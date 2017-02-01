Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?

You really wonder why the BCA, the AiGroup and ACCI even exist these days. They are complete blots on the policy landscape, failing to stand up for business while partnering in dubious campaigns in the name of ‘corporate social responsibility’.
If there is a trendy topic floating by – inequality, indigenous recognition, LGBTIQ rights, poverty, climate change (you name it, they are on to) – the position of these so-called business groups will be indistinguishable from ACOSS, GetUp, the Australia Institute and assorted other ‘progressive’ groups.
But why would the groups even think they should have a view on any of these topics? They are representing BUSINESSES whose owners and managers doubtless have a range of private views on the topics.
No doubt, the deeply unimpressive leaders of these obsolete organisations would argue (incoherently) that it is important to support the social licences (a deeply left concept) of their member companies by participating in these debates.
Actually, they do their members a deep disservice by (a) looking like complete idiots and (b) convincing no one.
As for the BCA, the rot really set in when the professional service firms became members. After all, lawyers and accountants are really just part of the compliance industry and there is no regulation they can’t live with. And clicking tickets is such a fun way to make a living.
It should come as no surprise therefor that the BCA and the Ai Group have issued a joint statement supporting the continuation of the fearfully damaging RET – the energy rent-seekers in those organisations have clearly held sway.
That the RET is forcing many businesses to close down and to drive away foreign investment doesn’t worry them in the least, as long as their persuasive members get their way. And what’s higher electricity prices for household – gosh, we are saving the planet after all.
Again, CATS, all together now:
THEY.SHOULD.SHUT.THEMSELVES. DOWN
and spare us all their self-serving and ineffective bleating.
Here is the joint press release:
Joint Statement on the Renewable Energy Target (Ai Group and BCA)
“We are reassured that the Federal Government does not intend to alter the existing Renewable Energy Target, which was settled in a bipartisan decision less than two years ago,” Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox and Business Council of Australia Chief Executive Jennifer Westacott said today.
“The RET is the result of hard-won compromise, rather than anybody’s perfect policy and should be left alone. It was always intended to be one part of a well-functioning energy and climate change policy framework, and not a total solution in itself. There is properly an active debate about other, better reforms to the energy market and climate policy to meet Australia’s needs for competitively priced, reliable and clean energy.
“However, additional changes to the existing RET would further undermine the credibility of national energy policy, damage investment and encourage State renewable energy schemes. The proliferation of ambitious and fragmented State renewable energy schemes will bring higher costs than effective national policies.
“There is no reason to think that any changes to the RET would reverse the shifts in supply and demand that are lifting prices across the National Electricity Market. The Government is right to rule out further changes to the RET.
“Australia needs a suite of durable, post-2020 climate change policies that are integrated with broader energy policy and are capable of delivering Australia’s emissions reduction targets, at lowest possible cost, while maintaining competitiveness and growing Australia’s future economy,” Ms Westacott and Mr Willox said. (Please, spare us)
Conquest’s 2nd law:
Business groups are not exempt from that since they spend so long in the company of lefty pollies and luminous luminaries that the disease spreads. Grace Collier has reported numerous examples of crony collusion between business and unions like the CFMEU. All business groups these days do is impose a filter on real businesses to extract out the lefty insiders who are the favoured class, and exclude the free marketeers who are actually trying to make a buck. I agree: shut them down!
Idiots.
OK, I see the reasoning.
I see a pile of well-paid bureaucratic types running charities for business, funded by business, and supposedly speaking for business.
But why are they funded? Would they not die a natural death if funding (membership) was withdrawn?
Why do the Businesses funding this cohort, continue to fund them, by being paid-up members?
Why do Business Leaders funding it, not speak out against them, if they are as dire as Judith Sloan says they are?
After all, most big and medium business leaders have much more of a handle on matters business – and matters life – than Judith Sloan, whose expertise in anything at all is merely in studying it, not actually doing it.
Perhaps they see more than Judith Sloan does, which, based on much or her writing, is not all that difficult to do.
Never confuse Big Business with business.
Big Business loves Big Government and Big Union. Also Big Law, Big Banks, Big Accounting and Big Super. All see increased regulation for what it is – a competitive advantage for incumbent market players with the ability to pass on costs, namely every existing Australian oligopolist.
Why don’t you have a crack at answering your own question?