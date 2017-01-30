More Fake News

This chart, without detail of where the data comes from is the type rubbish that is circulating the internet as a form of critique of President Trump’s order relating to migration.

I don’t have a view on the right or wrong of the order, but it is nonsense like this that completely discredits those critical of President (yes President) Trump!

Just a few short words in retort, and I add the movie in brackets for those who can’t bother to read about the number of Americans killed by their citizens 1975-2015.

Lockerbie (The Bombing of Pan Am Flight 103)

Mogadishu (Black Hawk Down)

Maersk Alabama (Captain Philips)

Benghazi (13 Hours)

Iran Hostage Crisis (Argo)

I could go on, but have better things to do. No sense of context. No idea of history. Morons!