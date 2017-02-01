Left Type Thinking

One has to marvel.
Clearly there is not enough left leaning publicly funded media at the ABC. There needs to be more.
Swinburne University has an Institute for Social Research. Said institute’s research focused on 3 areas:
- Digital society – We investigate, influence and invent new forms of media.
- Global justice – Our work is driven by intellectual curiosity and by the desire to influence public policy.
- Sustainable cities – We provide policy makers, industry and the community with the knowledge and skills to plan and manage sustainable cities.
Not sufficient, the Swinburne Institute for Social Research publishes Inside Story:
Inside Story’s team of leading writers and researchers explores the forces shaping politics, society and culture in Australia and internationally.
Writing for today’s issue is Tom Greenwell who is described as:
a Canberra-based teacher and writer, and a member of the Australian Education Union.
Mr Greenwell takes approximately 9 pages (based on a pdf printing) and 4,500 words to describe the divergence in the educations systems of Australian and New Zealand that occured under the respective Labor and Labour governments around 1972-1975. (ahh Gough Whitlam. The gift that keeps on giving).
In his article, Mr Greenwell describes issues of secularism in schools, funding, politics, school fees and the such. But he writes nothing, absolutely nothing, about educational outcomes or students.
It seems that an education policy, in the mind of this teacher and member of the Australian Education Union, has absolutely nothing to do with students or the teaching of students. The only thing an education policy seems to be about is the production and management of teachers and the financing of school infrastructure.
Everything else is an irritation to be dealt with.
Gough created much irritation!
By their creepy management-speak and stilted academese you shall know them.
Very similar to Yes Minister’s most efficient hospital in Britain – no pesky patients.
Mind you, the students are simply there to be brainwashed. That requires little if any effort by the “tachers”. If the “students” leave school illiterate, innumerate and utterly ignorant of history, then it’s job done and gold stars all round.
Turnbull at the National Press Club today said:
It’s going to be hard improving teacher quality when the teachers are like Mr Greenwall – a bunch of green marxists.
Fuckin’ balls.
I spotted a woman wearing a black T shirt that said, on the back, ‘Teachers for Refugees’. On the front, it said ‘Bring them Home’.
I felt like saying I wish we would bring all refugees home, back to the homes from where they came.
But sometimes I realise it’s best to keep my mouth shut.
Indeed. Teaching is a racket. The school system exists to benefit teachers.
Education is a third order priority.
Agree,all schools are there for the exclusive benefit of teachers.Take a look at the American trend of home schooling a direct result of the failure of the public school system.
Having had some experience with a few of the members of their cabal, the lobby group has been 20 years in the making.
What astounds me is how many of them there are. Check out the staff directory at the link. What do these people do when they aren’t subverting democracy on someone else’s dime?
In Switzerland adolescents are encouraged into apprenticeships. (70 per cent of all 15 to 19 year olds, 91% completion rate.) University and “college” are not the dream. Why would they be?
Here in the bush I watch my neighbour’s clever kids wasting their late teens in school getting bored and writing essays about nothing. By the time they’re ready to learn a trade they’re at an age where they want to party, leave home and drive, so they take jobs in Crazy Clark’s. Nineteen is too late! An equivalent kid in Switzerland has been spending a day or two in school and up to four days in the work place.
Of course, the Swiss can’t be all that smart or they’d be in the European Union and the euro with the rest of the geniuses, right?
You mean essays about Cloudstreet aren’t as useful as tool and dye trades, IT skills or mathematics?!
Cloudstreet– ? How about Macbeth ?
Any person who finishes their schooling without exposure to Shakespeare has missed out.
Education has to be more than utilitarian.
Subverting democracy is a full-time preoccupation for regressive Leftists.
The politics of the oxymoron: supporting elitist social equality and hierachic egalitarianism for instance. Why would their approach to social study areas, such as the digital society, global justice, and sustainable cities, be any different.
Irony missed again, where he and his kind are a major irritation that should be dealt with, but probably never will. Which is why this place is a litter box full to the brim with the most malodourous political and intellectual excreta ever produced by the mangy moggy of marxism,
His name should be Mr WellGreen.
Bemused, grammar, syntax, context and spelling are irrelevant when the vibe is the vocabulary.
You mean tool and DIE trades? Toolmakers will use dyes for testing, but more often they’re concerned with dies.
Yes I did. But hey, don’t knock trades such as printing, tailoring etc.
Sustainable cities – We provide policy makers, industry and the community with the knowledge and skills to plan and manage sustainable cities.
What, they want to provide knowledge on how to manage a Gulag ? I thought it was in their blood, never to be forgotten.
Feckless social engineers; now there is something I could manage……sustainably of course.
Let’s go through this again: The ‘Left’ put themselves forward as ‘problem solvers’ as a means of gaining power. If a problem does not exist for them to ‘solve’ (bearing in mind that the phrase ‘problem solve’ has been redefined since you last read a dictionary) then it needs to be (indirectly) created, or an existing issue labelled a ‘problem’ and exacerbated. Problem solvers are relieved of the burden of having to demonstrate their competence but the continual emergence of new ‘problems’ or old issues that were apparently solved back when the definition of ‘solved’ was straight-forward. In other words, all of these topical issues such as feminism, homosexuality, the environment etc., are only a means to an end. Until we understand that, we will continue to waste time and effort trying to resolve issues that were not designed to be resolvable.
BY the continual… not BUT the continual …
*Sigh*
As if you couldn’t guess
https://twitter.com/TBGreenwell/media
The PM also attacked the declining schools standards as both sides of politics go to war over jobs and education — amid fears Australia is falling behind Asian rivals.
Who’d have thought importing millions of low iq third worlders over the last few decades would have led to declining school standards?
Shameful you don’t blame left wing teachers unions and low IQ teachers first.
What about judeo-christianity, KK, que?
Over the years, many like Greenwell Esq. crossed my path. Once given their full teaching load in the classroom, they would exploit every ruse in the book to reduce their pupil contact time. Oddly enough, these bolt holes increased in number, in the years following The Supreme Leader Gough, exacerbated in Victoria under Mother Russia Kirner. One mandatory “Duty” she invented for the wimminses, with a significant teaching time reduction, was bound over to Equal Opportunity. The memory of it is beginning to overwhelm me.
The future for borderless Australia is post industrial, schooling is not to equip kids to join a skilled workforce, the safe schools system is to progress the prole children being happy to be assimilated into a vast socialist voteherd to be exploited by the new social justice aristocracy.
Hail Stalin, der reich vill last vun tousan’ years.
“To sell a solution, first you must define the problem.”
We always knew that in engineering services and technology development. But there you have a pretty hard interface with reality.
Social engineers are away with the fairies – and your money.
That’s true, but the teachers are just as miserable as their students. The whole thing is horrific.
We have homeschooling here too.
The hospital without patients?
Sorry if anyone else brought this up, I haven’t had time to read all the other comments.
dotty, I see that bringing up the fraud that is judeo christianity has really got under your skin. Now you are just flailing stupidly.