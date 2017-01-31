Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again

It is that time of the year again when Treasury releases its “Tax Expenditures Statement”. You know, the statement that essentially complaints that taxes are not high enough and if only Treasury had its way, another $100 billion plus dollars could be collected.
Here it is. Pure public service gold – 2016 TAX EXPENDITURES STATEMENT.
As has been written on these and other pages many times, the underlying mindset behind this “analysis” is to say that any tax rate below the benchmark is “revenue foregone”.
Rather than a tax expenditures statement, can we have a tax supplements statement which calculates the additional revenue collected over the benchmark. For example, rather than claiming the 15% superannuation tax rate is a discount, let us call it the benchmark and any income collected from rates above this is a supplement.
This is about Treasury’s thinking that all wealth and income belongs to the government and anything the citizens are allowed to keep is “revenue foregone”.
How do you like these people? Any how about the greater fools who invest in this analysis? Which is why I come to Peter Martin, economics editor for The Age who wrote today about this subject – Treasury says tax expenditures cost $150 billion. Martin writes:
If abolished, they would close the budget deficit four times over.
I wonder what the budget impact would be from the abolition of the Tax Expenditures Statement?
The country would be much better off if the Dept of Treasury was abolished. They produce nothing of value.
The benchmark should be the biblical tithe 10%. Deuteronomy 26:12-13
Anything above that is excessive.
As I mentioned on the OT earlier, if capital gains on the family home are made taxable as Treasury seems to want then the family home is an income producing asset.
Interest costs associated with income producing assets are tax deductible.
Making mortgage interest tax deductible, which a HC challenge could force, would cause a vast loss of revenue to the budget. Much bigger than the “foregone” tax on family home capital gains.
Why is it that everyone but the government must cut their coat to suit their cloth?
I say no representation without taxation!
Only those who are net tax payers should determine who sits on the treasury benches. That will soon fix the problem of a profligate government.
What we need is an attitudinal change in Govt (to the idea that Australians have both rights and property that is beyond the Govts reach) AND a Govt with the guts to ram it down the throats of the Bureaucracy, and I can’t see it in either of the major parties.
Actually Barry, there were 3 tithes that the Dhus gave.
It is inevitable that a future Australian government will introduce CGT on the family home. Initially on ‘super rich’ homes because fairness, then bracket-creeping down the line of people-who-don’t-matter because massive government spending obligations.
And unless Treasury is off on a frolic of its own, it looks like Morrison is warming up the orchestra for it to be a Turnbull Government initiative.
Similarly inevitable: death duties on the ‘super rich’.
There is probably no alternative visible to governments of either persuasion: manufacturing is now at the ‘cultural museum’ stage, we are committed to highest-in-class electricity prices – and innovation, crowd-funding and app coding are not going to pay for customised submarines, the NDIS Leviathan and Aboriginal treaties.
In summary, the GST pays for the CGT concessions.
Econocrat
#2280150, posted on January 31, 2017 at 11:33 am
One word: Trump.
Australia – A Gina Rinehart/Cory Bernardi/Peta Credlin/Andrew Hastie Team could be a good start
The Stupid thing is the Liberals/Nationals are so dumb, they don’t realise sacking half the Federal Servants in Canberra – e.g. Eliminate Dept of Education, Dept of Health, would lose them no seats in ACT, as the Public Servants always vote Labor/Greens.
Faustus – I’ve been warning about CGT on family homes and death duties for many moons now. Our beloved politicians simply won’t be able to help themselves. Along with the inevitable seizure of superannuation, of course.