Real Jobs in Renewable Energy

Apparently, as reported in The Australian, the Leader of the Opposition, the Honorable Bill Shorten declared that:
“proper renewable energy policy” will create jobs for Australians.
“There are real jobs, not just jobs for the scientists, but jobs for blue collar workers, jobs for engineers, jobs for designers.”
Yeah, there are “real jobs”. But generally, real jobs that exist off the teet of government are called public servants. And you can create as many of these as you may wish, but they are not jobs that would otherwise exist were it not for the government meddling in the energy market. So how “real” are they?
There are also “real jobs” in circuses, South Australian military ship building and even in developing Safe Schools policies. The problem is that these jobs disappear as soon as the tax payer bucks run out or as soon as the government stops meddling.
But this brings us to the Renewable Energy Target and why Australia has one.
Putting aside brouhaha, the renewable energy target (RET) was a gift of the Howard Government in or around 2001, with the legislation brought forward by the Honorable Robert Hill, Senator from ……….. South Australia.
And despite all the noise around the RET, it is not a carbon abatement policy but rather an energy diversity policy. The Clean Energy Regulator says:
Renewable energy has an important role to play in reducing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions and reaching the goal of 20 per cent renewable energy by 2020.
Note the emphasis on the word role because this is where the rubber hits the road because renewable energy is one of the most expensive forms of carbon abatement.
To over simplify for illustration, the world can be divided into 2 camps: energy importing countries and energy exporting countries.
Clearly, if you are a net energy importing country, like Germany or the United Kingdom, and are reliant on sourcing your energy from “stable” places like Russia and the middle east, you may, as a matter of public policy, want to have a renewable energy policy. It (renewable energy) may be more expensive than coal or gas in a cash sense, but price in the risk of supply and you have a different game. Just ask the Ukrainians about Russia’s use of gas supply and price as a tool of foreign policy.
But here is the question, why would a major net energy exporting country, you know like Australia, want to have an energy diversity policy? Australia has enough coal and gas to light up large parts of the world, in addition to ourselves. Plus, given it is in Australia, the transportation costs are small to non-existent.
Can someone can explain it to me? Why is Australian committing economic suicide to generate high cost renewable energy so that we can export lower cost energy?
The strategy of buying high and selling low generally leads to bankruptcy. But it can create “real jobs” – for a time and for a significant cost.
It is really all about collapsing what remains of Australia’s social and economic fabric and replacing it with rainbows and unicorn farts.
You know the drill: To make omelettes, etc.
Bulk, centralized “renewables” make no engineering sense.
Distributed “local” generation from solar etc, will NOT provide the serious “grunt’ required by “serious” industries, (assuming we will have any of those left within a couple of years).
Try running an alumina smelter from a solar panel farm.
Try smelting aluminium without electricity of any sort. Until the development of the electric alumina smelter just over a century ago, aluminium as a metal was so rare and valuable that it was up there with platinum in price.
It is folly as you suggest. For completeness I would add a previous comment:
“Yes, all energy sources should be unsubsidized and in direct competition. CO2 is not a major issue but it would be in Australia’s interest to be competent in nuclear power and it’s vertically integrated industry. This would open opportunities and bolster our energy inventory.”
‘There are real jobs…’
Sure, there are real jobs everywhere. Like:
mandating using hand tools rather than electric ones on building sites;
like getting people to put stickers on fruit instead of using a machine;
like handwriting books instead of printing them;
like harvesting wheat by hand rather than using a mechanical harvester.
Employing more people to produce energy is not its own good, as the left would have you believe.
Agreed RobK. It would be of far more benefit for Australia to be competent in the nuclear industry. There are endless job prospects in design, construction, maintenance, processing, storage, etc. As well we would have a reliable source of electricity.
Will it happen? Sadly I doubt it. The very idiots who think coal is bad and that solar and wind will power their utopia are the same idiots who think uranium is evil.
It is important to note that the actual generation (or not) of electricity is at the state/territory level. So while SA might be trying to run on moonbeams and fairy dust, the NT runs on gas. Having said that, further exploration of onshore gas has been halted by government edict.
Agreed. Spot on.
further exploration of onshore gas has been halted by government edict
A Labor Government which idolises “Wee Willie”.
It’s a very expensive way to not solve a non problem. If they really wanted to solve the non problem they’d push nuclear energy which amazingly is cheaper than the stuff he wants to build. On the other hand he could just not try to solve the non problem since it isn’t a problem. That way he could not close down cheap coal fired generation plants and not put all those wukkas out of a job, and not put out of work all the people using electricity which is already double or triple the cost of our competitors who get the jobs we lose. The problem for him is it is a religious doctrine that the non problem is a problem and nothing you can say, no data you can show, can convince them it isn’t a problem. So this policy is like building numerous expensive cathedrals to Gaia. Although at least cathedrals wouldn’t mash birds like Shorten’s avian mixmasters do.
No Global Warming For 25 Years
It is time for me to get serious about moving to Trump’s America. Australia is becoming Argentina but without the music.