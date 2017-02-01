Some good news from the Ruddster

Rudd’s grim warning over UN

Kevin Rudd has warned that the future of the United Nations hangs in the balance as the Trump administration forges ahead with planned cuts to foreign spending.

The former Prime Minister has urged the UN re-examine its existing funding arrangements around the world, arguing that likely cutbacks in the United States’ foreign aid program has plunged the organisation’s future into uncertainty.

“If the US withdraws funding at a large scale, and that’s a real possibility, then right now the UN must engage in a debate about where do they secure funding from governments around the world,” Mr Rudd said during a live Facebook stream from New York.

“If we were to step back and allow the UN system to collapse because of an ideological dispute between the Trump administration and the UN, well I think we are in grave danger of then beginning to see the long-term viability of the UN itself come under threat.”

The comments came in the midst of a wide ranging discussion in which Mr Rudd, who is currently serving as the inaugural president of the New York based Asia Society Policy Institute, also warned of the potential for the Trump administration to preside over an escalation of tensions in the South China Sea and over issues relating to the sovereignty of Taiwan.

“When we look at what could go wrong … do we see also see the possibility of US carrier deployments in the Taiwan Straits, and ships colliding or aircraft colliding, or more broadly do we see further initiatives by the United States in terms of arm sales to Taiwan?

“President Xi Jinping has been adamant the Chinese position [regarding a united China] is immovable … and that’s not to be cast to the breeze lightly.”