No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament

Telstra today has announced a new 4G network that offers speeds of up to 10 times that offered by the National Broadband Network.
Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies and Netgear have combined to deliver the world’s first commercial Gigabit LTE network with a download speed of 1 Gigabit per second while doubling the upload peak speed on Telstra’s network to 150 Megabits per second.
The 1 Gbps speed is ten times the 100Mbps speed offered through the NBN. It was achieved under ideal “laboratory-like’’ conditions.
Telstra confirmed the availability of the new service at its Gigabit LTE Experience event in Sydney today in select state capital city CBDs, with more to follow.
Another glorious success of the Rudd-Gillard years.
Can all of the trolls who claimed it was physically impossible to beat the NBN for speed, please get over here and apologise? Now.
You will have to wait for the IT experts to denounce this as highly improbable due to factors like bandwidth, making it impossible for more than one person at a time to achieve anything like this capability etc.
It’s a debate I’ve had for some years.
This is unpossible!
Who would have thought that government spending program designed by Conroy and Rudd on an airline napkin was flawed?
Fisky. Yes. Particularly John Birmingham. At the time NBN was being rushed through by Rudd the above technology was already being tested in South Korea.
It was pointed out time and time again how the NBN would was not future-proof but we were all told we were backwards. Remember the campaign that being against the NBN was equivalent to wanting bush kids to die because doctors would all be using the NBN to video conference with patients in the bush. And how many years on, how many doctors are do that?
This white elephant is obsolete before it’s finished.
Any idea how much we bill the ALP for this?
That money could have paid for a lot of radioactive milk.
JM, the Hamas supporter, was a furious advocate of the NBN and claimed it was physically impossible to surpass the network’s speeds. Better get over here now JM and explain yourself!
Nobody could have predicted the inevitable obsolescence of that legendary Rudd/Conroy excrescence.
Oops, except for all those who did.
I really don’t know why this announcement would be such big news. A good few years ago now in the Australian newspaper, there was a very interesting article by the editor of a tech mag called IT News or similar, it has a wide circulation throughout the US and Asia Pacific, the author’s credentials were explained. He said yes it would superseded by the rapid advancement of WiFi technology, he said would end up being a white elephant, and only used by major corporations for data transfer, not much else. I just wish I had of kept that article, the fellow who wrote so far has been about 100% correct in everything he stated.
This white elephant is obsolete before it’s finished.
It was a white elephant as soon as the labor excrement dreamed up the idea!!!
This has to be one of my greatest predictions.
Game Set and Match.
and yes he said it would be obsolete even before it would be completed, in this article also he spoke about the satellite debacle with the NBN
@ Bemused….. When the NBN was announced and the government purchase of Telstra assets followed we all knew this was a dud. Whilst the LTE tech is there, it was announced for a reason… 5G in many respects is the holy grail for bandwidth. Its what can be done with 5G that is truly astounding though…… Telstra simply made the point today that as a private entity they have always had and will always have better technology than any government.
Ha! Just went over to whingepool (universal hate for coalition interfering with raw download performance for their p0rn fix.) nothing. Someone has posted a link, a comment on the $360 price of the modem, then no further commentary at the moment.
The speed is a bit difficult to understand, and hasn’t been well explained. NBN fiber is GPON which has a bandwidth of approx 2.5G shared amongst approx 32 users (maybe fewer users depending on the topology of your street). Each user will then further be capped based on what they buy with typical speeds being 25M, 50M, 100M. The assumption being that the 32 users are unlikely to consume all the available bandwidth between them (even though theoretically they could do).
Now a mobile cell will give you the 1G of wireless, but that’s also shared, depending on how many other users are in that cell, and depending on how many bands have been purchased by the carrier in that area. Thus typically it won’t be a whole lot different to the NBN.
Buuuuut, mobile data is mobile, which intrinsically makes it more valuable (providing there are enough cells in your area), and most people are going to buy mobile phones anyway (because you pretty much need them these days, even to open a Facebook account). Once you factor in that you need a mobile anyway, the marginal cost of NBN fixed fiber starts to look Trumpian yuuuge.
The equation doesn’t change much for heavy downloaders because they are limited by the quota they can afford, so for these guys it all comes down to what size quotas come bundled with mobile accounts. Mind you, as quotas get larger, the remaining heavy users dependent on fiber gets smaller.
I should also point out that this uses the currently existing 4GX LTE network. It is not the 5G service due in 2020 or so.
Which will absolutely belt the NBN.
Leftists should console themselves that they will now be able to access child pron at mind-blowing speeds.
Chin up, you depraved squander monkeys.
Another glorious success of the Rudd-Gillard-Abbott-Turnbull years
To be fair, Abbott was roped into persisting with NBN-Lite by his smartest cabinet minister…
Yeah, once they get spacial multiplexing and virtual cells online, what happens in effect is the number of cells in an area roughly triples without any new towers being built (i.e. contention ratio drops by factor of 3). Possibly more than triple… depending on how sharp their focus turns out to be. LTE already has this in the roadmap, it’s been demonstrated “proof of concept”.
Actually, iBurst was doing the same thing uncommercially with patent license from Raytheon back around 2005 or there about… so it’s known to be possible, but that was all separate and incompatible from mobile networks so reinventing this wheel for a second time shouldn’t take them too long. I think this is nominally marked at the boundary point into 5G (although no reason why a 4G phone could not use it).
A relative lives in a suburb which is part of the NBN ghetto.
You aren’t allowed to have any other kind of service in this area, apparently.
So she is waiting and waiting for the non-joined-up NBN installers to get the damn thing actually working, while those of us who live in the free suburbs get to choose our provider.
It’s really more like the People’s Democratic Republic of NBN.
For all you Cats out there who don’t have some Telstra in their investment/super portfolios, you should probably look at getting some now. The price is down to its level in Jan 14 so a reasonable entry point and here we have a company that has sold its legacy assets to the government for an extraordinary amount, gets a fair wack of the NBN capital spend, will be involved in maintaining the NBN under contract forever regardless of takeup and usage by the community and will continue to dominate mobile spend in Australia for the foreseeable future with great new technologies with the pricing underwritten by the base price of the NBN service (until the government decides that big capital write-downs are required). IMO that’s a pretty strong investment case!
Is this just another example of Potential Greatness ™ ?
Telstra! The same organisation that recently laid new cable to my village – 21 kilometres from the nearest major exchange – and did not lay fibre! End result is a shortage of ports and radical fluctuations in speeds. If we get 20 MPs we are celebrating.
This cannot happen. I have it on good authority that with the NBN fiber model, technological advance simply halted.
Like Tel said, the groundwork for massively exceeding theoretical limits for wireless transmission is OLD and was known at the time of the NBN.
Which is why the NBN needed monopoly protection; they knew it was obsolescent even as they went ahead with it.
I’m pretty sure that’s wrong… for starters it doesn’t apply to wireless, but also quite often the other carriers build out to specific places (although for the average home user prices of alternative fiber build would be a bit nasty). Never huts to ask around and see what’s possible, even if you ultimately decide not to take it.
If you are talking about ADSL, then the copper is almost all Telstra, I think there might be a little bit of Optus copper out there as well. You can choose who takes the data off the copper at the other end. The problem with this arrangement has been that with price-fixed for copper rental, Telstra decided it wasn’t worth maintaining. You have no idea how distorted the industry is. I mean in principle, with NBN you can also “choose your provider” and what that means is choosing who prints invoices and answers the phone. If it’s a cabling problem they carefully note down your issue and pass it back to the same NBN guys to look at.
In a way, wireless just fits the capitalist model better, and government hasn’t yet figured out how to mangle that part of the market too badly. Hmmm, possibly that makes Coase look good, which was unintentional.
I can’t get NBN in my area, in Perths Western Suburbs.
Seeing my neighbours are Small Business Central, Professionals Exemplified and Corporate Honchos, it just makes sense that all these years later our ADSL works pretty well though it sure didnt when I bought the house back when. If NBN were at all serious you would think this target market would by top priority.
Meanwhile my grown but not flown kids think they ought to get NBN included in the freeloaders’ board package, and not Abbott666’s crippleware either. One is quite prepared to argue NPV about NBN but do they give a hoot?