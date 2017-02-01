Left Type Thinking

One has to marvel.

Clearly there is not enough left leaning publicly funded media at the ABC. There needs to be more.

Swinburne University has an Institute for Social Research. Said institute’s research focused on 3 areas:

Digital society – We investigate, influence and invent new forms of media.

Global justice – Our work is driven by intellectual curiosity and by the desire to influence public policy.

Sustainable cities – We provide policy makers, industry and the community with the knowledge and skills to plan and manage sustainable cities.

Not sufficient, the Swinburne Institute for Social Research publishes Inside Story:

Inside Story’s team of leading writers and researchers explores the forces shaping politics, society and culture in Australia and internationally. Writing for today’s issue is Tom Greenwell who is described as: a Canberra-based teacher and writer, and a member of the Australian Education Union.

Mr Greenwell takes approximately 9 pages (based on a pdf printing) and 4,500 words to describe the divergence in the educations systems of Australian and New Zealand that occured under the respective Labor and Labour governments around 1972-1975. (ahh Gough Whitlam. The gift that keeps on giving).

In his article, Mr Greenwell describes issues of secularism in schools, funding, politics, school fees and the such. But he writes nothing, absolutely nothing, about educational outcomes or students.

It seems that an education policy, in the mind of this teacher and member of the Australian Education Union, has absolutely nothing to do with students or the teaching of students. The only thing an education policy seems to be about is the production and management of teachers and the financing of school infrastructure.

Everything else is an irritation to be dealt with.