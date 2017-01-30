Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2280705, posted on January 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    egg_ Is Marr a shirt or skirt lifter. You confuse me.

  Andrew
    #2280707, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    He even praised Gillard and was all in for little Marco Rubio.

    So fits in well around here then?

  egg_
    #2280708, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    GM
    NFI – Marr seemed to be nervously rearranging his pens, looked like Cate ‘wears the pants’ – probably won’t take any of his crap.

  Baldrick
    #2280711, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Note, not one mention that the government now owes close to $500,000,000,000.

    Malcolm Turnbull ✔ @TurnbullMalcolm
    1st Cabinet meeting of 2017 – we stand for jobs, investment, opportunity and the security that makes it all possible.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  Dr Faustus
    #2280712, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    The USA now has nobody with a presidential approval to sign legal warrants for major criminal activity arrests – like terrorism.
    ???
    What?

    For the brief period until Dana Boente officially accepted the appointment late Monday evening.

    Mr Boente, an Obama appointee, doesn’t share Ms Yates view that the EO is unlawful and fails to “stand for what is right:

    ..Mr. Boente pointed out that his office had already been defending the president’s executive order against a lawsuit brought in a Virginia federal court.

    “I was enforcing it this afternoon,” Mr. Boente told The Post. “Our career department employees were defending the action in court, and I expect that’s what they’ll do tomorrow, appropriately and properly.”

    The swamp is a little dryer.

  test pattern
    #2280714, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    ‘Two Texas mosques burned to the ground this month’ and –

    BROWNSVILLE — Two sharply different portrayals of Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna emerged over the two weeks of his trial on murder and drug trafficking charges.

    ‘Was he a devoted public servant who protected the nation’s borders — not to mention his decorated military service in Iraq — and erred only when he gave shelter to undocumented family members who were up to no good?

    Or was he the leader of a drug- and gun-trafficking enterprise, using his American savvy and fluent English to call the shots as his Mexican brothers — one of them an alleged Gulf Cartel hitman — did all the dirty work?’

    https://www.texastribune.org/

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280718, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I direct your attention to the Atlantic cod.

    GM – I only have a tiny fraction of Jamaica in my heritage but it shows. The Jamaican national dish is salt cod. For breakfast, with ackee, callaloo and fried plantains. Yummy! Entirely historical:

    What does bother me is our cut and dried addiction to salt fish of the literal kind. All through the Caribbean – Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, right around the arc of islands to Aruba – salt fish is in our blood. And it’s a provoking irony of history that salted cod, which was brought to the Caribbean as cheap food for enslaved Africans, has now stepped up in life.

    Btw my distant cousin, who I met, actually had an ackee orchard! How cool is that?

    The fact that a fascist organization (WWF) uses endangered tuna as a fig leaf for their abhorrent activities doesn’t mean I can’t slag them off. Indeed it makes me even more furious due to their hypocrisy, since they say nuffin about windmills massacring birds and bats in the billions.

    They are lower than slime.

  Senile Old Guy
    #2280721, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    CNN reported the head-turning sequence, saying that the Breitbart editor:

    had already taken a seat for the presser at CAIR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., where the group was set to detail its legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. But the event hadn’t even started when [editor Neil] Munro was ordered to leave. “This is America,” Munro protested. “We have freedom of speech, freedom of movement.” The Breitbart editor had gone to CAIR’s press conference to ask questions about the new lawsuit by the group.

    Consistency not a strong point with these people.

  calli
    #2280722, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    #2280677, posted on January 31, 2017 at 6:36 pm
    Lord I love the firings. I hope there’s many more.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R1vT87nrUQ

    The josh one is the best..

    Josh, you’re a very ineffective leader, you’re fired.

    That’s got the sequence where he fires Summer Zervos, the woman represented by Alred. She wants an apology from Trump because he called her a liar.

    What did he say she lied about? The usual.

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2280725, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    egg_ Is Marr a shirt or skirt lifter. You confuse me.

    I think he bites the pillow.

  Gab
    #2280726, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Hey JC – what’s happened to Starbucks stock? Has it plummeted?

  m0nty
    #2280729, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    The 1 Gbps speed is ten times the 100Mbps speed offered through the NBN. It was achieved under ideal “laboratory-like’’ conditions.

    In other words, you would never get anything like that in the field.

    Buy Telstra shares if you want, JC. You like monopolies.

  test pattern
    #2280732, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    “It’s a reflex. When there is someone who is injured it’s a reflex. You can’t leave people in need of help. Even someone who is sick. You can’t leave them on the ground. It’s an act of humanity for everyone — not just for Muslims.”

    https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2017/01/30/swept-up-in-chaos-innocent-man-accused-in-quebec-terror-attack.html

  Dr Faustus
    #2280735, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Bill Shorten has nominated job creation, higher wages and shoring up the health and welfare safety net as key to Australia’s economic future and staving off Trump-style politics.

    So increased public spending, higher costs, no productivity gains, and increased welfare spending are this little peanut’s economic objectives.

    He may be having a lend – but I think maybe he can see a chink in Turnbull’s armour.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280736, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    ‘Two Texas mosques burned to the ground this month’

    Farming is less damaging.

    Seven Found Guilty of Robbing German Churches to Finance Jihad     (yesterday)

    Golden goose and all that.

  JC
    #2280737, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Dunno Gab

    Never watch that stock since the CEO acted like a leftwing dickead. Hope it goes to zero.

  Gab
    #2280740, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I read it has gone south, JC, with investors pulling out due to his comments about employing muslims rather than unemployed veterans.

  JC
    #2280744, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    It could well have have gone down for that. I just read investors were disappointed with last quarter results may be predictive of a slower growth rate.

    The dickhead CEO also just announced he’s hiring 10,000 refs. What a clown. He should be …..pouring drinks… making coffee. -:)

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280749, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Never watch that stock since the CEO acted like a leftwing dickead. Never watch that stock since the CEO acted like a leftwing dickead.

    Speaking of such.

    Why The Cold War Between Tech CEOs and Trump Is About To Go Nuclear

    Over the weekend, openly defiant CEOs, particularly among the tech sector, expressed their displeasure with Trump’s Friday executive order temporarily banning refugees and limiting travel from seven Muslim countries, with both words and deeds, among which the following (summary courtesy of Axios):

    Bad man took away our cheap H1-B’s waaaahhhh!

  thefrolickingmole
    #2280750, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    The UN is governed bu an EU tax hoover who never saw a dead marxist he didnt want to fellate.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secretary-General_of_the_United_Nations
    Guterres was the Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, and was the Secretary-General of the Socialist Party from 1992 to 2002. He served as President of Socialist International from 1999 to 2005.

    So it makes me quite happy to see the “shock, horror” headlines over this…
    https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2017/jan/31/un-funding-cuts-us-trump-administration
    The draft executive order from the new US administration that would slash a minimum of 40% of funding to multilateral institutions, such as the UN and the World Bank, threatens deep and destabilising consequences for the international system and the people it aims to help. And it won’t help the US, either.

    This comes in a year where the UN secretary general will give special attention to how the UN can meet its core mandate on peace and security, culminating in a global session on sustaining peace in September.

    If winning persists for more than 3 hours please consult your doctor…

  Leigh Lowe
    #2280753, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280685, posted on January 31, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Lefty, but not bad. Interestingly few comments, quite unlike the Cat where the commenting is rambunctious.

    Rambunctious???
    Fuck off!!!

  Notafan
    #2280754, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    The fact that snowflake was used in the show might be a coincidence,in fact I’m sure it is. Entirely different context.

    Snowflake was also used in Palachuik’s book fightclub in 1993 and I doubt he was the first to use it in thar sense.

    Precious little snowflake

  srr
    #2280757, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 7h7 hours ago

    I’d like to thank the Guardian for linking to my video and red pilling their currently stupid readers. 🙏🏻👌🏻

    How the conservative media has reported Trump’s immigration ban
    Breitbart and the Daily Caller among sites rejecting labeling of executive order as Muslim ban and linking move to actions by Barack Obama

    A video from Paul Joseph Watson on InfoWars, a conspiracy-fueled political site founded by Alex Jones, utilized similar arguments, with the caption: “It’s not a Muslim ban, you virtue signaling morons.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/jan/30/conservative-media-breitbart-fox-news-trump-immigration-ban

  vr
    #2280758, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    JC — Take a look at these guys. They seem to be running a weird combination of PE and a ‘regular’ fund. How common is this?

  srr
    #2280762, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Obama Refused 91 Refugees –
    Sent Them Back to Castro’s Hell-Hole 2 Days Before Inauguration –
    Liberal Media Was Silent

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/obama-refused-91-refugees-sent-back-castros-hell-hole-2-days-inauguration-liberal-media-silent/
    ______________

    What gets me is the stark difference between the fully lifejacked and kitted out African/Musso ‘refugees‘, and the, ‘lets tie some wood to some floating junk and just get the fuck out of here’ Cuban Refugees

  JC
    #2280766, posted on January 31, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    vr

    Lots of firms employ different strategies under the same umbrella, although there’s more specialisation these days. Never heard of them.

  Notafan
    #2280771, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Calli I’m in beautiful but decayed Porto. My street is full of bricked up or collapsed behind the facade 19th C buildings.

    Though, like Lisbon, there are signs of urban renewal. Too many communists here.

    Sad.

  Roger
    #2280772, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Where are you Nota?

    Yes…hope she’s OK.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2280773, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I hate it when this happens. Someone writes something on the Cat which sends me off into a wonderful quixotic chase.

    Then I return to find I forgot who and what sent me off. This is such a thing: plastic rice.

    Maybe I came across it looking at Jamaican sites, as there’s a local controversy about it right now. Whatever. It’s fascinating:

    ‘Plastic rice’ seized in Nigeria

    Nigeria has confiscated 2.5 tonnes of “plastic rice” smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen, the customs service says.

    Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.

    He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and “only God knows what would have happened” if people ate it.

    It is not clear where the seized sacks came from but rice made from plastic pellets was found in China last year.

    Fake rice? So some Chinese guy has found a business model where he can buy up rice bits, plus whatever else like corn bits, grind it all up then extrude it into little pellets which look almost exactly like rice grains but which when boiled come out unusually sticky? Yes! This is good stuff. Snopes should look into it, it’s that important. Heh.

  srr
    #2280774, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    President Trump Meets With Small Business Owners –
    Issues Executive Order on Regulation Removal…
    Posted on January 31, 2017 by sundance

    Was the vast Russian conspiracy really only a week ago? In between the current refugee crisis du-jour and the notification of the next supreme court nominee, President Trump met with a group of small business leaders to hear their concerns and outline some new policy initiatives.

    [image: trump-small-business-leaders]

    WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning that he said will “dramatically reduce federal regulations” on businesses.

    “We’ll be reducing [regulations] big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy and our entrepreneurial spirit,” Trump said during a meeting with small business leaders. “The American dream is back, and we’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/31/president-trump-meets-with-small-business-owners-issues-executive-order-on-regulation-removal/

  test pattern
    #2280776, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Von Duttonberg will love this

    New Indonesian Presidential Decree regarding Refugees from Abroad.

    ‘..there is now an established coordination and a clear function by Government in relation to the treatment of asylum seekers, no matter the mode of their arrival…We appreciate that this new Perpres confirms the definition of refugees contained in the 1951 Refugee Convention, and does not continue to label asylum seekers as illegal immigrants,’

    https://suaka.or.id/

  Nic
    #2280779, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Bruce, I won’t disgust you with the range of goods either faked or recycled in China.

  srr
    #2280780, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Did President Trump Just Save Western Civilization?
    Stefan Molyneux

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b0bIEMsHwM

    30 Jan 2017

    The mainstream media spent the weekend lying about President Donald Trump instituting a Muslim ban, lying about the contents of the recent executive order, lying about those impacted by the new guidelines and lying about why seven specific countries were included in the travel restrictions.

    President Trump was painted as a monster for placing a temporary ban on accepting Syrian refugees – while other world leaders bent over backwards to virtue signal and express their willingness to destabilize their countries.

    While the mainstream media, politicians, corporations and Hollywood celebrities were virtue signaling – President Trump made a few phone calls and may have just saved Western Civilization.

    Reuters Article: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa

  test pattern
    #2280783, posted on January 31, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    They get here eventually. Congrats to Sayed.

    ‘One of our talented and hard working student is resettled in Australia. He spent two years in limbo in Indonesia’

    https://www.facebook.com/cisaruarefugeelearningcentre/posts/1321084954610843

