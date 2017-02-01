Propaganda watch: Taxation

Chris Berg and I have a paper in the latest issue of Econ Journal Watch on the so-called base erosion and profit shifting scare that governments are using to justify the introduction of double taxation.

From the abstract:

Corporate tax avoidance has come to be a major political and popular issue. This paper considers the evolution of the corporate tax debate; it scrutinizes the empirical claims and the calls for crackdowns on corporate tax avoidance. It focuses on two jurisdictions, the OECD and Australia, to show how international claims were reproduced in domestic political rhetoric. The paper then considers the economic function of tax competition, and examines the evidence underlying the OECD’s claim that the corporate tax base is being “eroded” by “profit shifting” to lower tax jurisdictions.

From the conclusion:

We have presented an outline of central claims in government discourse about corporate tax avoidance, and evidence that rejects those claims, or at least casts grave doubts on them. Governments of all stripes have a responsibility to maintain a high standard in their discourse about the exercise of their fiscal powers. Corporate taxation is a complex area, and the interaction between domestic tax systems and international taxation architecture is even more so. It is not surprising that there is much public confusion about corporate taxation. It is unfortunate that governments have chosen to exploit, rather than counter, that confusion.

As they say in the classics, read the whole thing.