    Your lies are outrageous.

    If this is true then why does Nazi mean Nazi in German?

    You Nazi!

  63. Snoopy
    #2280449, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Presumably the previous one defied Trump in some way.

    LOL. Refusing to defend properly made government policy is enough I suppose.

  64. classical_hero
    #2280450, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Senator Chuck Schumer said this in 2015.

    We must tighten loopholes in the Visa Waiver prgm, ensure passports can’t be faked & stop terrorists who want to exploit the system.

    What an hypocrite. Crocodile tears.

  65. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280451, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Who’s next on the chopping block?

    The next one who defies a legal order by the President of the United States of America.

  67. Mother Lode
    #2280453, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Sometimes a German word is just a word.

    And they do have a rather formidable talent for forming new words – or, to mimic their process:

    Formidablenewwordtalent

    I used to work with a guy who thought English was impenetrable because of all the initialisms.

    I think the German method, that of forming ever lengthening chains like intestinal worms, was inspired by a guy with a Gutenberg press who charged by the letter.

  68. King Koala
    #2280454, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Chinese building supplies coming into this country containing asbestos

    http://www.smh.com.au/business/workplace-relations/banned-asbestos-is-slipping-past-australian-customs-officials-inquiry-20170130-gu1bdl.html

    Chinese standards are that a product can be declared asbestos free if it has upto 5% asbestos. Meanwhile Australian producers are held to a much higher standard but under free trade are forced to compete with chinese products that, were they manufactured here, would be illegal.

  69. C.L.
    #2280455, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    There is a real need in the Australian blogospherical ecosystem for an instapundit-like site.
    So much going on but Bolt, for example, phones in about three derivative posts a day.
    Nothing rolling and live.

  70. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2280456, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I’m finding the Iranian Ballistic Missile test to be rather intriguing.
    They’ve defied a UN treaty by testing it.
    So does Trump stand back and demand that the UN enforce the treaty?
    Does he go it alone with Israel and destroy the Iranian nuke facilities?
    Does he use it as a reason to withdraw from the UN?
    No one knows.
    He’s moving the focus again.

  71. johanna
    #2280457, posted on January 31, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Johanna is superb, isn’t she?
    If only I had a quarter of her confidence.

    aw, shucks.

    Barbara, my best friend is a Barbara. She’s not at all pushy or flashy, but once she makes up her mind about something, you may as well try to shift Ayer’s Rock to change it. She’s a maths whiz who has been beating me at bridge for decades. She’s much brighter than me. Most importantly, she’s loyal and kind.

    We all have different roles in this world. Not all of us are required to remind JC to shave his back. It doesn’t mean that you lack confidence because you don’t want to do that. It requires confidence to pursue an unpopular line of inquiry, or to raise kids decently.

    You go, girl!

