Liberty Quote
If you saw Atlas, the giant who holds the world on his shoulders, if you saw that he stood, blood running down his chest, his knees buckling, his arms trembling but still trying to hold the world aloft with the last of his strength, and the greater his effort the heavier the world bore down on his shoulders—what would you tell him to do?— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- test pattern on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Diogenes on Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- . on Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- srr on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Nic on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Chris on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- rickw on Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- test pattern on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Tel on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- srr on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Roger on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Notafan on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- wreckage on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- srr on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Dan Phillips on If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Defender of the faith on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- JC on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Chris on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Some History on Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Waz on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- srr on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Julian on Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Philippa Martyr on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- vr on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Tel on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Ross B on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Notafan on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
- Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA
- Ahmed Fahour AO
- Paying for the wall
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,536 Responses to Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
egg_ Is Marr a shirt or skirt lifter. You confuse me.
So fits in well around here then?
GM
NFI – Marr seemed to be nervously rearranging his pens, looked like Cate ‘wears the pants’ – probably won’t take any of his crap.
Note, not one mention that the government now owes close to $500,000,000,000.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
For the brief period until Dana Boente officially accepted the appointment late Monday evening.
Mr Boente, an Obama appointee, doesn’t share Ms Yates view that the EO is unlawful and fails to “stand for what is right“:
The swamp is a little dryer.
‘Two Texas mosques burned to the ground this month’ and –
BROWNSVILLE — Two sharply different portrayals of Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna emerged over the two weeks of his trial on murder and drug trafficking charges.
‘Was he a devoted public servant who protected the nation’s borders — not to mention his decorated military service in Iraq — and erred only when he gave shelter to undocumented family members who were up to no good?
Or was he the leader of a drug- and gun-trafficking enterprise, using his American savvy and fluent English to call the shots as his Mexican brothers — one of them an alleged Gulf Cartel hitman — did all the dirty work?’
https://www.texastribune.org/
GM – I only have a tiny fraction of Jamaica in my heritage but it shows. The Jamaican national dish is salt cod. For breakfast, with ackee, callaloo and fried plantains. Yummy! Entirely historical:
Btw my distant cousin, who I met, actually had an ackee orchard! How cool is that?
The fact that a fascist organization (WWF) uses endangered tuna as a fig leaf for their abhorrent activities doesn’t mean I can’t slag them off. Indeed it makes me even more furious due to their hypocrisy, since they say nuffin about windmills massacring birds and bats in the billions.
They are lower than slime.
Consistency not a strong point with these people.
That’s got the sequence where he fires Summer Zervos, the woman represented by Alred. She wants an apology from Trump because he called her a liar.
What did he say she lied about? The usual.
I think he bites the pillow.
Hey JC – what’s happened to Starbucks stock? Has it plummeted?
In other words, you would never get anything like that in the field.
Buy Telstra shares if you want, JC. You like monopolies.
“It’s a reflex. When there is someone who is injured it’s a reflex. You can’t leave people in need of help. Even someone who is sick. You can’t leave them on the ground. It’s an act of humanity for everyone — not just for Muslims.”
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2017/01/30/swept-up-in-chaos-innocent-man-accused-in-quebec-terror-attack.html
So increased public spending, higher costs, no productivity gains, and increased welfare spending are this little peanut’s economic objectives.
He may be having a lend – but I think maybe he can see a chink in Turnbull’s armour.
Farming is less damaging.
Seven Found Guilty of Robbing German Churches to Finance Jihad (yesterday)
Golden goose and all that.
Dunno Gab
Never watch that stock since the CEO acted like a leftwing dickead. Hope it goes to zero.
I read it has gone south, JC, with investors pulling out due to his comments about employing muslims rather than unemployed veterans.
It could well have have gone down for that. I just read investors were disappointed with last quarter results may be predictive of a slower growth rate.
The dickhead CEO also just announced he’s hiring 10,000 refs. What a clown. He should be …..pouring drinks… making coffee. -:)
Speaking of such.
Why The Cold War Between Tech CEOs and Trump Is About To Go Nuclear
Bad man took away our cheap H1-B’s waaaahhhh!
The UN is governed bu an EU tax hoover who never saw a dead marxist he didnt want to fellate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secretary-General_of_the_United_Nations
Guterres was the Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, and was the Secretary-General of the Socialist Party from 1992 to 2002. He served as President of Socialist International from 1999 to 2005.
So it makes me quite happy to see the “shock, horror” headlines over this…
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2017/jan/31/un-funding-cuts-us-trump-administration
The draft executive order from the new US administration that would slash a minimum of 40% of funding to multilateral institutions, such as the UN and the World Bank, threatens deep and destabilising consequences for the international system and the people it aims to help. And it won’t help the US, either.
This comes in a year where the UN secretary general will give special attention to how the UN can meet its core mandate on peace and security, culminating in a global session on sustaining peace in September.
If winning persists for more than 3 hours please consult your doctor…
Rambunctious???
Fuck off!!!
The fact that snowflake was used in the show might be a coincidence,in fact I’m sure it is. Entirely different context.
Snowflake was also used in Palachuik’s book fightclub in 1993 and I doubt he was the first to use it in thar sense.
Precious little snowflake
Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 7h7 hours ago
I’d like to thank the Guardian for linking to my video and red pilling their currently stupid readers. 🙏🏻👌🏻
JC — Take a look at these guys. They seem to be running a weird combination of PE and a ‘regular’ fund. How common is this?
Where are you Nota?
Obama Refused 91 Refugees –
Sent Them Back to Castro’s Hell-Hole 2 Days Before Inauguration –
Liberal Media Was Silent
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/obama-refused-91-refugees-sent-back-castros-hell-hole-2-days-inauguration-liberal-media-silent/
______________
What gets me is the stark difference between the fully lifejacked and kitted out African/Musso ‘refugees‘, and the, ‘lets tie some wood to some floating junk and just get the fuck out of here’ Cuban Refugees
vr
Lots of firms employ different strategies under the same umbrella, although there’s more specialisation these days. Never heard of them.
Starbucks’ Announcement to Hire Based on Foreign Nationality Is Against US Law
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/starbucks-announcement-hire-based-foreign-nationality-us-law/
__________
Calli I’m in beautiful but decayed Porto. My street is full of bricked up or collapsed behind the facade 19th C buildings.
Though, like Lisbon, there are signs of urban renewal. Too many communists here.
Sad.
Where are you Nota?
Yes…hope she’s OK.
I hate it when this happens. Someone writes something on the Cat which sends me off into a wonderful quixotic chase.
Then I return to find I forgot who and what sent me off. This is such a thing: plastic rice.
Maybe I came across it looking at Jamaican sites, as there’s a local controversy about it right now. Whatever. It’s fascinating:
‘Plastic rice’ seized in Nigeria
Fake rice? So some Chinese guy has found a business model where he can buy up rice bits, plus whatever else like corn bits, grind it all up then extrude it into little pellets which look almost exactly like rice grains but which when boiled come out unusually sticky? Yes! This is good stuff. Snopes should look into it, it’s that important. Heh.
President Trump Meets With Small Business Owners –
Issues Executive Order on Regulation Removal…
Posted on January 31, 2017 by sundance
Was the vast Russian conspiracy really only a week ago? In between the current refugee crisis du-jour and the notification of the next supreme court nominee, President Trump met with a group of small business leaders to hear their concerns and outline some new policy initiatives.
[image: trump-small-business-leaders]
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning that he said will “dramatically reduce federal regulations” on businesses.
“We’ll be reducing [regulations] big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy and our entrepreneurial spirit,” Trump said during a meeting with small business leaders. “The American dream is back, and we’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/31/president-trump-meets-with-small-business-owners-issues-executive-order-on-regulation-removal/
Von Duttonberg will love this
New Indonesian Presidential Decree regarding Refugees from Abroad.
‘..there is now an established coordination and a clear function by Government in relation to the treatment of asylum seekers, no matter the mode of their arrival…We appreciate that this new Perpres confirms the definition of refugees contained in the 1951 Refugee Convention, and does not continue to label asylum seekers as illegal immigrants,’
https://suaka.or.id/
Bruce, I won’t disgust you with the range of goods either faked or recycled in China.
Did President Trump Just Save Western Civilization?
Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b0bIEMsHwM
30 Jan 2017
The mainstream media spent the weekend lying about President Donald Trump instituting a Muslim ban, lying about the contents of the recent executive order, lying about those impacted by the new guidelines and lying about why seven specific countries were included in the travel restrictions.
President Trump was painted as a monster for placing a temporary ban on accepting Syrian refugees – while other world leaders bent over backwards to virtue signal and express their willingness to destabilize their countries.
While the mainstream media, politicians, corporations and Hollywood celebrities were virtue signaling – President Trump made a few phone calls and may have just saved Western Civilization.
Reuters Article: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa…
They get here eventually. Congrats to Sayed.
‘One of our talented and hard working student is resettled in Australia. He spent two years in limbo in Indonesia’
https://www.facebook.com/cisaruarefugeelearningcentre/posts/1321084954610843