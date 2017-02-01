Some good news from the Ruddster

Posted on 11:50 am, February 1, 2017 by Judith Sloan

Rudd’s grim warning over UN

Kevin Rudd has warned that the future of the United Nations hangs in the balance as the Trump administration forges ahead with planned cuts to foreign spending.

The former Prime Minister has urged the UN re-examine its existing funding arrangements around the world, arguing that likely cutbacks in the United States’ foreign aid program has plunged the organisation’s future into uncertainty.

“If the US withdraws funding at a large scale, and that’s a real possibility, then right now the UN must engage in a debate about where do they secure funding from governments around the world,” Mr Rudd said during a live Facebook stream from New York.

“If we were to step back and allow the UN system to collapse because of an ideological dispute between the Trump administration and the UN, well I think we are in grave danger of then beginning to see the long-term viability of the UN itself come under threat.”

The comments came in the midst of a wide ranging discussion in which Mr Rudd, who is currently serving as the inaugural president of the New York based Asia Society Policy Institute, also warned of the potential for the Trump administration to preside over an escalation of tensions in the South China Sea and over issues relating to the sovereignty of Taiwan.

“When we look at what could go wrong … do we see also see the possibility of US carrier deployments in the Taiwan Straits, and ships colliding or aircraft colliding, or more broadly do we see further initiatives by the United States in terms of arm sales to Taiwan?

“President Xi Jinping has been adamant the Chinese position [regarding a united China] is immovable … and that’s not to be cast to the breeze lightly.”

17 Responses to Some good news from the Ruddster

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2281263, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Both Kevin Rudd AND the whole UN have the worstest case of RDS ever seen!
    What’s not to like?
    Maybe not bashing the only real democracy in the ME would be an improvement.
    Silly kiddies.

  2. Mother Lode
    #2281264, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Vast swathes of the world are ablaze (but, happily, far away countries with those funny brown people that are comically prone, even fated, to blowing each other up), Europe is overrun, and the UN troops are kidnapping goats because they miss their own goats back home.

    The whole behemoth is simultaneously gorging itself on loot it gets from countries that it is busy trying to nobble with rules and treaties.

    It harangues and scolds free nations for not being dictatorial enough.

    Defunding is only part of the solution.

    They should concrete up the entrances and pour sulphuric acid in through the roof until it is full.

  4. egg_
    #2281284, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    They should concrete up the entrances and pour sulphuric acid in through the roof until it is full.

    The 911 perps got the wrong building.

    /NADT

  5. C.L.
    #2281298, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    … I think we are in grave danger of then beginning to see the long-term viability of the UN itself …

    OH NOES!

  6. jupes
    #2281301, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    … also warned of the potential for the Trump administration to preside over an escalation of tensions in the South China Sea and over issues relating to the sovereignty of Taiwan.

    Oh, so the US will be doing the escalating. China is behaving as a good global citizen by maintaining the fiction that democratic Taiwan is just a rogue province of communist China.

    So according to the Kruddster, it’s far better to appease the bully than to stand up to them.

    Good idea. I doubt that there is a single example in world history of appeasement not working. Not one.

  7. Andrew
    #2281303, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Here I was thinking I’d be happy never to hear from Kevni again.

  8. John64
    #2281308, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    The back story, of course, is that Kevni can now see his lifelong dream of a UN sinecure receding over a distant horizon.

  9. candy
    #2281310, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    WEll, whatever you think of the Ruddster, he is right about the concerns about China’s island building adventures. How D. Trump and China get on will be significant to the whole world.

  10. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2281311, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Krudd is panty wetting ‘cos his his personal gravy train will be derailed.

    Woe is me

  11. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker!) Gray
    #2281312, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Well, I’ve long thought that we should have an alliance of democratic nations who give each other Most Favoured Trading Partner status. We should call it the Allied Nations, and the armies could train together, and help defend real democracies, being careful who they decide to let in. The UN can then UNravel in peace.

  12. egg_
    #2281313, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    The back story, of course, is that Kevni can now see his lifelong dream of a UN sinecure receding over a distant horizon.

    So desperate, he virtually re-invoked the Indonesian ‘konfrontasi’ meme again.
    Predictable as clockwork.

  13. C.L.
    #2281314, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Isn’t Rudd the UN’s Special Crapporteur for toilets these days?
    Get back in your lane, toilet boy.

  14. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2281326, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Isn’t Rudd the UN’s Special Crapporteur for toilets these days?
    Get back in your lane, toilet boy.

    The name Kevin Rudd will always conjure up a whiff of dog’s vomit.

  15. Bushkid
    #2281327, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Oh, did the ear-wax-eater say something???

    Well, mr krudd, if you actually bothered to listen to the citizens of this country you’d know that a whole lot of us don’t want anything to do with the UN either. So don’t try coming back here and expecting us to stump any more of our $ to support it. A whole lot of us want O-U-T!

    Face mr. ear-wax, you’re irrelevant.

  16. Philippa Martyr
    #2281332, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Fantasy Island:

    The US and Israel both leave the UN.

    Trump issues an executive order for the UN to relocate from the United States immediately. They can choose their own future location, of course, and I’m sure the free nations of the world would be clamouring to have them. (Qatar, anyone?)

    Trump buys the land on which the UN building stands, and erects a Trump Tower.

  17. Diogenes
    #2281340, posted on February 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Why is this a good thing ? Its not. Oh noes the US has defunded the UN what are we to do to keep the gravy train running and troughs fool ?

    Uh Uh pick me pick me I know I know, why not levy a special tax based on per capita CO2 emissions ?

