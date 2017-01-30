Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

2,026 Responses to Monday Forum: January 30, 2017

1 7 8 9
  1. Dan Phillips
    #2281469, posted on February 1, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Does anyone know what Uncle Chang meant by the term “You’re gonna get riced”?

    I believe it comes from the world of performance cars and motorcycles. A ricer is someone who drives a Japanese car. A Japanese car is (fully) riced if it is pimped out with go-faster stuff. It was initially a pejorative, but I believe it has been reclaimed as a positive term by the people who are proud of their rice-mobiles, because let’s face it, Japanese engineering is pretty good.

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2281471, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    your faux retirement letter came a week later

    Another Grigory lie. It was not faux and it was written explaining my reasons for wishing to leave.
    As a long term commenter I felt I owed some people that. Not you. I owe you nothing.

    You are a contemptible snob. Bet you don’t know the difference between a dinner fork, luncheon fork, a fish fork or a curved oyster fork, Grigory, so you won’t be dining formally at ours.
    Hint: it’s all in the tines and the placement. You’d have to brush up on your manners too.

  3. calli
    #2281473, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Does anyone know what Uncle Chang meant by the term “You’re gonna get riced”?

    Had it been Uncle Luigi, it could have meant being passed through one of these. Gotta hurt.

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2281474, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    That was you!

    I plead the 5th – which a strict consitutionalist will uphold.

  5. Snoopy
    #2281476, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Bet you don’t know the difference between a dinner fork, luncheon fork, a fish fork or a curved oyster fork,

    I couldn’t give a fork.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2281477, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Does anyone know what Uncle Chang meant by the term “You’re gonna get riced”?

    Don’t have any asian friends to ask do you?
    Racist.
    😅

  7. calli
    #2281479, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Cutlery problems? Uncle Chang says use chopsticks.

  8. Tom
    #2281481, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Lizzie, apart from contributing nothing, the troll craves attention. That’s the only reason he’s here. Don’t give it to him.

  9. Fisky
    #2281484, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    This puts the #NeverTrump weirdos in an interesting position. They opposed Trump in the general election and preferred Hillary for the most part. Yet most #NeverTrumpers are self-styled “constitutionalists”, like Ted Cruz, who believe the Supreme Court must adhere to an originalist interpretation.

    I don’t understand what their strategy was, because it seems to me that opposing Trump in the general election is a pretty dumb way to save the Constitution.

  10. calli
    #2281486, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    The Nonimmigrant Visa application form filled out by the 9/11 hijackers asked, “Are you a member or representative of a terrorist organization?” They checked the box that said, ‘No’ and they were in.

    The current incarnation of the form asks the same perfunctory and generic question. An actual terrorist is as likely to check the box as he is to finger a rosary while eating a ham sandwich and singing Hava Nagila. But since 9/11, the terrorist threat has evolved from foreign cells penetrating this country to domestic Islamist terrorists emerging out of Muslim settlements already occupying this country.

    LOL.

    More on how to keep terrorists out at Sultan Knish

  11. Rabz
    #2281487, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Thanks, Dan.

    And stimps – the correct term is “ricist”.

  12. Grigory M
    #2281488, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    your faux retirement letter came a week later

    Another Grigory lie.

    Ah, Fants – Grigory M never lies – never.

    The 23-24 October 2016 Meltdown

    The Faux Retirement Letter of 30 October 2016

    As I said back then – you need to get help, or someone who loves you should get it for you.

  13. Tom
    #2281490, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Hitler finds out that Trump is Hitler

    LMFAO!

  14. dover_beach
    #2281491, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Pelosi: Gorsuch a ‘very hostile appointment’:

    Appearing on a town hall with CNN, Pelosi bashed Gorsuch’s record, pointing what she said was a “hostile” record on women’s rights — specifically pointing to his stance regarding the Hobby Lobby case — and insisted that he is “well outside the mainstream” of American legal thought.

    “Elections have ramifications, and here is a living, breathing example of it,” Pelosi told host Jake Tapper. “The president, in his first appointment to the court, and hopefully his only appointment to the court, has appointed someone who has come down on the side of corporate American vs. class-action suits.”

    “Clear air, clean water, food safety, safety in medicine and the rest. If you care about that for your children, he’s not your guy,” she continued.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2281492, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    the correct term is “ricist”.

    Riced is a reference to ricin, a poison made from rice by asians to destroy their enemies.

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2281493, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    This puts the #NeverTrump weirdos in an interesting position. They opposed Trump in the general election and preferred Hillary for the most part. Yet most #NeverTrumpers are self-styled “constitutionalists”, like Ted Cruz, who believe the Supreme Court must adhere to an originalist interpretation.

    They are pretty happy today.

    Their bow ties are spinning with glee.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2281494, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Ah, Fants – Grigory M never lies – never.

    So you sleep standing up?
    You never lie down?
    Creepy Grigsie.
    Very creepy.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2281496, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    dover_beach

    #2281459, posted on February 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Bench Memos: Gorsuch Speeches
    Magnificent pick.

    We have to keep winning. We have to win more!

    I woke up this morning and thought, “I am a bit over all this winning.”
    Then I gave myself a good uppercut and a stern talking to.
    We must guard against these moments of weakness.

  19. dweezy2176
    #2281497, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    It’s wonderful to see the level of concern shown by authority out here in the back-lots of the multicultural cesspit, Fairfield, NSW .. the Gummint today unveiled a speed camera … outside the local law enforcement sanctuary .. right on a T intersection that has had traffic lights for, at least, 30 years! Their are 3 sets of lights as well as a hospital & a school on a half kilometre stretch just before/after the camera .. fascinating use of resources … Way to go Glad! .. innovative & agile!

  20. dweezy2176
    #2281499, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    I woke up this morning and thought, “I am a bit over all this winning.”
    Then I gave myself a good uppercut and a stern talking to.
    We must guard against these moments of weakness.

    Say after me … “….and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say… we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”. – President-Elect Donald J. Trump

  21. Nic
    #2281500, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Septimus had meltdowns of his own, usually on Saturday nights for some reason.

  22. bystander
    #2281502, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Nic
    #2281500, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:40 pm
    Septimus had meltdowns of his own, usually on Saturday nights for some reason.

    That’s when the loneliness really kicks in.

  23. johanna
    #2281503, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Could people here please stop posting links to paywalls.

    Some cynical Cats might wonder if you are shilling for subscriptions.

    If not, what is the point of posting a link that leads nowhere?

  24. NewChum
    #2281506, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    VW started off no different to Trabant.

    It was created as a government owned, centrally plamned car company that you go to own via workers credits.

    FfS it was even called ‘peoples car’

    That’s about as socialist as purges and starvations.

    The fact that some German companies were still nominally owned in private hands is a minor detail compared to the design and central planning of the economy, one party state, propaganda and every other trapping if a totalitarian socialist state.

    The left hates Hitler because he betrayed and invaded Russia. Up until then he was firmly in the fold with only conservatives like Churchill speaking out against him. Even eugenics was the lefty pinup science of the day.

    Look at the Australian wharfies protests – done while Hitler was allied with Russia, and stopped after.

    There is no sane argument as to how National socialism is somehow an extreme strain of conservatism, and it takes some work for people to clear their head of he years of propaganda and gaslighting before even conservatives can come to terms with it.

    Nazi= far right = socialist propaganda because of the betrayal towards Stalin.

    Nazis are far left totalitarian socialists with a nationalist and racial superiority twist.

    The far right are anarcho-capitalists.

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2281507, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Some cynical Cats might wonder if you are shilling for subscriptions.

    Illuminati confirmed!

  26. Gab
    #2281509, posted on February 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Calli – how do I get mothball smell out of clothes? Do you know?

1 7 8 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *