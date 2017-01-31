No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament

Telstra today has announced a new 4G network that offers speeds of up to 10 times that offered by the National Broadband Network.

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies and Netgear have combined to deliver the world’s first commercial Gigabit LTE network with a download speed of 1 Gigabit per second while doubling the upload peak speed on Telstra’s network to 150 Megabits per second.

The 1 Gbps speed is ten times the 100Mbps speed offered through the NBN. It was achieved under ideal “laboratory-like’’ conditions.

Telstra confirmed the availability of the new service at its Gigabit LTE Experience event in Sydney today in select state capital city CBDs, with more to follow.