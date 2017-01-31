Real Jobs in Renewable Energy

Apparently, as reported in The Australian, the Leader of the Opposition, the Honorable Bill Shorten declared that:

“proper renewable energy policy” will create jobs for Australians. “There are real jobs, not just jobs for the scientists, but jobs for blue collar workers, jobs for engineers, jobs for designers.”

Yeah, there are “real jobs”. But generally, real jobs that exist off the teet of government are called public servants. And you can create as many of these as you may wish, but they are not jobs that would otherwise exist were it not for the government meddling in the energy market. So how “real” are they?

There are also “real jobs” in circuses, South Australian military ship building and even in developing Safe Schools policies. The problem is that these jobs disappear as soon as the tax payer bucks run out or as soon as the government stops meddling.

But this brings us to the Renewable Energy Target and why Australia has one.

Putting aside brouhaha, the renewable energy target (RET) was a gift of the Howard Government in or around 2001, with the legislation brought forward by the Honorable Robert Hill, Senator from ……….. South Australia.

And despite all the noise around the RET, it is not a carbon abatement policy but rather an energy diversity policy. The Clean Energy Regulator says:

Renewable energy has an important role to play in reducing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions and reaching the goal of 20 per cent renewable energy by 2020.

Note the emphasis on the word role because this is where the rubber hits the road because renewable energy is one of the most expensive forms of carbon abatement.

To over simplify for illustration, the world can be divided into 2 camps: energy importing countries and energy exporting countries.

Clearly, if you are a net energy importing country, like Germany or the United Kingdom, and are reliant on sourcing your energy from “stable” places like Russia and the middle east, you may, as a matter of public policy, want to have a renewable energy policy. It (renewable energy) may be more expensive than coal or gas in a cash sense, but price in the risk of supply and you have a different game. Just ask the Ukrainians about Russia’s use of gas supply and price as a tool of foreign policy.

But here is the question, why would a major net energy exporting country, you know like Australia, want to have an energy diversity policy? Australia has enough coal and gas to light up large parts of the world, in addition to ourselves. Plus, given it is in Australia, the transportation costs are small to non-existent.

Can someone can explain it to me? Why is Australian committing economic suicide to generate high cost renewable energy so that we can export lower cost energy?

The strategy of buying high and selling low generally leads to bankruptcy. But it can create “real jobs” – for a time and for a significant cost.