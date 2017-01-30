Liberty Quote
If you haven’t learned to read, write or count after 10 years of school, another two aren’t going to do you much good.— Andrew Baker
-
Recent Comments
- Gab on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- calli on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- NewChum on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- IRFM on Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- calli on Some good news from the Ruddster
- johanna on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- bystander on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Yohan on Propaganda watch: Taxation
- Nic on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- dweezy2176 on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Bushkid on Some good news from the Ruddster
- dweezy2176 on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Yohan on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Wozzup on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Grigory M on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Diogenes on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Fisky on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Jannie on Some good news from the Ruddster
- The Pugilist on Propaganda watch: Taxation
- Tom on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- cohenite on Some good news from the Ruddster
-
Recent Posts
- The economic idiot savants of our time
- Some good news from the Ruddster
- Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- Propaganda watch: Taxation
- No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
- Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA
- Ahmed Fahour AO
- Paying for the wall
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
2,026 Responses to Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
« Previous 1 … 7 8 9
« Previous 1 … 7 8 9
I believe it comes from the world of performance cars and motorcycles. A ricer is someone who drives a Japanese car. A Japanese car is (fully) riced if it is pimped out with go-faster stuff. It was initially a pejorative, but I believe it has been reclaimed as a positive term by the people who are proud of their rice-mobiles, because let’s face it, Japanese engineering is pretty good.
Another Grigory lie. It was not faux and it was written explaining my reasons for wishing to leave.
As a long term commenter I felt I owed some people that. Not you. I owe you nothing.
You are a contemptible snob. Bet you don’t know the difference between a dinner fork, luncheon fork, a fish fork or a curved oyster fork, Grigory, so you won’t be dining formally at ours.
Hint: it’s all in the tines and the placement. You’d have to brush up on your manners too.
Had it been Uncle Luigi, it could have meant being passed through one of these. Gotta hurt.
I plead the 5th – which a strict consitutionalist will uphold.
I couldn’t give a fork.
Does anyone know what Uncle Chang meant by the term “You’re gonna get riced”?
Don’t have any asian friends to ask do you?
Racist.
😅
Cutlery problems? Uncle Chang says use chopsticks.
Lizzie, apart from contributing nothing, the troll craves attention. That’s the only reason he’s here. Don’t give it to him.
This puts the #NeverTrump weirdos in an interesting position. They opposed Trump in the general election and preferred Hillary for the most part. Yet most #NeverTrumpers are self-styled “constitutionalists”, like Ted Cruz, who believe the Supreme Court must adhere to an originalist interpretation.
I don’t understand what their strategy was, because it seems to me that opposing Trump in the general election is a pretty dumb way to save the Constitution.
LOL.
More on how to keep terrorists out at Sultan Knish
Thanks, Dan.
And stimps – the correct term is “ricist”.
Ah, Fants – Grigory M never lies – never.
The 23-24 October 2016 Meltdown
The Faux Retirement Letter of 30 October 2016
As I said back then – you need to get help, or someone who loves you should get it for you.
LMFAO!
Pelosi: Gorsuch a ‘very hostile appointment’:
the correct term is “ricist”.
Riced is a reference to ricin, a poison made from rice by asians to destroy their enemies.
They are pretty happy today.
Their bow ties are spinning with glee.
Ah, Fants – Grigory M never lies – never.
So you sleep standing up?
You never lie down?
Creepy Grigsie.
Very creepy.
I woke up this morning and thought, “I am a bit over all this winning.”
Then I gave myself a good uppercut and a stern talking to.
We must guard against these moments of weakness.
It’s wonderful to see the level of concern shown by authority out here in the back-lots of the multicultural cesspit, Fairfield, NSW .. the Gummint today unveiled a speed camera … outside the local law enforcement sanctuary .. right on a T intersection that has had traffic lights for, at least, 30 years! Their are 3 sets of lights as well as a hospital & a school on a half kilometre stretch just before/after the camera .. fascinating use of resources … Way to go Glad! .. innovative & agile!
I woke up this morning and thought, “I am a bit over all this winning.”
Then I gave myself a good uppercut and a stern talking to.
We must guard against these moments of weakness.
Say after me … “….and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say… we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”. – President-Elect Donald J. Trump
Septimus had meltdowns of his own, usually on Saturday nights for some reason.
That’s when the loneliness really kicks in.
Could people here please stop posting links to paywalls.
Some cynical Cats might wonder if you are shilling for subscriptions.
If not, what is the point of posting a link that leads nowhere?
VW started off no different to Trabant.
It was created as a government owned, centrally plamned car company that you go to own via workers credits.
FfS it was even called ‘peoples car’
That’s about as socialist as purges and starvations.
The fact that some German companies were still nominally owned in private hands is a minor detail compared to the design and central planning of the economy, one party state, propaganda and every other trapping if a totalitarian socialist state.
The left hates Hitler because he betrayed and invaded Russia. Up until then he was firmly in the fold with only conservatives like Churchill speaking out against him. Even eugenics was the lefty pinup science of the day.
Look at the Australian wharfies protests – done while Hitler was allied with Russia, and stopped after.
There is no sane argument as to how National socialism is somehow an extreme strain of conservatism, and it takes some work for people to clear their head of he years of propaganda and gaslighting before even conservatives can come to terms with it.
Nazi= far right = socialist propaganda because of the betrayal towards Stalin.
Nazis are far left totalitarian socialists with a nationalist and racial superiority twist.
The far right are anarcho-capitalists.
Some cynical Cats might wonder if you are shilling for subscriptions.
Illuminati confirmed!
Calli – how do I get mothball smell out of clothes? Do you know?