Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?

You really wonder why the BCA, the AiGroup and ACCI even exist these days. They are complete blots on the policy landscape, failing to stand up for business while partnering in dubious campaigns in the name of ‘corporate social responsibility’.

If there is a trendy topic floating by – inequality, indigenous recognition, LGBTIQ rights, poverty, climate change (you name it, they are on to) – the position of these so-called business groups will be indistinguishable from ACOSS, GetUp, the Australia Institute and assorted other ‘progressive’ groups.

But why would the groups even think they should have a view on any of these topics? They are representing BUSINESSES whose owners and managers doubtless have a range of private views on the topics.

No doubt, the deeply unimpressive leaders of these obsolete organisations would argue (incoherently) that it is important to support the social licences (a deeply left concept) of their member companies by participating in these debates.

Actually, they do their members a deep disservice by (a) looking like complete idiots and (b) convincing no one.

As for the BCA, the rot really set in when the professional service firms became members. After all, lawyers and accountants are really just part of the compliance industry and there is no regulation they can’t live with. And clicking tickets is such a fun way to make a living.

It should come as no surprise therefor that the BCA and the Ai Group have issued a joint statement supporting the continuation of the fearfully damaging RET – the energy rent-seekers in those organisations have clearly held sway.

That the RET is forcing many businesses to close down and to drive away foreign investment doesn’t worry them in the least, as long as their persuasive members get their way. And what’s higher electricity prices for household – gosh, we are saving the planet after all.

Again, CATS, all together now:

THEY.SHOULD.SHUT.THEMSELVES. DOWN

and spare us all their self-serving and ineffective bleating.

Here is the joint press release:

Joint Statement on the Renewable Energy Target (Ai Group and BCA)