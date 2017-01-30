Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments

Posted on 1:52 am, January 30, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian
Released just before Australia Day, the British Supreme Court’s decision on Brexit reminds us of a fundamental truth: the British system of government, which was Britain’s greatest gift to its former colonies, rests on the supremacy of parliament.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas is a columnist for The Australian newspaper and the inaugural Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the SMART Infrastructure Facility at the University of Wollongong. The SMART Infrastructure Facility is a $61.8 million world-class research and training centre concerned with integrated infrastructure solutions for the future. Henry is also Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia. Prior to these concurrent roles Henry worked as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Henry's previous career was as an economist at the OECD in Paris, where amongst other roles he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment and was Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments

  1. Mark A
    #2278774, posted on January 30, 2017 at 2:04 am

    British system of government, which was Britain’s greatest gift to its former colonies, rests on the supremacy of parliament.

    In other words, on the will of people who elected said parliament.
    At least it should be so.

    This is why I’m now confused re. the status of Brexit.
    Was it an opinion seeking exercise, which could’ve been done online with far less expense or was it a binding referendum/plebiscite?

    If the latter I can’t see reason for the gyrations taking place both to avoid and to fulfill the wishes of the people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *