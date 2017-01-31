Obama apologist speaks out: so what?

Let’s face it, Jeffrey Bleich was one of the worst US ambassadors to Australia we have ever had. He was appointed because he had been a big fundraiser for Obama and for no other reason.
He couldn’t have given a toss about Australia and he was only here to do the bidding of Obama – and let’s face it, Obama was not really interested in Australia.
(Let us not forget that disgraceful diplomatic incident at the Brisbane G20 when Obama referred to the state of the Great Barrier Reef; the feeling was that Podesta had deliberately inserted that section into that speech to “teach Tony Abbott a lesson”. So much for our great friends, the Americans under Obama.)
That Bleich should speak out against Trump is no surprise and in fact not newsworthy. But he just makes it clear what a complete tosser he really is.
He seems to have forgotten that Obama imposed a ban on refugees from Syria for six months but that was somehow OK but a similar ban by Trump is different.
London: The former US Ambassador to Australia, Jeffrey Bleich, has issued an extraordinary statement attacking President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and a passionate defence of refugees, warning that the “hottest places in hell” are reserved for those who “maintain neutrality” in times of “great moral crisis.”
Mr Bleich is a close friend of former President Barack Obama who appointed him US Ambassador to Australia between 2009 and 2013.
Mr Bleich, now a chair of the J. William Fulbright Board (another political payback) said he had never before issued a statement condemning the actions of the United States government.
But he said as an “American, patriot and human being” he had no choice but to speak out and said: “None of us should be silent.”
“President Trump’s executive order banning all refugees from entering the United States and seeking asylum is illegal and cruel, and it violates the most basic tenets of our nation,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
“This land was settled by people seeking freedom from religious persecution. Barring access to all asylum seekers not only breaks the law, it breaks faith with who we are as a people.”
“I take no pleasure in condemning our nation’s actions. But the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality,” he said.
Mr Bleich’s position contrasts strongly with that of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who on Monday declined to criticise President Trump’s move saying it wasn’t his business.
“It is not my job, as Prime Minister of Australia, to run a commentary on the domestic policies of other countries,” the prime minister told reporters.
“I am not about to run a commentary on other countries’ practices,” he added.
Mr Turnbull said the President had agreed to honour a refugee-swap deal brokered with former President Barack Obama. Under the deal the US will accept refugees who have been languishing for years on Australia’s offshore detention camps on Nauru and Manus Island.
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, also writing on Facebook, attacked Mr Turnbull for choosing to stay silent.
“There are some issues where silence will be interpreted as agreement,” the Labor leader said.
“For that reason, I need to say Mr Trump’s ban on refugees based upon their religion or country is appalling and ought to be ended as soon as possible.”
“I urge Malcolm Turnbull to reconsider what our nation’s position ought to be and rethink what he should be saying on our behalf.”
“It’s time for leadership,” Mr Shorten said.
The former ambassador said the United States had been at the forefront of crafting international law and working with the rest of the world keep refugees safe.
“Many of us are here in the United States today because other Americans, long before us, answered identical prayers from our own families.”
“Since 1980, the U.S. has taken in over 2.5 million people. Not one of them has been responsible for an act of domestic terror,” he said.
“Many of our greatest citizens were themselves once refugees or were the children of refugees. Two of our Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright, were refugees. Nobel laureates like Albert Einstein, great business leaders like Andy Grove who founded Intel, musicians such as Wyclef Jean, Gloria Estefan, and Bob Marley, writers like Isabel Allende, and business leaders like George Soros were all refugees. (Bad example, Soros) Steve Jobs’ father was a Syrian political migrant.
He is a typical crypto-fascist hyena, a bit louche, and not to be ever taken seriously.
Oh dear, bad news for Mr Bleich. It seems that Trump’s banning of immigration from those seven pestholes is very popular with the deplorable voters.
Most Support Temporary Ban on Newcomers from Terrorist Havens
So Mr Bleich is not in tune with the will of the electorate. Amazing how often that is the case with lefties. They don’t seem to like democracy much, do they?
“I take no pleasure in condemning our nation’s actions. But the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality,” (Bleich) said.
Mr Bleich, now a chair of the J. William Fulbright Board
You mean a Board named after this J. William Fullbright?
A great moral crisis should be going gangbusters in Bleich’s brain.
It’s the side that matters.
There was a good article in the Age (I know, oxymoron) pointing out that Trump owns Turnbull because of the agreement to honour Obama’s immigration swap deal. Turnbull can’t say ill of Trump or the deal is jeopardised.
Turnbull and Bishop seem to be shtum lately.
Just another superior moralist giving a declaration of support to the fictitious truth of global marxism portrayed as borderless tolerance, borderless peace, borderless crime, borderless rule of law, borderless sovereignty, borderless welfare cheques and most importantly, borderless moralists with personal bodyguards and high security accommodation.
As they say; sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
