More Fake News

This chart, without detail of where the data comes from is the type rubbish that is circulating the internet as a form of critique of President Trump’s order relating to migration.
I don’t have a view on the right or wrong of the order, but it is nonsense like this that completely discredits those critical of President (yes President) Trump!
Just a few short words in retort, and I add the movie in brackets for those who can’t bother to read about the number of Americans killed by their citizens 1975-2015.
- Lockerbie (The Bombing of Pan Am Flight 103)
- Mogadishu (Black Hawk Down)
- Maersk Alabama (Captain Philips)
- Benghazi (13 Hours)
- Iran Hostage Crisis (Argo)
I could go on, but have better things to do. No sense of context. No idea of history. Morons!
You can’t look backwards or banning the Japanese would be a good idea.
It’s the nature of the threat looking forwards. A more useful chart would be deaths by nationality (born into, not ‘adopted’) in Europe since 2011.
By all means, The Left, we are happy to widen the net if you insist!
Benghazi didn’t happen, hey?
They really do lie about everything all of the time.
Poor Spartacus probably hasn’t seen the damage here with a certain Apax gang. Me thinks he needs to step out of his bubble before shooting from the hip !
Indeed let’s ban the lot.
I don’t get it, or do they mean on American soil?
No American ever killed by an Iraqi?
Nazis killed shit loads of Americans.
That’s why they didn’t let them into the country.
CBS/AP February 22, 2011, 5:29 PM
4 Americans on hijacked yacht dead off Somalia
More MSM fakery.
Five mussos killed bynon muslim gunmenin Quebec ,outside a hate centre(mosque) ,the gunmen were of course “lone wolf ” killers not islamophobes . Thinking msybe the Quebec Liberation Army thinks muslims are a bigger danger than Anglos ,poor mussos being terrorised by catholic French ,heh heh heh { eevil laugh, isnt Karma great ?}
Given an opportunity, the numbers would be anything but zero. However, that avoids the point about how many fellow (if that is appropriate) Muslims have been killed by fellow Muslims.
How many of those that gladly kill their own do you want coming into your country?
You aren’t counting Americans killed in the Iraq War.
I’m pretty sure some US citizens were killed in Syria.
https://southfront.org/breaking-14-us-led-coalition-military-advisers-captured-by-syrian-special-forces-in-aleppo/
If you believe the above (hard to verify) they had special forces captured in Aleppo. I would guess they were quietly sent back to the US (presuming they really were captured).
Which Americans were killed on the Maersk Alabama?
Did hostages die in Iran?
Add to that list though the Berlin discotheque bombing (Libya).
This is actually leftoid disinformation propaganda that has been constructed to do a job — and it’s succeeding. Today’s headline in WSJ:
There are plenty of leftoids on the staff at WSJ who are preening themselves on social media for their smartarse TrumpHitler gotcha.
The lefty hysteria of the past 48 hours also ignores the fact that every moozley on earth now knows it’s all but impossible to conduct a successful terrorist mass killing on US soil. Trump and Bannon are hitting it out of the park.
I’m tipping Trump’s approval rating just jumped another 10 percentage points.
Once again, the howler monkey leftoid lunatic fringe has badly misplayed this — especially in light of the moozley-on-moozley attack in Quebec.
That table is correct, as it refers to deaths in America, which is directly relevant to this EO.