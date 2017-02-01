Some good news from the Ruddster

Rudd’s grim warning over UN
Kevin Rudd has warned that the future of the United Nations hangs in the balance as the Trump administration forges ahead with planned cuts to foreign spending.
The former Prime Minister has urged the UN re-examine its existing funding arrangements around the world, arguing that likely cutbacks in the United States’ foreign aid program has plunged the organisation’s future into uncertainty.
“If the US withdraws funding at a large scale, and that’s a real possibility, then right now the UN must engage in a debate about where do they secure funding from governments around the world,” Mr Rudd said during a live Facebook stream from New York.
“If we were to step back and allow the UN system to collapse because of an ideological dispute between the Trump administration and the UN, well I think we are in grave danger of then beginning to see the long-term viability of the UN itself come under threat.”
The comments came in the midst of a wide ranging discussion in which Mr Rudd, who is currently serving as the inaugural president of the New York based Asia Society Policy Institute, also warned of the potential for the Trump administration to preside over an escalation of tensions in the South China Sea and over issues relating to the sovereignty of Taiwan.
“When we look at what could go wrong … do we see also see the possibility of US carrier deployments in the Taiwan Straits, and ships colliding or aircraft colliding, or more broadly do we see further initiatives by the United States in terms of arm sales to Taiwan?
“President Xi Jinping has been adamant the Chinese position [regarding a united China] is immovable … and that’s not to be cast to the breeze lightly.”
Liberty Quote
I think ordinary citizens should enjoy the same “good faith immunity” that law enforcement officials enjoy. That they do not is, I suggest, a violation of the Constitutional injunction against titles of nobility. One thing that a title of nobility grants, after all, is exemption from laws that bedevil the little people.— Glenn Reynolds
-
Recent Comments
- Diogenes on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- H B Bear on Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- Philippa Martyr on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- old bloke on No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Bushkid on Some good news from the Ruddster
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- C.L. on Some good news from the Ruddster
- egg_ on Some good news from the Ruddster
- Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker!) Gray on Some good news from the Ruddster
- The Deplorable Barking Toad on Some good news from the Ruddster
- candy on Some good news from the Ruddster
- John64 on Some good news from the Ruddster
- C.L. on Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Some good news from the Ruddster
- Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- Propaganda watch: Taxation
- No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
- Donald Trump’s protectionism won’t make America great again
- Open Forum: January 28, 2017
- Another taxpayer funded junket: G’Day USA
- Ahmed Fahour AO
- Paying for the wall
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Both Kevin Rudd AND the whole UN have the worstest case of RDS ever seen!
What’s not to like?
Maybe not bashing the only real democracy in the ME would be an improvement.
Silly kiddies.
Vast swathes of the world are ablaze (but, happily, far away countries with those funny brown people that are comically prone, even fated, to blowing each other up), Europe is overrun, and the UN troops are kidnapping goats because they miss their own goats back home.
The whole behemoth is simultaneously gorging itself on loot it gets from countries that it is busy trying to nobble with rules and treaties.
It harangues and scolds free nations for not being dictatorial enough.
Defunding is only part of the solution.
They should concrete up the entrances and pour sulphuric acid in through the roof until it is full.
Promises, promises…
The 911 perps got the wrong building.
/NADT
OH NOES!
Oh, so the US will be doing the escalating. China is behaving as a good global citizen by maintaining the fiction that democratic Taiwan is just a rogue province of communist China.
So according to the Kruddster, it’s far better to appease the bully than to stand up to them.
Good idea. I doubt that there is a single example in world history of appeasement not working. Not one.
Here I was thinking I’d be happy never to hear from Kevni again.
The back story, of course, is that Kevni can now see his lifelong dream of a UN sinecure receding over a distant horizon.
WEll, whatever you think of the Ruddster, he is right about the concerns about China’s island building adventures. How D. Trump and China get on will be significant to the whole world.
Krudd is panty wetting ‘cos his his personal gravy train will be derailed.
Woe is me
Well, I’ve long thought that we should have an alliance of democratic nations who give each other Most Favoured Trading Partner status. We should call it the Allied Nations, and the armies could train together, and help defend real democracies, being careful who they decide to let in. The UN can then UNravel in peace.
So desperate, he virtually re-invoked the Indonesian ‘konfrontasi’ meme again.
Predictable as clockwork.
Isn’t Rudd the UN’s Special Crapporteur for toilets these days?
Get back in your lane, toilet boy.
The name Kevin Rudd will always conjure up a whiff of dog’s vomit.
Oh, did the ear-wax-eater say something???
Well, mr krudd, if you actually bothered to listen to the citizens of this country you’d know that a whole lot of us don’t want anything to do with the UN either. So don’t try coming back here and expecting us to stump any more of our $ to support it. A whole lot of us want O-U-T!
Face mr. ear-wax, you’re irrelevant.
Fantasy Island:
The US and Israel both leave the UN.
Trump issues an executive order for the UN to relocate from the United States immediately. They can choose their own future location, of course, and I’m sure the free nations of the world would be clamouring to have them. (Qatar, anyone?)
Trump buys the land on which the UN building stands, and erects a Trump Tower.
Why is this a good thing ? Its not. Oh noes the US has defunded the UN what are we to do to keep the gravy train running and troughs fool ?
Uh Uh pick me pick me I know I know, why not levy a special tax based on per capita CO2 emissions ?