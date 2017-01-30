More Fake News

This chart, without detail of where the data comes from is the type rubbish that is circulating the internet as a form of critique of President Trump’s order relating to migration.
I don’t have a view on the right or wrong of the order, but it is nonsense like this that completely discredits those critical of President (yes President) Trump!
Just a few short words in retort, and I add the movie in brackets for those who can’t bother to read about the number of Americans killed by their citizens 1975-2015.
- Lockerbie (The Bombing of Pan Am Flight 103)
- Mogadishu (Black Hawk Down)
- Maersk Alabama (Captain Philips)
- Benghazi (13 Hours)
- Iran Hostage Crisis (Argo)
I could go on, but have better things to do. No sense of context. No idea of history. Morons!
You can’t look backwards or banning the Japanese would be a good idea.
It’s the nature of the threat looking forwards. A more useful chart would be deaths by nationality (born into, not ‘adopted’) in Europe since 2011.
By all means, The Left, we are happy to widen the net if you insist!
Benghazi didn’t happen, hey?
They really do lie about everything all of the time.
Poor Spartacus probably hasn’t seen the damage here with a certain Apax gang. Me thinks he needs to step out of his bubble before shooting from the hip !
Indeed let’s ban the lot.
I don’t get it, or do they mean on American soil?
No American ever killed by an Iraqi?
Nazis killed shit loads of Americans.
That’s why they didn’t let them into the country.
CBS/AP February 22, 2011, 5:29 PM
4 Americans on hijacked yacht dead off Somalia